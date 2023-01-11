Read full article on original website
NPR
Prices seem to be easing. Is it enough for the Fed to stop raising interest rates?
Inflation seems to be easing after months of interest rate hikes by the Fed. But what might that mean for the U.S. economy? NPR host Michel Martin put this question to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen. JANET YELLEN: Inflation has really been quite moderate, quite low for the last six months...
NPR
Tesla slashes prices across all its models in a bid to boost sales
Tesla has cut the prices of its most popular models by up to 20% in the U.S. and Europe in an effort to boost sales as competition intensifies — a move that ensures more of its models can qualify for a federal tax credit for electric vehicles. The price...
NPR
Facing sanctions, Russia finds crude oil customers in 'shadow fleets'
A ban by the European Union on Russian oil that went into effect late last year over the war in Ukraine is forcing Russia to look further afield to sell its fuel. But transporting the oil has become an increasing challenge for Russia. So it's having to turn to a fleet of tankers willing to bust sanctions. NPR's Jackie Northam reports.
Key Israel business group seeks steep cut in food tax
JERUSALEM, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Israel's Manufacturers' Association on Sunday proposed tax cuts on food along with a host of other measures aimed at strengthening Israeli economic competitiveness and dealing with the country's high cost of living.
There is no US labor shortage. That’s a myth
When a public problem is wrongly described, the solutions posed often turn out to be irrelevant or inhumane. A current example: America’s so-called “labor shortage”. Jerome Powell, the Federal Reserve chair, says the United States has a “structural labor shortage” that’s unlikely to be resolved anytime soon.
NPR
Two Indicators: The 2% inflation target
If the Federal Reserve had a mantra to go along with its mandate, it might well be "two percent." That number, the Fed's longtime inflation target, has been adopted by many other central banks around the world. It's become almost synonymous with smooth, healthy economic growth. But how did two...
NPR
In the UAE, a top oil executive leads global climate talks
The UAE has picked a top oil executive to lead global climate talks this year. He's using his platform to galvanize investments in clean energy, but is also backing fossil fuels. SCOTT SIMON, HOST:. Many environmentalists were disappointed to hear this year's United Nations climate conference will be presided over...
NPR
What Janet Yellen hopes to accomplish during her trip to Africa
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is planning a visit to three African countries next week, her trip to Senegal, Zambia and South Africa coming just weeks after the Biden administration hosted most of the continent's top leaders for a summit here in Washington, D.C. The secretary's trip comes at a critical time as the world contends with high inflation and energy costs and food insecurity following Russia's attack on Ukraine and those challenges hitting some countries harder than others. Her visit also comes as Russia, along with China and others, try to exert their influence and build relationships with these countries, which has some of the world's fastest-growing populations and economies. I spoke with Secretary Yellen earlier in the week to ask her about her trip and her goals for it.
NPR
Japanese prime minister visits Biden at the White House
President Biden welcomes Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at the White House. The visit marks Japan's increasing military posturing amid concerns about China, North Korea and Russia. MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:. President Biden capped a week of high-level diplomacy by hosting Japan's prime minister at the White House today. Japan...
NPR
'Beaverland' author deep dives into how beavers shaped America
NPR's Michel Martin speaks with environmental journalist Leila Philip about her new book, Beaverland: How One Weird Rodent Made America. In the next few minutes, we're going to tell you about an animal that has played a bigger role than any of us might have imagined in building this country, and I'm going to describe it the way our next guest does. When they dive, they seem more like marine mammals than land animals. But their four paws look surprisingly like ours, with five fingers and a naked palm. They groom their fur like cats, but their beauty ends in goose-like hind feet and ends with a tail that looks like the result of a terrible accident.
NPR
A 'wolf warrior' is sidelined, as China softens its approach on the world stage
Wolf warrior diplomacy, with its sharp-tongued, unapologetic rhetoric, has been a cornerstone of China's interactions with the outside world in recent years. But that may be shifting. One of the highest-profile wolf warriors in the foreign ministry there was moved out of the spotlight this week. And as NPR's John Ruwitch tells us, other signs suggest China may be trying to soften its image.
