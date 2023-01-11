Read full article on original website
NPR
HBO's 'The Last of Us' is a tale of love, loss, and post-apocalyptic zombies
PEDRO PASCAL: (As Joel Miller) If I'm taking you with me, you do what I say when I say it. BELLA RAMSEY: (As Ellie) If you don't think there's hope for the world, why bother going on?. ANNA TROV: (As Tess) You have a greater purpose than any of us...
NPR
Revisiting Larry Sultan's 'Pictures from Home,' a photo memoir of post-WWII life
This is FRESH AIR. "Pictures From Home" is a new show previewing on Broadway today starring Nathan Lane, Danny Burstein and Zoe Wanamaker. It's based on a 1992 photo memoir by the late photographer Larry Sultan about his childhood in the postwar baby-boom generation in Southern California. Before it was a book, it was an exhibit at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City. Terry Gross spoke to Larry Sultan in 1989 when his exhibit was on display. Sultan mixed then-recent photos of his parents with snapshots taken in the 1950s and early '60s. By combining recent and old photos, Sultan reassessed his family history and examined his parents' pursuit of the American dream.
Bundle of Joy! Chrissy Teigen Gives Birth to Rainbow Baby With Husband John Legend
Congratulations! Chrissy Teigen has given birth, welcoming a rainbow baby with her husband, John Legend. The “All of Me” artist, 44, announced the news onstage during a private concert, People reported on Friday, January 13. “What a blessed day,” John said, per the outlet, adding that they had welcomed “the little baby this morning.” While he explained that he “didn’t...
Miss Thailand wore a dress made out of soda tabs at the Miss Universe pageant
Miss Thailand Anna Sueangam-iam's soda-tab gown paid tribute to her parents, who were garbage collectors.
Miss Universe 2023 Wardrobe Malfunctions From National Costumes Pageant
The Miss Universe 2023 pageant kicked off with its preliminary competition on Wednesday night — and did so in bold style, with numerous wardrobe malfunctions taking place, ranging from stumbles from high heels to portions of costume falling off completely (thankfully, no exposures of the body). During the event, the National Costume portion ahead of the final Jan. 14 program, following contestants’ introductions and the viral swimsuit portion of the competition. The costume element is intended for those competing to showcase their heritage, as well as advocate for causes close to their hearts. Unfortunately, the portion also featured an array of...
NPR
Fresh Air Weekend: Runner Lauren Fleshman; 'Fleishman' author Taffy Brodesser-Akner
Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:. The sports world is still built for...
NPR
Lisa Marie Presley spent her life in the spotlight
Lisa Marie Presley's family, friends and fans are still in shock over her sudden death yesterday. The 54-year-old singer-songwriter was hospitalized after going into cardiac arrest at her California home. NPR's Mandalit del Barco has this remembrance of rock legend Elvis Presley's only child. MANDALIT DEL BARCO, BYLINE: Just days...
NPR
John Hendrickson on his new memoir 'Life on Delay'
NPR's Scott Simon talks with writer John Hendrickson. His new memoir, "Life on Delay," details his struggle with stuttering. I'm going to interview a writer who begins his new book with these words. Nearly every decision in my life has been shaped by my struggle to speak. John Hendrickson wrote a story for The Atlantic in 2019 about then-presidential candidate Joe Biden's life with stuttering. John Hendrickson stutters himself. His article sparked an outpouring of reaction, including from others who stutter. He has put his experience, those of others and lots of reflection, recollection and thought into "Life On Delay: Making Peace With A Stutter." John Hendrickson joins us from New York.
The Old Way review – Nicolas Cage lifts generic western retread
A grizzled frontier shopkeeper must draw on his outlaw gunslinger past to avenge the murder of his wife, in this generic western retread. The key to the approach is in the title – there’s a timeworn predictability in everything from the plot (variations of this story have been told many times before, most recently in the superior Old Henry) to the big, expansive, Alfred Newman-inspired score, to the widescreen wild west backdrop.
NPR
Sundance Film Festival returns in person this week after streaming online for 2 years
JAMES SPADER: (As Graham) Can I tell you something personal?. ANDIE MACDOWELL: (As Ann) Yeah. Yeah. (SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "LITTLE MISS SUNSHINE") GREG KINNEAR: (As Richard Hoover) You know, actually, there is a message from Cindy on the machine. Something about Little Misses Sunshine. Sunshine?. ABIGAIL BRESLIN: (As Olive) What?...
