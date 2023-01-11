Read full article on original website
wcti12.com
Greenville murder suspect arrested in Kinston, jailed without bond
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — Thanks to tips given to the Kinston Police Department, George Tyson was arrested after midnight in the early morning hours of Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. Tyson was wanted for the murder of Broderick Harris on Jan. 6. Tyson is jailed in the Pitt County Detention...
wcti12.com
Suspect wanted in fatal Greenville stabbing
WITN
Two arrested in connection to Rocky Mount homicide
Ex-North Carolina police officer charged with trafficking cocaine
A search of revealed 198 grams of cocaine with a street value of $20,000.
wcti12.com
Vanceboro woman missing
The Craven County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s assistance in locating a missing person, Gilean Moore Armstrong a.k.a. "Ariel", age 33, according to the department's Facebook page. Armstrong was last seen at her residence on Ward Field Road Vanceboro, N.C. on Jan. 5 and was reported missing by family members on Jan. 12.
wcti12.com
Two men arrested in Beaufort County on trafficking charges
Two eastern North Carolina men, Zamian Harris and Ronald Parker, are behind bars after complaints about the distribution of Fentanyl led to their arrest. According to a release from the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office, on Jan. 10, Investigators with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Drug Unit arrested Zamian Harris, 22 years of age, of 7330 Market Street Extension in Washington and Ronald Parker, 29 years of age, of 1206 Peed Drive in Greenville.
Vehicle chase in Greene County leads to arrest of Rocky Mount man
SNOW HILL, N.C. (WNCT) — Deputies with the Greene County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man after a vehicle chase early Friday. Deputies witnessed a vehicle being driven erratically on the road near the intersection of Hwy. 258 and Hwy. 91 just before 1 a.m. on Friday. Deputies attempted to stop the driver and a chase […]
wcti12.com
Bridgeton police looking to identify person of interest
BRIDGETON, Craven County — The Bridgeton Police Department is looking for a female person of interest. They said it is related to an incident that happened in the town.
Project ‘Safe and Sound’ implemented in Kinston
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Kinston Police Department wants people to know about their new project. People who have family members with cognitive impairments now have a place to register their loved ones in case they get lost or need help. It’s called Project Safe and Sound. “And so far, we’ve been successful with two […]
cbs17
2 nabbed in street fight that turned deadly in Rocky Mount; details revealed about what led to beating
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Two men have been arrested in a death that happened after a fight broke out in a street in Rocky Mount last week, police said late Friday night. The deadly incident was reported on Jan. 5 just after 8:20 p.m. when officers responded to the 1200 block of Hargrove Street regarding a fight in progress.
WRAL
Cocaine seized from truck belonging to retired police officer, home searched
A retired Rocky Mount police officer was arrested and charged with selling cocaine, according to the Nash County Sheriff's Office. A retired Rocky Mount police officer was arrested and charged with selling cocaine, according to the Nash County Sheriff's Office.
cbs17
Stolen car out of gas leads to arrest of NC man near Nash County rest area, sheriff says
NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Rural Hall man was arrested Wednesday morning in connection to a stolen car from Maryland. According to the Nash County Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff Keith Stone and deputies received a call about the stolen vehicle that ran out of gas near a rest area along southbound Interstate 95.
cbs17
Halifax County gas station employee stole cash, wrote checks to herself: police
SCOTLAND NECK, N.C. (WNCN) — A gas station employee was arrested for stealing from the cash register, writing money orders, and taking items from the store, according to the Scotland Neck Police Department. On Wednesday, police officers responded to the Duck Thru gas station in Scotland Neck for a...
carolinacoastonline.com
Gummies that made Onslow middle school students ill sent to state crime lab
JACKSONVILLE - Jacksonville Police are investigating gummies after five Northwoods Park Middle School students got sick after sharing a snack, according to Brent Anderson, the Chief Communications Officer for Onslow County Schools. Police say the gummies have been sent to the State Crime Lab. Anderson said the students were picked...
wcti12.com
Jacksonville Police Department investigating middle school incident
JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — Northwoods Park Middle School is the site of a Jacksonville Police Department investigation after a group of students sharing gummy snacks led to them becoming ill. According to a release from the department, on Jan. 9 at approximately 10:40 a.m., a group of students at...
Craven County sheriff rescues dog, hopes to find him a new home
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – The Craven County Sheriff’s Office has a new deputy that’s already looking to retire. He’s a young pit mix that was recently saved by Sheriff Chip Hughes. This snuggly, treat-loving pup, has gotten very popular around the sheriff’s office. How he got here is all because they were in the […]
wcti12.com
Kinston Police Department has open house for law enforcement candidates
KINSTON, Lenoir County — The Kinston Police Department hosted an open house, meet and greet, for those interested in a career in law enforcement and in preparation for Basic Law Enforcement Training (BLET) that will begin in the fall. Over the past several years, the number of applications received...
WITN
More information released on student found with gun at Farmville Central High School
FARMVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police have released more information on a high school student found with a gun yesterday at a Pitt County high school. Demayjon Williams has been charged with a gun on educational property, possession of a stolen firearm, and possession of a concealed gun. Pitt County Schools...
cbs17
Nash County deputy faces accused shooter in attempted murder trial
NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The trial continued Wednesday for a man accused of shooting at Nash County Sheriff’s Office deputies during a 2021 traffic stop. The deputy injured in the exchange answered questions from the accused shooter while on the stand. Jarred Ford is representing himself in his...
