Oregon State

opb.org

Superabundant dispatch: The buffalo roam in Oregon’s brome

Editor’s note: OPB’s video series “Superabundant” explores the stories behind the foods of the Pacific Northwest. Now we’re taking the same guiding principles to a new platform: Email. We’ve brought on food writer Heather Arndt Anderson, a Portland-based culinary historian and ecologist, to highlight different aspects of the region’s food ecosystem every week. This week she explores how bison shaped the plains of the Northwest.
OREGON STATE
Big Country News

Legislative assemblies to consider bills to shift state OR-ID border

MALHEUR COUNTY — During the first mandatory meeting of the year to discuss moving the Oregon-Idaho border, as proposed by Greater Idaho, Malheur County Court officials heard about how there are proposals being floated this year in both the Oregon and Idaho legislative assemblies, which are both just getting started. These proposals are said to mirror each other in that they each ask the other state’s Legislature to get together to start talking about the idea of lumping 15 politically conservative counties in eastern Oregon into the Idaho border. This is based on the reasoning that needs from the state are not being met due to political differences.
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

Greater Idaho Movement Gains HUGE Momentum

The Greater Idaho movement continues to gain moment throughout the state of Oregon. Another county, Wallowa, has submitted enough valid signatures to allow it on the ballot this May. The measure number is 32;007. What Is The Greater Idaho Movement?. The movement is a grassroots effort to allow fifteen Oregon...
OREGON STATE
KGW

Oregon crab season to get underway after weeks of delay

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon’s commercial Dungeness crabbing fleet has the go-ahead to hit the water this weekend after repeated delays. The start to the season used to come on Dec. 1, but that has become increasingly rare, said Caren Braby, the marine resources program manager for the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife.
OREGON STATE
KGW

Oregon's emergency SNAP food benefits stop in March

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregonians who receive help through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will no longer get pandemic emergency food benefits come March. For nearly the past three years, most people who got SNAP benefits, commonly called food stamps, also received extra help each month on their electronic benefits transfer (EBT) card. The additional assistance was provided to help families during the pandemic, but the Oregon Department of Human Services will not be able to provide the emergency supplement after February.
OREGON STATE
98.3 The KEY

Is Winning $1.35 Billion Mega Jackpot in WA, OR, CA Guaranteed?

The estimated Mega Millions Jackpot on Friday, January 13th will be an estimated $1.35 Billion, the second largest in the game's history. Lottery ticket buyers in Washington, Oregon, and California will have a shot at winning, as each is among the 45 states participating, along with Washington DC and the US Virgin Islands. Alabama, Alaska, Hawaii, Nevada, and Utah do not participate.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KXL

Debate Over Gas Stoves Heat Up In Oregon

Salem, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority says it is not taking an official stance on gas stoves or whether or not the state should consider banning them in new homes. “We don’t regulate stoves. But we do know that any kind of combustion, whether it’s fuel in a car, or burning wood, or natural gas to varying degrees there is going to be emissions that can interfere with our respiratory system and immune system,” said Gabriela Goldfarb, Environmental Public Health Section manager, Oregon Health Authority, Public Health Division. “So, your goal should be to minimize exposure.”
OREGON STATE
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ $5.6 million in Oregon lottery prizes have gone unclaimed

You’d think someone would be sprinting to the lottery office to claim a $1 million prize. But more than two months after someone bought that winning ticket in Oregon, nobody has come forward. In fact, there is $5.6 million in unclaimed Oregon lottery prizes sitting out there waiting to...
OREGON STATE
opb.org

Grants Pass Daily Courier expands to fill void left by closing of two other Southern Oregon newspapers

One of Southern Oregon’s longtime newspapers has folded. The Medford Mail Tribune’s last online issue was Friday, Jan.13. The paper’s publisher, Steven Saslow, wrote in an announcement that “industry-wide reductions, and in some cases complete elimination of national advertising spends for newspapers (digital or printed editions), coupled with rising costs of content and the difficulty of hiring staff and managers have made continuing the Mail Tribune unsustainable.”
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Pizza Places in Oregon

If you live in Oregon and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza, made with fresh ingredients only.
OREGON STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Greater Idaho and Split California? What’s Up With That?

In Oregon, proponents of Greater Idaho have gotten a reading in the state legislature. Before Election Day last year, some in mainstream media were claiming the idea had lost momentum. Then some additional counties voted to join Idaho. Maybe the news reporters need to get outside Portland once in a while. If you’re counting, 11 counties want a divorce from the left coast.
IDAHO STATE