NPR
Amateur archaeologist deciphers 20,000-year-old cave writing
If I say Stone Age cave paintings, what comes to mind - stick figures, humans hunting woolly mammoths? Well, yes. But more than 20,000 years ago, Ice Age hunter-gatherers also started including symbols in these paintings, lines and dots. And these lines and dots have perplexed modern researchers. Nobody knew what they might represent. Now the ancient code has apparently been cracked and not by an archaeologist but by Ben Bacon, a London-based furniture conservator. He spent hours looking at images of cave paintings from the British Library, then teamed up with a few professors. And they have now published their findings in the Cambridge Archaeological Journal. Ben Bacon joins us now from London. Welcome.
NPR
The struggle and the joy that inspired a new album from country singer Margo Price
Audio will be available later today. NPR's Leila Fadel speaks with musician Margo Price about the inspiration for her new album, Strays. Price also has a memoir out called: Maybe We'll Make It.
NPR
Encore: The lasting legacy of Bob Ross
This week marks 40 years since a certain bushy-haired painting instructor, ASMR stimulator and accidental inspirational speaker first hit the airwaves. (SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "THE JOY OF PAINTING") BOB ROSS: We don't make mistakes, as you know. All we do is have happy accidents in our world. SUMMERS: Bob...
NPR
What do astronauts do all day? We talked to one 250 miles above Earth to find out
Listen to Short Wave on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Google Podcasts. Speaking to Short Wave from about 250 miles above the Earth, Josh Cassada outlined his typical day at work: "Today, I actually started out by taking my own blood. You know, we tend to be the subject of a lot of different experiments," said Cassada.
NPR
De'Shawn Charles Winslow on his new novel 'Decent People'
NPR's Scott Simon asks De'Shawn Charles Winslow about his new novel "Decent People," which is set in the same fictional North Carolina town as his widely praised debut. We're going to return now to West Mills, N.C. That's the setting of De'Shawn Charles Winslow's first novel called "In West Mills." It won a passel of awards. Now it's 1976, and Dr. Marian Harmon, the only Black physician in town, has been found shot to death alongside her brother Laz and her sister Marva in their home. Many suspect Olympus Seymore, known as Lymp, the half-brother who lived next door. But white authorities in town don't seem much interested. And it falls to Jo Wright, who's just moved back, to ask some hard questions and look for the killer. "Decent People" is the title of this new novel. De'Shawn Charles Winslow joins us now.
Avalon by Nell Zink – mad about the mansplainer
You could say that Nell Zink writes archetypally bildungsroman novels, but you wouldn’t be quite right. Her free-spirited protagonists might end up getting what they want, but the plots are sardonic; you can always feel the author winking at you from a window somewhere above. In The Wallcreeper, Zink’s debut novel, Tiffany drops a bombshell about her husband in the opening sentence: “I was looking at the map when Stephen swerved, hit the rock and occasioned the miscarriage.” Fifteen pages later, however, the miscarriage has been forgotten,and we see Tiffany trying to get Stephen to sleep with her sister in their apartment. In Mislaid, a white lesbian college student, Peggy, marries her gay professor and they have two children together. But a couple of chapters in, Peggy runs away with her daughter and outlandishly reinvents herself as a black single mother in Virginia.
NPR
Want to spend more time with family? Expand your definition of ... family
We often resolve to spend time with family. A.J. Jacobs may have found one solution: treat everyone like family. He says genealogy platforms have linked him to family trees with millions of cousins. About A.J. Jacobs. A.J. Jacobs is an author and journalist, best known for writing about his lifestyle...
NPR
A civil rights leader was able to balance standing up for himself and survival
Time now for StoryCorps. Ahead of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a story from a civil rights leader who died during the pandemic. Reverend Harry Blake, who worked alongside Dr. King, came to StoryCorps with his daughter, Monica. He told her about the first time he took a stand over wages in a cotton field in Louisiana. And a note for our listeners - this story contains racist language.
NPR
In 'No Bears', a banned filmmaker takes bold aim at Iranian society
This is FRESH AIR. Last year, the Iranian writer-director Jafar Panahi, a longtime critic of his country's government, was arrested and imprisoned just a few months before his new movie, "No Bears," premiered at film festivals. Set in a small town, the movie stars Panahi as a fictionalized version of himself. "No Bears" topped the list of our film critic Justin Chang's best films of 2022. It's now arrived in theaters. Here is his review.
NPR
Why architectural marvels from Ancient Rome are still standing
NPR's Scott Simon talks to Admir Masic, professor of civil and environmental engineering at MIT, about what made concrete used by Ancient Romans so incredibly durable. Ancient Rome wasn't built in a day, and some of its architectural marvels have lasted longer than most of us can fathom - like B.J. Leiderman, who writes our theme music. Consider if anything you've seen built in your lifetime would be standing nearly 2,000 years from now, like the Colosseum and Pantheon. The Romans apparently had a secret sauce, a blend of concrete that was a bit of a mystery until now. Admir Masic is a professor of civil and environmental engineering at MIT. Thanks so much for joining us.
