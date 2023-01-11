Read full article on original website
Reward for information on killing of Oregon-born wolf reaches $15,000
The reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction for the illegal killing of an Oregon wolf in October near Klamath Falls has reached $15,000. The Oregon Wildlife Coalition announced Tuesday it is offering a $10,000 reward, bringing the total amount to $15,000 in combination with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s previously announced $5,000 reward.
Oregon Coast Seashells: A Guide to Finding and Collecting Seashells
Oregon Coast Seashells: A Guide to Finding and Collecting the Treasures of the Beach. Seashells are a common sight on many beaches around the world, but are they present on the beaches of Oregon?
Superabundant dispatch: The buffalo roam in Oregon’s brome
Editor’s note: OPB’s video series “Superabundant” explores the stories behind the foods of the Pacific Northwest. Now we’re taking the same guiding principles to a new platform: Email. We’ve brought on food writer Heather Arndt Anderson, a Portland-based culinary historian and ecologist, to highlight different aspects of the region’s food ecosystem every week. This week she explores how bison shaped the plains of the Northwest.
Report: More retirees are choosing to leave Oregon than any other state
A new study shows that many retired individuals are choosing to leave Oregon in favor of cheaper, or potentially warmer, locales.
As a Central Oregon county struggles with extreme drought conditions, officials declare an emergency
While much of Oregon has received rain the past few weeks, certain parts of the state are still struggling with worsening drought conditions. The Crook County Court declared a drought emergency in a Thursday meeting, asking Gov. Tina Kotek to declare her own emergency and make disaster relief funds available.
Legislative assemblies to consider bills to shift state OR-ID border
MALHEUR COUNTY — During the first mandatory meeting of the year to discuss moving the Oregon-Idaho border, as proposed by Greater Idaho, Malheur County Court officials heard about how there are proposals being floated this year in both the Oregon and Idaho legislative assemblies, which are both just getting started. These proposals are said to mirror each other in that they each ask the other state’s Legislature to get together to start talking about the idea of lumping 15 politically conservative counties in eastern Oregon into the Idaho border. This is based on the reasoning that needs from the state are not being met due to political differences.
Greater Idaho Movement Gains HUGE Momentum
The Greater Idaho movement continues to gain moment throughout the state of Oregon. Another county, Wallowa, has submitted enough valid signatures to allow it on the ballot this May. The measure number is 32;007. What Is The Greater Idaho Movement?. The movement is a grassroots effort to allow fifteen Oregon...
Oregon crab season to get underway after weeks of delay
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon’s commercial Dungeness crabbing fleet has the go-ahead to hit the water this weekend after repeated delays. The start to the season used to come on Dec. 1, but that has become increasingly rare, said Caren Braby, the marine resources program manager for the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife.
Deadlines to know for Paid Leave Oregon deductions
A new law in Oregon is making a difference for workers and their paychecks.
Oregon's emergency SNAP food benefits stop in March
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregonians who receive help through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will no longer get pandemic emergency food benefits come March. For nearly the past three years, most people who got SNAP benefits, commonly called food stamps, also received extra help each month on their electronic benefits transfer (EBT) card. The additional assistance was provided to help families during the pandemic, but the Oregon Department of Human Services will not be able to provide the emergency supplement after February.
Landslide closes portion of U.S. 101, hinders communities on Oregon’s south coast
Three times per week, Larry Jacobson travels 75 minutes from Gold Beach to Coos Bay for crucial dialysis. So when a landslide early Monday destroyed a portion of U.S. 101 on his route, he knew he’d have to find an alternative. Quick. “I was going to get to Coos...
Is Winning $1.35 Billion Mega Jackpot in WA, OR, CA Guaranteed?
The estimated Mega Millions Jackpot on Friday, January 13th will be an estimated $1.35 Billion, the second largest in the game's history. Lottery ticket buyers in Washington, Oregon, and California will have a shot at winning, as each is among the 45 states participating, along with Washington DC and the US Virgin Islands. Alabama, Alaska, Hawaii, Nevada, and Utah do not participate.
Conservation group suing feds over Deschutes River habitat plan, says it’s not enough to protect spotted frog
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) — The Center for Biological Diversity filed a formal notice Thursday of its intent to sue two federal agencies for approving a habitat conservation plan in the upper Deschutes River that it claims fails to ensure the Wickiup Dam won’t drive the threatened Oregon spotted frog extinct.
Debate Over Gas Stoves Heat Up In Oregon
Salem, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority says it is not taking an official stance on gas stoves or whether or not the state should consider banning them in new homes. “We don’t regulate stoves. But we do know that any kind of combustion, whether it’s fuel in a car, or burning wood, or natural gas to varying degrees there is going to be emissions that can interfere with our respiratory system and immune system,” said Gabriela Goldfarb, Environmental Public Health Section manager, Oregon Health Authority, Public Health Division. “So, your goal should be to minimize exposure.”
▶️ $5.6 million in Oregon lottery prizes have gone unclaimed
You’d think someone would be sprinting to the lottery office to claim a $1 million prize. But more than two months after someone bought that winning ticket in Oregon, nobody has come forward. In fact, there is $5.6 million in unclaimed Oregon lottery prizes sitting out there waiting to...
Effort to Make Oregon Counties Part of Idaho Certified to Appear on Wallowa County Ballot in May
ENTERPRISE - The Wallowa County Clerk has certified that the "Greater Idaho" movement has submitted enough valid signatures to force its ballot initiative onto the May 2023 Wallowa County ballot. The movement seeks to add fifteen conservative, rural counties to Idaho by convincing the state legislatures of Oregon and Idaho...
Grants Pass Daily Courier expands to fill void left by closing of two other Southern Oregon newspapers
One of Southern Oregon’s longtime newspapers has folded. The Medford Mail Tribune’s last online issue was Friday, Jan.13. The paper’s publisher, Steven Saslow, wrote in an announcement that “industry-wide reductions, and in some cases complete elimination of national advertising spends for newspapers (digital or printed editions), coupled with rising costs of content and the difficulty of hiring staff and managers have made continuing the Mail Tribune unsustainable.”
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza, made with fresh ingredients only.
Greater Idaho and Split California? What’s Up With That?
In Oregon, proponents of Greater Idaho have gotten a reading in the state legislature. Before Election Day last year, some in mainstream media were claiming the idea had lost momentum. Then some additional counties voted to join Idaho. Maybe the news reporters need to get outside Portland once in a while. If you’re counting, 11 counties want a divorce from the left coast.
Storm watchers swarm to the Oregon Coast for peak winter storm season
COOS BAY, Ore. — It’s the heart of winter on the Oregon Coast, which means gargantuan Pacific Ocean swells, roaring sea winds and exploding clouds of foam are on full display as part of peak winter storm season. According to a press release from Oregon's Adventure Coast, nowhere...
