hotnewhiphop.com
Rob Gronkowski Reveals Which Quarterback He Wants To Play With
Rob Gronkowski is retired from professional football. However, he has oftentimes teased a potential return. His cryptic tweets and constant comments on the game have fans intrigued. However, Gronk has noted that if he does come back, he will need a record-breaking salary. At this age, it’s safe to assume that won’t happen.
rolling out
NFL star Damar Hamlin will return to the Buffalo Bills
In what has been deemed a modern-day miracle, NFL star Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital for the last time after being resuscitated on the field just two weeks ago. And what seemed unfathomable just days ago is the fact that Hamlin, a defensive back for the Buffalo...
OnlyHomers
NFL Reporter Thinks Star Quarterback Will Not Play In NFL Again
Mike Florio, NFL analyst for NBC Sports and creator of Profootballtalk.com, decided to make interesting statements regarding what he feels could be the future of young star quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa.
OnlyHomers
NFL Star Suffers Broken Back
The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
NFL World Shocked By The Condoleezza Rice Suggestion
Eventually, Roger Goodell will have to step aside from his role as the commissioner of the NFL. Although that day hasn't come yet, a former Secretary of State has been named as a possible replacement. According to Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk, Kevin Warren and Condoleezza Rice ...
Justin Herbert’s rumored girlfriend Taylor Bisciotti
Justin Herbert is the star quarterback for the Los Angeles Chargers who’s set to make his first playoff appearance in the 2022 season. He was selected as the sixth overall pick of the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Chargers. He immediately set multiple rookie NFL records in his first year en […] The post Justin Herbert’s rumored girlfriend Taylor Bisciotti appeared first on ClutchPoints.
KIDO Talk Radio
NFL Legend John Elway’s Devastating Mistake Was In Boise
The NFL kicks off its playoffs this weekend, and the Denver Broncos will again not make the playoffs. The team has only won Super Bowl since the iconic John Elway retired several years ago. Since Elway was a Bronco, the team has been through several coaches and quarterbacks, even turning to an old Peyton Manning in their quest to replace Mr. Elway.
The Spun
Robert Griffin III Fires Back At Michael Vick Over Lamar Jackson Comment
ESPN's Robert Griffin III didn't care for some of Michael Vick and others comments on Lamar Jackson's knee injury this weekend. Appearing on FOX's pregame show ahead of the Saturday slate of games, Vick told Jackson: "Put a brace on it, let's go... I played a whole season on a sprained MCL." RGIII ...
Deshaun Watson trade impact. About Baker Mayfield & Jim Schwartz – Terry Pluto’s Cleveland Browns Scribbles
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Scribbles in my Browns notebook the first weekend without football for Cleveland:. 1. From the moment the Browns made the shocking trade for Deshaun Watson, they were in big trouble for the 2022 season. A team with a strong culture and coaching staff possibly could have overcome it. At least, they could have delivered something like a 9-8 record instead of 7-10.
Troy Aikman Reveals 1 Aspect Of The NFL That's 'Eroding'
Troy Aikman put the NFL product on blast before the postseason commences. Speaking to Jimmy Traina on the SI Media Podcast, the ESPN broadcaster said the league bases too many decisions on increasing revenue rather than improving the game. In the process, the game "begins to erode." "I think it's ...
Outsider.com
Seattle Seahawks Make Decision On QB Geno Smith For 2023 Season
Geno Smith has reportedly found a home in Seattle. Saturday, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said the Seahawks intend on bringing the starter back for the 2023 season. Smith, who replaced Russell Wilson under center following his trade to the Denver Broncos, provided the offense with an incredible spark. He threw for 4,282 yards and 30 touchdowns. Seattle finished 9-8 and earned a spot in the NFL postseason.
Kliff Kingsbury ‘Bought a One-Way Ticket to Thailand,’ but May Have to Come Back Sooner Than Planned
Kliff Kingsbury got out of town after the Cardinals fired him, but jobs with the Rams or Patriots could lure him back to coaching. The post Kliff Kingsbury ‘Bought a One-Way Ticket to Thailand,’ but May Have to Come Back Sooner Than Planned appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Yardbarker
Anonymous teammate says Cardinals 'created a monster' by paying Kyler Murray
It appears quarterback Kyler Murray may not be the most popular figure inside the Arizona Cardinals locker room this winter. Well-known NFL insider Michael Silver reported for Bally Sports that an unnamed Cardinals veteran said that "it was like they created a monster" when the franchise paid Murray last year.
USA TODAY
Howie Long is not 'content with being average,' and he shows it on 'FOX NFL Sunday' show
Howie Long retired from NFL at 34 after the 1993 season, opening the door for the Hall of Famer's second act as part of FOX NFL Sunday show.
The Spun
NFL World Reacts To Jaguars' Big Announcement
The Jacksonville Jaguars will welcome back a familiar face for Saturday night's AFC Wild Card game. Former Jaguars standout defensive tackle John Henderson will lead the "DUUUUVAL" chant before Jacksonville takes on the Los Angeles Chargers. If you're not familiar with Henderson, he was ...
FOX Sports Radio
Blazing Five: Colin Cowherd Gives His 5 Best NFL Bets For Wild Card Weekend
Colin Cowherd gives his five best NFL gambling picks for the Wild Card Round.
The Spun
NFL Executives, Coaches Reportedly Furious With 1 Officiating Crew
NFL executives and coaches are reportedly furious with the officiating from a Week 18 showdown between the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, "multiple controversial officiating decisions" have executives and coaches complaining to the league. They think the ...
Sporting News
Kliff Kingsbury buys one-way ticket to Thailand, telling NFL teams he's 'not interested in returning,' report says
Sometimes NFL coaches need a change of scenery. Kliff Kingsbury took that a bit to heart. Kingsbury lost his job on Black Monday, one of the few NFL head coaches to actually get axed on the day after the NFL regular season. While the former Cardinals coach is remains a hot commodity in coaching searches, particularly offensive coordinator jobs, interested employers will have to cross international borders to track him down.
OnlyHomers
New England Patriots Announce Major Offensive Coordinator News
The New England Patriots have had over two decades of remarkable success under head coach Bill Belichick, however ever since quarterback Tom Brady, the greatest quarterback of all time, left the team, the New England Patriots have had major offensive woes.
Buccaneers Reportedly Make Decision On Todd Bowles
Year 1 as the head coach of the Buccaneers hasn't been easy for Todd Bowles. His squad finished the regular season with an underwhelming 8-9 record. Luckily for Bowles, his team managed to do just enough to win the NFC South. While the Buccaneers are still two days away from facing the ...
