Read full article on original website
Related
WITN
Eastern Carolina boy scouts take a polar plunge
BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Boy Scouts here in eat took a plunge into bitterly cold water at a Merit Badge Weekend camp. This weekend’s annual merit badge camp is held every January, but this year was the first year for the Polar Bear plunge. The 2023 Polar Bear Winter Merit Badge Camp hosted almost 300 campers.
WECT
Right whale suffering ‘serious injury’ spotted off N.C. coast, dead calf found day before
RODANTHE, N.C. (WECT) - The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration reported two tragic North Atlantic right whale incidents that occurred off of the North Carolina coast in the same week. On Jan. 8, NOAA stated that an aerial survey team from the Clearwater Marine Aquarium spotted a North Atlantic right...
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Jan. 11, 12 & 13
Charles Thomas Kirk, 61, of Beaufort passed away January 12, 2023, at home with his family by his side. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at First Baptist Church of Beaufort. Burial will follow at Carteret Memorial Gardens of Beaufort. The family will receive friends from 10:00 to 11:00 on Saturday at the church.
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in North Carolina
Neon signage, cake display boxes, and always open late—you can't discuss American dining history without mentioning the diner. You can find a diner in just about every corner of North Carolina. But not all diners are created equally. According to the online media publication Food & Wine, there's one diner in NC that is a winning favorite.
Nash County man reels in record fish off Morehead City
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCN) — The N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries recently certified a new state record White Grunt. Logan Ennis, of Red Oak, caught the four-pound, 13.6-ounce fish near the 14 Buoy off Morehead City on Jan. 2, the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality said. The previous state record white grunt weighed four pounds, 8 […]
North Carolina witness reports low flying triangle
A North Carolina witness at Wilmington reported watching a slow-moving, cigar-shaped object moving at a low altitude at 5:30 p.m. on November 16, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
a-z-animals.com
Discover North Carolina’s Coldest January on Record
North Carolina isn’t usually considered among the coldest states in the US, but there are some parts of the year where it can get downright frigid! Finding the coldest temperature ever recorded is easy, but what about the coldest month on record? We found one of the coldest winters on record. Let’s discover North Carolina’s coldest January, plus learn a little bit about the weather in the state.
country1037fm.com
North Carolina Based Grocery Store Limiting Egg Purchases
A North Carolina based grocery store is limiting egg purchases to three cartons of eggs per visit. Due to the high price of eggs and people constantly hunting for bargains, the Matthews based chain has made the decision for the limit. Harris Teeter says your three cartons can include the...
country1037fm.com
North Carolina High Country Prepares For A Snowy Weekend
The North Carolina high country is preparing for what could be a snowy weekend. And I don’t think there will be any complaints from ski resorts in the area. According to Channel 9, road crews have been out and are preparing for what could become a high volume of the frozen stuff.
wataugaonline.com
Special Weather Statement for Watauga County, NC, Ashe County, NC, Avery County, NC, Wilkes County, NC, Johnson County, TN at 247 pm EST, Jan 12th 2023
NCZ001-002-018-VAZ009-015-122030- Ashe NC-Watauga NC-Alleghany NC-Grayson VA-Smyth VA- western Alleghany, northwestern Watauga and Ashe Counties in. northwestern North Carolina, Smyth and western Grayson Counties in. southwestern Virginia through 330 PM EST…. At 246 PM EST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along. a line extending from 6 miles south of Abingdon...
This Is The Most Underrated Town In North Carolina
Cheapism compiled a list of the most overlooked towns in America, including this spot in North Carolina.
WXII 12
Strong storms move through North Carolina
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Showers and storms moved throughout the Piedmont Triad Thursday night. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for Davidson, Forsyth, Guilford and Randolph counties until 7:30 p.m. The strong storms were active through the evening hours but then lessened. Primary risks included heavy rain, ponding water and...
kiss951.com
23 North Carolina Festivals In 2023
Who doesn’t love a good festival? It’s a great excuse to visit a new town across our state. And luckily there is no shortage of engaging festivals taking place in North Carolina in 2023. Whether you’re looking for small-town fun celebrating some of what makes our state great, or huge festivals we’ve got something for you. Many North Carolina festivals celebrate foods that are important to their local area. One celebrates everything North Carolina has to offer. You’ve got arts and crafts vendors, lots and lots of food, beer and wine, rides and other activities for kids, 5Ks, and more.
FOX Carolina
NCDOT clean-up homeless camps
The North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) removed 120,000 pounds of trash from two homeless camps in West Asheville on Saturday, January 6, 2023. The South Carolina Attorney General announced the arrests of dozens of suspects accused of trafficking meth in the Upstate, working with incarcerated inmates and Mexican cartels.
a-z-animals.com
What’s the Largest Man Made Lake in North Carolina
North Carolina is a gorgeous state full of lush greenery and multiple waterways. There is no end to the outdoor adventure possibilities. A favorite pastime in the state is to spend time on the water. And it is no wonder. North Carolina has many beautiful lakes that are perfectly suited for recreation. However, they are not all natural lakes. The state has several stunning man-made lakes as well.
PhillyBite
5 Must-Try Hot Dogs in North Carolina
- This article will give some great suggestions if you love hot dogs and North Carolina. We've included the best hot dog spots in Charlotte, Greenville, Winterville, and Raleigh. Check out our picks for the best hot dogs in the state, and then get ready to start planning your next trip! There are so many great hot dog spots in North Carolina that we've only listed a handful of them!
whqr.org
Speakers raise concerns about state's shift to electric trucks
People who operate truck fleets will be on the front lines if North Carolina adopts rules this year to get more electric trucks and buses on state roads. In Charlotte Friday, state environmental officials heard some of their concerns about cost, evolving technology, and charging. About a dozen people were...
kiss951.com
This North Carolina Restaurant Is The East Coast’s Best Seafood Dive
When I think of a Seafood Dive I picture a hole-in-the-wall spot that you have second thoughts about even stepping inside, but it ends up being one of the best meals you’ve ever tasted. That’s why I was so excited when I came across this list from Ideal Living about the best seafood dive restaurants. I was even more impressed to learn that there is a North Carolina restaurant listed as one of the East Coast’s Best Seafood Dive restaurants. But I have to say after researching each of these restaurants, the term “dive” may be used graciously. The North Carolina spot, which is in Atlantic Beach, looks fantastic. But it also seems a little more high-class than your typical dive spot.
wcti12.com
Fire breaks out at Down East house, no injuries, cause under investigation
SMYRNA, Carteret County — A fire broke out Down East in Smyrna Friday night, Jan. 13, 2023. The Marshallberg Volunteer Fire Department, Otway Fire & Rescue, Harkers Island Fire Department and Stacy Fire Department responded to the scene. Roughly seven fire trucks responded plus a tanker truck. Officials on...
Comments / 0