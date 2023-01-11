Read full article on original website
SeaWorld: Killer whale found dead on Florida beach was not pregnant, showed signs of 'various illnesses'
PALM COAST, Fla. - The death of a killer whale found stranded on a beach in Flagler County may have been due to various illnesses, SeaWorld said in a statement. The female orca whale was found dead in Palm Coast on Jan. 11 after beaching itself on the shore. The whale was almost 22-feet in length and weighed 9,000 pounds.
Flagler County deputies arrest woman wanted for grand theft
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A woman accused of shoplifting was arrested in Flagler County. Deputies were notified of shoplifting at a business in Palm Coast on Tuesday. They were told a woman, later identified as Tracy Curley, had taken multiple items and put them in shopping bags without paying.
Volusia sheriff’s helicopter tracks down suspect after he runs from deputies
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A Volusia County man is under arrest after he ran from deputies and led them on a 30-minute chase. The incident began Friday around 4 p.m. in DeLand when a license plate reader caught Kyle Bellantoni’s tag. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE...
1 person injured in Seminole County fire, deputies say
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Crews responded to a fire in Seminole County Saturday. The fire was reported in Longwood on Crown Oaks Way. The Seminole County Sheriff's Office told WESH 2 that one person with injuries was taken to the hospital. Responding firefighters were able to put the fire...
Killer whale found dead on Florida beach showed 'signs of illness,' expert says
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - Experts say a 21-foot female killer whale that stranded itself on a Flagler County beach and died on Wednesday was possibly sick. Allison Garrett, Communications Specialist with NOAA Fisheries, told FOX 35 in a statement that the orca was an older female "with signs of illness." She said they are still waiting for lab work to come back to learn the official cause of death.
St. Augustine doctor accused of inappropriately touching patients, running pill mill
ORMOND BEACH, Fla. — Police are asking for patients of a local doctor to come forward over concerns they may have interacted with them inappropriately. Police also said the doctor is facing accusations he operated a pill mill. Dr. Scott Hollington has an office on Memorial Circle near Nova...
Drone: 21-foot killer whale washes up on Florida beach
A 21-foot orca, also known as a killer whale, was found washed up on Flagler Beach in Florida. Unfortunately, the whale did not survive, officials said. Here is drone video shared by Flagler County government of officials working to remove the animal off the beach so a necropsy -- an animal autopsy -- could be performed.
Man accused of fleeing from Volusia County deputies faces several new charges
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A man was arrested Friday after fleeing from deputies, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office. Kyle Bellantoni, 29, was driving a grey Dodge Challenger around 4 p.m. as deputies were searching for him. The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said he was wanted for domestic...
Daytona Beach police bust illegal gambling business at convenience store
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A Special Investigation Unit in Daytona Beach found a business was conducting illegal activity, police said Friday. The Daytona Beach Police department sent the team with a warrant to search the Get ‘n Go Citgo. Detectives seized gambling machines, materials for sports betting and...
Army Corps Must Redesign Entire Flagler Beach Dunes Project, ‘Substantially’ Delaying It Again
Two decades on, the eternally-delayed plan to rebuild the dunes on 2.6 miles of beach south of the Flagler Beach pier has been delayed yet again, and will not get under way in June or any time this year, as Flagler County government and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers had projected.
21-foot Killer whale found dead on Florida beach a first for Southeast, NOAA spokesperson says
PALM COAST, Fla. - A 21-foot female orca, also known as a killer whale, died Wednesday morning after she apparently stranded herself on a beach in Florida, Flagler County officials said. The 7,000-pound whale was found along the shore of Jungle Hut beach, officials said. It's not clear how or...
Palm Coast Traffic Still a Long Way from Calming Its Discontents as Council Bumps Against Limitations
For years, Palm Coast residents in surveys about the local quality of life have been giving some of their lowest marks to traffic flow in the city. In 2005 it hit bottom, with 89 percent of respondents rating traffic poorly. It improved after the Great Recession, but by 2017 it was falling again, and last year 66 percent of respondents were complaining. By way of comparison, 94 percent of respondents felt safe in their neighborhood, 92 percent loved their fire services and 79 percent gave high marks for the quality of the city’s natural environment.
15 Free Things to Do in The Villages, FL
Hunt for free things to do in The Villages, and you’ll certainly appreciate why it’s been dubbed “Florida's Friendliest Hometown.”. A census-designated place (CDP), The Villages spreads over an area of about 32 square miles. Its acreage was carved from slices from three central Florida counties—Sumter, Marion,...
DeLand man convicted after setting woman on fire, killing her at her home
DELAND, Fla. - A Volusia County jury has convicted a man who was charged with first-degree murder after he lit a woman on fire outside her home in 2017. Bernard Thomas was found guilty Thursday of first-degree murder, first-degree arson of a dwelling, and first-degree arson of an occupied vehicle and was sentenced to life in prison. Thomas also was ordered to serve a consecutive 30-year sentence for the two arson counts.
Daytona Beach police looking for missing 13-year-old boy
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The Daytona Beach Police Department is looking for a missing 13-year-old boy last seen at a local middle school. Police say Gary Mitchell Holmes was last seen approximately 4 p.m. at Campbell Middle School wearing a black Adidas sweatsuit with black Adidas shoes. Daytona Beach...
Jacob Perry, Who Shot Up His Grandfather’s House, Invokes Scriptures and Being ‘Chosen’
Minutes before 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Elijah Perry called 911 and told the dispatcher that his 24-year-old grandson, Jacob Perry, had fired numerous rounds at his house at 21 Farnum Lane in Palm Coast before fleeing in a blue Hyundai. There were children in the house–and in the yard, where...
Where Can You Find Farm-Fresh Eggs & Produce in Lake County, Florida?
This morning while reading posts on Facebook, I came across one for people hoping to find out where they could buy farm fresh eggs locally. It sounded like something people might like to know, so I'm expanding it a bit and covering where you can find farm-fresh eggs, meats, and produce here in Lake County, Florida.
Another shooting in SW Ocala
A shooting occurred around 11 a.m. today near the 1700 block of Southwest 1st Street in Ocala, in the front yard of a residence. According to the Ocala Police Department, the 29-year-old male victim sustained a nonlife-threatening injury due to a domestic dispute. Authorities said the incident is not related...
13-year-old arrested for alleged school shooting threat in Marion County
According to the Marion County Sheriff's Office (MCSO), a 13-year-old boy was arrested after allegedly posting a school shooting threat on Snapchat. The Sheriff's Office says on Jan. 12, a student at Horizon Academy called to report that another student posted photos of what appeared to be guns in a group chat.
Palm Coast to begin Lehigh Trailhead renovations on Jan. 23
Construction on the Lehigh Trailhead Project off of Belle Terre Parkway will commence on Jan. 23. The project enhances the popular path by providing ADA-compliant paved parking with more than 60 parking spaces, a restroom and a water fountain. The project also includes community gardens, a dog park, lighting and pavilions.
