Rock Springs, WY

Wyo4News Entertainment Report

Live music, theater performances, karaoke, special events and more!. Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Green River Bowling Center J’s Sports Bar, 1410 Uinta Dr., Green River, 7p-9p Magickal Manifestation Box w/ Brooke @ Bad Apple Energy’s Magickal Menagerie of Energy Healers,...
Local Job Openings in Sweetwater County

Whether you are looking for a job or need to hire, we can help. Watch for our job openings for local businesses in Sweetwater County. Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County has Multiple Job Openings. If interested, please visit their website at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County Careers page. 1/13/2023 –...
Kari’s Access Awards is returning tomorrow night

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — After being canceled for two years in a row, Kari’s Access Awards is returning to the Sweetwater Events Complex tomorrow, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, from 6-9 p.m. The event features a wide variety of wines and beer, live entertainment, auction items, and appetizers. Patrons must be over 21 years old to attend.
Tigers wrestlers with road matches/Mustang women also play today

January 12, 2023 — The Rock Springs varsity wrestling team will be at Lyman today for a dual wrestling match. Meanwhile, Rock Springs, Lyman, and Mountain View female wrestlers will compete in the Evanston All-Girls Tournament today. No other area sports teams are competing. Western Sports. The Western Mustangs...
Sweetwater Arrest Report: January 11 – January 12, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
Comment period open to public for updated Greenbelt Mast Plan

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — Citizens are asked to check out the updated master plan for the Greenbelt. The master plan is available for review on the City website at www.cityofgreenriver.org. It is on the front page, about halfway down. Comments will be accepted through Feb. 17th and presented for...
Expansion of sheriff’s school guardian program

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING – Hundreds of teachers and staff from Sweetwater County School District No. 1 packed the auditorium at Rock Springs High School last Friday for the morning session of a district-wide professional development day dedicated to school safety. Led by first responders from Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office,...
Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for January 14, 2023

Today – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35. South southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Tonight – Isolated snow showers after 5 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18. South southwest wind around 7 mph, becoming east-northeast after midnight. The chance of precipitation is 10%.
