Republican lawmakers introduce Gov. Youngkin’s 15-week abortion ban proposal

By Dean Mirshahi
 3 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — As expected, Republican lawmakers have introduced a bill to ban abortions after 15 weeks in Virginia.

Del. Kathy Byron (R-Bedford) and state Sen. Stephen Newman (R-Bedford), two of four state lawmakers tapped by Gov. Glenn Youngkin to work on the legislation, have filed a measure to prohibit procedures after 15 weeks with exceptions for rape, incest and when the mother’s life is in danger, according to a release from the anti-abortion organization Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America.

The legislature’s online records show House Bill 2278 filed by one patron, Del. Byron. With Democrats heading towards an apparent 22-18 majority in the state Senate, if Aaron Rouse is certified as the winner of a special election, any attempt to overhaul Virginia’s access to abortion is unlikely.

Rouse’s campaign told 8News that Republican Kevin Adams conceded the election Wednesday morning. Youngkin told reporters inside the state Capitol before the start of the General Assembly session that Rouse’s victory doesn’t change his agenda this year.

Virginia allows abortions up until the second trimester of pregnancy — or about 26 weeks — and after the second trimester only when three doctors conclude “the continuation of the pregnancy is likely to result in the death of the woman or substantially and irremediably impair the mental or physical health of the woman.”

Greeneville facing $1.25M lawsuit from fired asst. PD chief

Under the legislation filed by Byron, physicians who perform or attempt to perform abortions after that threshold would face a Class 4 felony that carries a sentence of up to 10 years and a possible $100,000 fine.

Byron’s proposal would also require all procedures after the 15-week mark to be performed “in a hospital licensed by the State Department of Health or operated by the Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services.”

