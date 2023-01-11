ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
numberfire.com

Charlotte's Gordon Hayward (hamstring) out on Saturday

Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward (hamstring) will not play in Saturday's contest against the Boston Celtics. Hayward will miss his sixth consecutive game with left hamstring soreness. Expect Jalen McDaniels to play an increased role at the forward positions versus a Boston team ranked sixth in defensive rating. McDaniels' Saturday...
CHARLOTTE, NC
numberfire.com

Celtics starting Al Horford (rest) on Saturday, Grant Williams to bench

Boston Celtics center Al Horford (rest) is starting in Saturday's lineup against the Charlotte Hornets. Horford will make his 34th start this season after the veteran was sidelined one game for rest purposes. In 28.5 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Horford to score 27.0 FanDuel points. Horford's projection includes 9.6...
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Myles Turner (back) out again for Pacers on Saturday

Indiana Pacers forward/center Myles Turner will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Turner is dealing wtih back spasms, which is why he's missed the last couple games. After entering the day with a questionable tag, he has once again been ruled out of action. Expect Isaiah Jackson to see another start down low.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
numberfire.com

Wizards' Kristaps Porzingis (rib) questionable on Friday

Washington Wizards center Kristaps Porzingis (rib) is questionable for Friday's game against the New York Knicks. Porzingis continues to deal with a rib contusion and is questionable to face the Knicks on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 35.2 minutes against New York. Porzingis' Friday...
WASHINGTON, DC
OnlyHomers

NFL Star Suffers Broken Back

The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
numberfire.com

Damian Lillard (ankle) active for Portland's Saturday matchup versus Dallas

Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard (ankle) will play in Saturday's contest versus the Dallas Mavericks. Lillard will be available at home despite being listed as questionable. In a matchup against a Dallas team ranked third (43.3) in FanDuel points allowed per game to point guards, numberFire's models project Lillard to score 44.7 FanDuel points.
PORTLAND, OR
numberfire.com

Bucks' Bobby Portis starting on Thursday in place of Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee)

Milwaukee Bucks forward/center Bobby Portis is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Miami Heat. Portis will get the start on Thursday with Antetokounmpo sidelined. Our models expect Portis to play 31.0 minutes against the Heat. Portis' Thursday projection includes 15.9 points, 10.8 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 34.1...
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Gary Payton II (ankle) suiting up Thursday for Portland

Portland Trail Blazers guard Gary Payton II will play Thursday in the team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Payton is deailng with a sprained right ankle. However, he was listed probable coming in, and he has ultimately received the green light to take the floor ahead of the holiday weekend.
PORTLAND, OR
numberfire.com

Andre Iguodala (hip) out Sunday for Warriors

Golden State Warriors guard/forward Andre Iguodala will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Chicago Bulls. Iguodala is dealing with right hip soreness. As a result, the team has listed him out for Sunday's contest. His next chance to play will come Monday versus Washington. In 3 games...
WASHINGTON, CA
numberfire.com

Malcolm Brogdon (personal) questionable for Boston on Saturday

Boston Celtics shooting guard Malcolm Brogdon (personal) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Brogdon is listed as questionable for Saturday's clash with the Hornets for personal reasons. If he is available, our models expect him to play 20.0 minutes against Charlotte. Brogdon's Saturday projection includes 11.0 points,...
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Clipper list Marcus Morris (knee) as doubtful on Sunday

Los Angeles Clippers forward Marcus Morris (knee) is doubtful for Sunday's contest versus the Houston Rockets. Morris' availability is currently in doubt after the veteran suffered a left knee contusion. Expect Robert Covington to play more minutes versus a Houston team ranked 28th in defensive rating. According to Rotogrinders' Court...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Anthony Edwards (hip) active for Timberwolves on Saturday

Minnesota Timberwolves shooting guard Anthony Edwards (hip) will play in Saturday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Edwards will be active for the later part of Minnesota's back-to-back despite recent hip soreness. In 37.1 expected minutes, our models project Edwards to score 40.2 FanDuel points. Edwards' projection includes 23.5 points, 5.6...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

Atlanta's Trae Young (illness) starting on Friday, Aaron Holiday to bench

Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young (illness) is starting in Friday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Young will make his 37th start this season after Atlanta's guard was sidelined one game with an illness. In a matchup against a Pacers' team allowing 46.2 FanDuel points per game to point guards, our models project Young to score 44.9 FanDuel points.
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Philadelphia's Tobias Harris (knee) out on Saturday

Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris (knee) will not play in Saturday's game against the Utah Jazz. Harris is not active after Philadelphia's forward was ruled out with left knee soreness. Expect De'Anthony Melton to see more minutes on Saturday night. According to Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 312.8 minutes this season...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy