(Lincoln) -- Just over a week after finishing his term as Nebraska Governor, Pete Ricketts has been appointed to serve as a U.S. Senator. During a press conference Thursday morning, Governor Jim Pillen appointed Ricketts to fill the vacancy left by now-former Senator Ben Sasse, who stepped down to become the next President of the University of Florida. Ricketts will now serve until January 2025 and, under Nebraska law, would have to run in a special election in 2024 to fill the remainder of Sasse's term. Ricketts could also then run for re-election in 2026. In introducing Ricketts, Pillen pointed to the now Senate-designee's ability to win a statewide election.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO