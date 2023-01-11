Read full article on original website
Chicago Med Fans Are Livid With The Writers After Maggie And Ben's Separation
When you invest time in a TV series, especially one that has gone on for multiple seasons, it's very easy to get attached, in one way or another, to the show's characters. By taking the story arc journey with them, all the ups and downs that the character experiences can affect the viewer emotionally as well. Hearing news of a character's sudden medical diagnosis, their arrest for a crime they didn't commit, or even seeing them come into sudden fortune can directly affect a fan's mental state.
Who Plays Jodie Dunner On Chicago Med?
After so many excellent "Chicago Med" episodes and an assortment of life-saving moments from the series that began in 2015, the long-running NBC program continues to be a favorite with home audiences (via Rotten Tomatoes), continuing to top the charts years later in 2021 and 2022 (via Variety). And the latest season has arguably not disappointed as it continues to prescribe the right dose of pulse-pounding medical drama with each iteration.
CSI: Vegas Fans Are Thrilled To See Penny Working With Catherine
The following article contains spoilers for "CSI: Vegas" Season 2, Episode 11 — "Trinket." "CSI: Vegas" has entered its second season with confidence, in spite of the fact that it's undergone some major cast changes in the intervening months between episodes. While audiences can still expect those gristly and over-the-top crime scenes to be solved by both forensics and on-the-streets derring-do, this season it's "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation" veteran Catherine Willows (Marg Helgenberger) who's helping Max Roby (Paula Newsome) run the lab and a pack of newbies through their messy and dangerous paces.
Big Sky Fans Are Prepared To Put Up A Fight If Donno Dies
Contains spoilers for "Big Sky" Season 3, Episode 12. Season 3 ABC drama of "Big Sky," which premiered in September of 2022, is subtitled "Deadly Trails," drawing attention to the show's anthology structure. That said, while the overarching plot of "Deadly Trails" may effectively stand on its own, the season nevertheless brings back some characters from the show's past, including the physically imposing Donno (Ryan O'Nan).
Daniela Ruah Says Kissing Her Brother-In-Law Eric Christian Olsen On NCIS: Los Angeles Was No Big Deal
Kissing on screen is something that every actor has to be prepared to do. It is a common interaction between acting professionals in the industry, and it works best when both parties are dedicated to their performance and have a work relationship built on trust and mutual respect. In "NCSI:...
How Young Sheldon's Zoe Perry Broke The News To Her Mom, Laurie Metcalf, About Her Role As Mary
Like mother, like daughter. That's the case for Laurie Metcalf and Zoe Perry, who have stepped into the shoes of Sheldon Cooper's mom during different stages of her life. Metcalf first introduced Mary Cooper to the world on "The Big Bang Theory," the hit sitcom about physicists awkwardly navigating love and friendships, in Season 1, Episode 4, "The Luminous Fish Effect." Leonard (Johnny Galecki) asks her to visit them in California, hoping that she can help Sheldon (Jim Parsons) get back on his feet after he is fired by his new boss. Metcalf continued to reprise her role throughout the show's run, ending with Sheldon and Amy Farrah Fowler's (Mayim Bialik) wedding in Season 11, Episode 24, "The Bow Tie Asymmetry."
Chicago Fire Just Went After Cindy Herrmann And Fans Are Not Happy
Like most shows of its length, "Chicago Fire" — which totals more than 225 episodes across 11 seasons and counting — shakes up its main cast of characters from time to time. Most notably, Lieutenant Matthew Casey actor Jesse Spencer left "Chicago Fire" partway through Season 10 in late 2021. Prior to his exit, Spencer acted in a grand total of 200 "Chicago Fire" episodes as one of the series' principal characters.
Criminal Minds Star Joe Mantegna Loves That The Show Is Based On A Real-Life Organization
Joe Mantegna began his acting career with a stream of steady work in several high-profile television series, including "Bosom Buddies," "The Greatest American Hero," and "Simon & Simon" (via IMDb). Today, audiences associate Mantegna with his TV work, but it's the character of special agent David Rossi from "Criminal Minds: Evolution" that the thespian is best known for.
Paget Brewster Initially Only Wanted To Return As A Guest On Criminal Minds
For the better part of the past two decades, Paget Brewster has been identified for her role as Emily Prentiss on the hit procedural drama "Criminal Minds," and its recent Paramount+ revival "Criminal Minds: Evolution." But it is worth noting that Brewster has not actually played Prentiss for the entirety of the show's 17-year existence. That's in no small part because "Criminal Minds" was actually off the air between its cancellation in February 2020 and its streaming return more than two years later.
A Phineas And Ferb Revival From Original Creator Dan Povenmire Is In The Works
"Phineas and Ferb" is one of the rare children's shows that manages to impress adult viewers with its witty humor and relentless summer vacation energy. Packed with gags and other things only adults notice when they watch the show, "Phineas and Ferb" is a prime candidate for a streaming-era revival with so many grown-up fans of the show doubtlessly eager to dive back into the titular duo's misadventures.
