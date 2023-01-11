ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerset, PA

28th annual Fire and Ice festival in Somerset this weekend

By Jack McCune
WTAJ
 3 days ago

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Whether you prefer the hot or the cold, you can get the best of both worlds this weekend in uptown Somerset.

The 28th annual Fire and Ice festival kicks off Friday, Jan. 13, at 3 p.m., and goes until Sunday evening. The event is set up to deliver a ton of fun, with live music, carriage rides, an ice slide, a chili cook-off, and of course, the famous ice sculptures.

This year’s theme is dinosaurs, and over 50 sculptures will be placed around town on Friday, all with a prehistoric theme.

“It’s become a lot of fun this year, because dinosaurs are for all ages,” Somerset Inc. Community Event Coordinator Kelley Duppstadt said. “A Flintstone car, a t-rex.”

You can start the festivities at the Uptown Works building at 109 E. Main St., where you can grab a pamphlet with all the activities and times, plus you can purchase this year’s festival pin for $6.

“The pin will give you admission to Friday night, Whitehorse is playing at the American Legion , and Saturday, Krazy Kat Daddies is playing at the Eagles Club,” Duppstadt said. “And on Saturday, there’s a chili cook-off that you can go and sample over 15 chilis.”

Everything else is free, including a live ice carving on Friday and a fireworks show on Saturday. You can view the full schedule here .

“We have a reptile encounter, where you can hands-on touch an alligator, snakes and things like that,” Duppstadt said. “We have a fire show, where a dancing troop will be working with fire, we have a children’s center.”

New for this year will be a pop-up mini dinosaur museum from the Carnegie Museum in Pittsburgh.

