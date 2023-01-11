ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

wcti12.com

Greenville murder suspect arrested in Kinston, jailed without bond

GREENVILLE, Pitt County — Thanks to tips given to the Kinston Police Department, George Tyson was arrested after midnight in the early morning hours of Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. Tyson was wanted for the murder of Broderick Harris on Jan. 6. Tyson is jailed in the Pitt County Detention...
GREENVILLE, NC
wcti12.com

Suspect wanted in fatal Greenville stabbing

GREENVILLE, Pitt County — Have you seen George Wesley Tyson III? Greenville authorities are actively searching for Tyson as he is wanted for the Jan. 6 murder of 34-year-old Broderick Harris. According to the Greenville Police Department, on Jan. 6, at approximately 11:30 a.m., Greenville police responded to ECU...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Two arrested in connection to Rocky Mount homicide

Brandon Ingram MLK Showcase brings former Vikings players who now coach back to their hometown. Brandon Ingram MLK Showcase brings former Vikings players who now coach back to their hometown. Walmart’s Wellness Day provides free health screenings to customers. Updated: 5 hours ago. A national company dedicated a day...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
wcti12.com

Vanceboro woman missing

The Craven County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s assistance in locating a missing person, Gilean Moore Armstrong a.k.a. "Ariel", age 33, according to the department's Facebook page. Armstrong was last seen at her residence on Ward Field Road Vanceboro, N.C. on Jan. 5 and was reported missing by family members on Jan. 12.
VANCEBORO, NC
wcti12.com

Two men arrested in Beaufort County on trafficking charges

Two eastern North Carolina men, Zamian Harris and Ronald Parker, are behind bars after complaints about the distribution of Fentanyl led to their arrest. According to a release from the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office, on Jan. 10, Investigators with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Drug Unit arrested Zamian Harris, 22 years of age, of 7330 Market Street Extension in Washington and Ronald Parker, 29 years of age, of 1206 Peed Drive in Greenville.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Vehicle chase in Greene County leads to arrest of Rocky Mount man

SNOW HILL, N.C. (WNCT) — Deputies with the Greene County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man after a vehicle chase early Friday. Deputies witnessed a vehicle being driven erratically on the road near the intersection of Hwy. 258 and Hwy. 91 just before 1 a.m. on Friday. Deputies attempted to stop the driver and a chase […]
GREENE COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Project ‘Safe and Sound’ implemented in Kinston

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Kinston Police Department wants people to know about their new project. People who have family members with cognitive impairments now have a place to register their loved ones in case they get lost or need help. It’s called Project Safe and Sound. “And so far, we’ve been successful with two […]
KINSTON, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Gummies that made Onslow middle school students ill sent to state crime lab

JACKSONVILLE - Jacksonville Police are investigating gummies after five Northwoods Park Middle School students got sick after sharing a snack, according to Brent Anderson, the Chief Communications Officer for Onslow County Schools. Police say the gummies have been sent to the State Crime Lab. Anderson said the students were picked...
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

Jacksonville Police Department investigating middle school incident

JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — Northwoods Park Middle School is the site of a Jacksonville Police Department investigation after a group of students sharing gummy snacks led to them becoming ill. According to a release from the department, on Jan. 9 at approximately 10:40 a.m., a group of students at...
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WNCT

Craven County sheriff rescues dog, hopes to find him a new home

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – The Craven County Sheriff’s Office has a new deputy that’s already looking to retire. He’s a young pit mix that was recently saved by Sheriff Chip Hughes. This snuggly, treat-loving pup, has gotten very popular around the sheriff’s office. How he got here is all because they were in the […]
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

Kinston Police Department has open house for law enforcement candidates

KINSTON, Lenoir County — The Kinston Police Department hosted an open house, meet and greet, for those interested in a career in law enforcement and in preparation for Basic Law Enforcement Training (BLET) that will begin in the fall. Over the past several years, the number of applications received...
KINSTON, NC
cbs17

Nash County deputy faces accused shooter in attempted murder trial

NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The trial continued Wednesday for a man accused of shooting at Nash County Sheriff’s Office deputies during a 2021 traffic stop. The deputy injured in the exchange answered questions from the accused shooter while on the stand. Jarred Ford is representing himself in his...
NASH COUNTY, NC