Chicago Fire Fans Are Adamant That Brett's Paramedicine Program Stays
None of the "Chicago Fire" characters are doing it quite like Kara Killmer's Sylvie Brett. Not only is she still valiantly carrying out her duties as a paramedic even eight seasons beyond when she joined the Firehouse 51 team, but she's still trying to find more ways to help people. She's even taken the initiative to start a brand-new program: paramedicine. A reaction to receiving emergency calls that prove to be low-priority, Brett's paramedicine program ensures that patients in need of assistance have dedicated teams ready to help them, no matter how small the issue may be.
Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 2 - What We Know So Far
When CBS's original "Criminal Minds" was canceled, longtime fans weren't the only ones that were disappointed. According to showrunner Erica Messer, none of the actors or crew behind the scenes wanted it to end either. "None of us wanted it to end creatively," she told Deadline. "We felt there were plenty more stories to tell. The cast was in such a groove and everybody loved being here." Luckily, it didn't take long for talk to begin about bringing the show back. "In February of 2020, the last episode aired on CBS," she said. "Late summer of 2020 is when I got the call asking if I'd want to do another version of Criminal Minds."
What Has Christina Moore Been Up To Since That '70s Show?
Like any good sitcom from (or that takes place in) the '70s, family antics are a must. "That '70s Show" may have premiered in 1998, but it got many things about the era correctly. Instead of a glossed-over comedy about family dynamics, the series showed a more realistic version. Kitty (Debra Jo Rupp) isn't a homemaker whose husband Red (Kurtwood Smith) forbids her from having a career. Instead, she shares the financial woes of the era with her husband. Red and Kitty's relationship is, at its core, a partnership, and they support the family in different ways. While Kitty offers emotional nourishment and encouragement, Red makes sure to prepare Eric (Topher Grace) for the world by implementing strict rules.
Young Sheldon Fans Are Getting A Headache Trying To Figure Out Mandy
The most recent episode of "Young Sheldon," "Pancake Sunday and Textbook Flirting," hit the Cooper family with drama on all fronts. Mary (Zoe Perry) is adjusting to life without the church while the rest of the family busies about with their own lives. Meanwhile, romantic tensions are rising between Mandy (Emily Osment) and Georgie (Montana Jordan) as she urges him to date other women despite their growing baby.
Showrunner Erica Messer Didn't Want Criminal Minds: Evolution To Come Across As The Sopranos - Exclusive
Erica Messer has been with "Criminal Minds" since its inception way back in 2005, having worked as a writer, producer, and showrunner for the popular series. Now, she's helming the revival that streams on Paramount+ called "Criminal Minds: Evolution," her take on a continuation of the original show, which left CBS in 2020 after 15 seasons.
Storm Reid and Shedeur Sanders Go Public With Their Romance at "Missing" Premiere
Love is in the air for Storm Reid. On Thursday, the 19-year-old actor made her red carpet debut with boyfriend Shedeur Sanders at the Los Angeles premiere of her new movie, "Missing," out Jan. 20. The couple looked as cute as can be as they held hands and smiled for the cameras. "He's super sweet, super talented," Reid told Entertainment Tonight of the 20-year-old collegiate football player. "I'm just glad to have him here supporting me."
Yellowjackets Crash Lands A Buzzworthy Season 2 Teaser Complete With A Very Suspicious Meal
"Yellowjackets" hive assemble, there's a brand new look at Season 2. SHOWTIME delivered a stinger when it debuted "Yellowjackets." Featuring Melanie Lynskey, Christina Ricci, Juliette Lewis, and a slew of other talented stars, the series was the perfect creepy drama to captivate our minds in the winter of 2021. The...
Who Plays Jesse Erickson On Law & Order?
While "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" has remained a staple of cable TV for decades now, the original "Law & Order" series that spawned it went off the air in 2010 before returning for its 21st season in February of 2022. That said, after the conclusion of Season 21,...
The Issue That Stranger Things Fans Have With The Season 4 Finale's Tone
Fans rejoiced in May 2022 as they finally got to revisit the gang from Hawkins, Indiana after a nearly three-year wait for "Stranger Things 4." The fourth season continues the saga of the sci-fi horror Netflix series where our characters are divided worldwide, but a common threat from Eleven's (Millie Bobby Brown) past unites all their newfound struggles. The fourth season received critical acclaim for its darker tone and excellent character moments (we can't listen to Kate Bush's "Running Up That Hill" without crying either) and broke viewing records for Netflix, according to IndieWire.
The Big Bang Theory's Melissa Rauch Says The Oddest Body-Shaming Incident Cost Her An Acting Gig
For fans of "The Big Bang Theory," Melissa Rauch is easily one of the most recognizable outside of the main cast of friends. This is on account of Rauch's character, Bernadette Rostenkowski, having quite a distinctive voice and demeanor. With a soft and high-pitched voice, Bernadette usually appears to be sweet and caring, which she is, though she sometimes manages to hide the fire and explosive anger that tends to manifest when she is frustrated.
