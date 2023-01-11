ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Pair of Tigers named to FWAA Freshman All-America team

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two LSU freshman football standouts have been honored for their play during the 2022 season. Offensive tackle Will Campbell and linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. have been named to the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) Freshman All-America team, the organization announced on Thursday, Jan. 12.
Woman fell asleep while frying food, sparking accidental fire

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An accidental fire was sparked after a woman says she was attempting to fry food and then fell asleep, according to the Baton Rouge Fire Department. The fire happened on Friday, Jan. 13 around 1:45 a.m. in the 6700 block of Ozark Street near Winbourne Avenue.
