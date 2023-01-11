ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flagler County, FL

WESH

Flagler County deputies arrest woman wanted for grand theft

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A woman accused of shoplifting was arrested in Flagler County. Deputies were notified of shoplifting at a business in Palm Coast on Tuesday. They were told a woman, later identified as Tracy Curley, had taken multiple items and put them in shopping bags without paying.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
WESH

1 person injured in Seminole County fire, deputies say

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Crews responded to a fire in Seminole County Saturday. The fire was reported in Longwood on Crown Oaks Way. The Seminole County Sheriff's Office told WESH 2 that one person with injuries was taken to the hospital. Responding firefighters were able to put the fire...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Killer whale found dead on Florida beach showed 'signs of illness,' expert says

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - Experts say a 21-foot female killer whale that stranded itself on a Flagler County beach and died on Wednesday was possibly sick. Allison Garrett, Communications Specialist with NOAA Fisheries, told FOX 35 in a statement that the orca was an older female "with signs of illness." She said they are still waiting for lab work to come back to learn the official cause of death.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Drone: 21-foot killer whale washes up on Florida beach

A 21-foot orca, also known as a killer whale, was found washed up on Flagler Beach in Florida. Unfortunately, the whale did not survive, officials said. Here is drone video shared by Flagler County government of officials working to remove the animal off the beach so a necropsy -- an animal autopsy -- could be performed.
FLAGLER BEACH, FL
flaglerlive.com

Palm Coast Traffic Still a Long Way from Calming Its Discontents as Council Bumps Against Limitations

For years, Palm Coast residents in surveys about the local quality of life have been giving some of their lowest marks to traffic flow in the city. In 2005 it hit bottom, with 89 percent of respondents rating traffic poorly. It improved after the Great Recession, but by 2017 it was falling again, and last year 66 percent of respondents were complaining. By way of comparison, 94 percent of respondents felt safe in their neighborhood, 92 percent loved their fire services and 79 percent gave high marks for the quality of the city’s natural environment.
PALM COAST, FL
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in The Villages, FL

Hunt for free things to do in The Villages, and you’ll certainly appreciate why it’s been dubbed “Florida's Friendliest Hometown.”. A census-designated place (CDP), The Villages spreads over an area of about 32 square miles. Its acreage was carved from slices from three central Florida counties—Sumter, Marion,...
THE VILLAGES, FL
fox35orlando.com

DeLand man convicted after setting woman on fire, killing her at her home

DELAND, Fla. - A Volusia County jury has convicted a man who was charged with first-degree murder after he lit a woman on fire outside her home in 2017. Bernard Thomas was found guilty Thursday of first-degree murder, first-degree arson of a dwelling, and first-degree arson of an occupied vehicle and was sentenced to life in prison. Thomas also was ordered to serve a consecutive 30-year sentence for the two arson counts.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
Ocala Gazette

Another shooting in SW Ocala

A shooting occurred around 11 a.m. today near the 1700 block of Southwest 1st Street in Ocala, in the front yard of a residence. According to the Ocala Police Department, the 29-year-old male victim sustained a nonlife-threatening injury due to a domestic dispute. Authorities said the incident is not related...
OCALA, FL
mycbs4.com

13-year-old arrested for alleged school shooting threat in Marion County

According to the Marion County Sheriff's Office (MCSO), a 13-year-old boy was arrested after allegedly posting a school shooting threat on Snapchat. The Sheriff's Office says on Jan. 12, a student at Horizon Academy called to report that another student posted photos of what appeared to be guns in a group chat.
palmcoastobserver.com

Palm Coast to begin Lehigh Trailhead renovations on Jan. 23

Construction on the Lehigh Trailhead Project off of Belle Terre Parkway will commence on Jan. 23. The project enhances the popular path by providing ADA-compliant paved parking with more than 60 parking spaces, a restroom and a water fountain. The project also includes community gardens, a dog park, lighting and pavilions.
PALM COAST, FL

