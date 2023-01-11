ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, TN

Candle sparks house fire in Columbia; damage estimated to be $100k

By Andy Cordan
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 3 days ago

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WKRN) – Candles can be decorative and aromatic, but if left unattended they can be the source of deadly accidents.

According to the National Candle Association, 8,200 homes burn every year from something as simple as an unattended candle.

Columbia Fire Chief Ty Cobb said a Thursday morning house fire in the north part of the city was caused by an unattended candle in a back bedroom.

Tennessee author accused of faking her own death

“When first arriving units arrived on scene, there was heavy fire and smoke showing,” Cobb said.

Video showed flames leaping out the rear of the home.

As crews arrived on scene, they were told the woman living in the home escaped, but Cobb added she was injured while trying to extinguish the blaze.

“In trying to extinguish the fire, the property owner was injured and transported. Dangerous candles can lead to injuries and death, and we want to make sure the public is aware of that,” Cobb said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zUgRx_0kBWEUnI00
(Source: Columbia Fire Department)
(Source: Columbia Fire Department)

Lt. Cody Alexander was one of the first fire fighters to arrive on scene and said he saw the thick smoke.

“And so as we arrive, heavy fire is coming out of a bedroom window,” he said.

Even though initial reports indicate nobody is in the burning home, Alexander and other fire fighters still put themselves at risk by searching the home just in case. The family pet also made it out unscathed.

Cobb warned the public to be careful when using candles in your homes.

Environmental activists warn TVA’s natural gas focus could lead to more blackouts

“More candles are sold around Christmas and the holidays, so coming out of the holidays someone got it for a gift, they are burning it, and they might not be use to a candle or an open flame in the house, and they leave it unattended, and next thing you know there’s a fire whether it’s knocked over from a pet, a child tripping,” Cobb said.

The damage is estimated at $100,000.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, from 2015 to 2019, fire departments across the country responded to thousands of structure fires started by candles that reportedly caused an annual average of 90 deaths, 670 injuries and $291 million in direct property damage.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wvlt.tv

Strong winds cause damage near Lewisburg

Authorities arrest several on drug charges in ‘Operation Friday the 13th’. State and local officials executed an undercover drug operation aimed at arresting wanted individuals on various drug charges. Five students receive minor injuries during storms at Newport Grammar School. Updated: 7 hours ago. The schools roof and gutters...
LEWISBURG, TN
murfreesboro.com

Ribbon Cutting for BBeautiful Injectables

Congratulations to BBeautiful Injectables for their ribbon cutting celebration on Friday, January 13th at 11am. BBeautiful Injectables is located at 3138 S. Church Street, Suite I, Murfreesboro, TN 37127 (in same shopping center as Oscar’s Tacos) and can be contacted at 615-987-9118.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Maury County Source

Maury Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Maury County!. Ring in the New Year and beat the winter blahs with an Evening of Flowers at Bloomstall. You will create a stunning arrangement filled with gorgeous blooms to take home with you! After gathering, you will be guided through creating a modern floral arrangement without the use of floral foam. The leaders will discuss tips and tricks to keep the flowers looking their best! All tools, flowers, and vases provided. This is the perfect experience gift! If you would like to gift this class, contact the shop and they will provide you with an invitation to let your recipient know all about your gift! This is a perfect evening for groups of friends! Please reserve early, space is limited. All attendees will receive 15% off any purchases made at the shop that evening. This event is reserved for those 14+ and light refreshments will be served.
MAURY COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Woman arrested for rash of Nashville park break-ins

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman has been arrested for a string of car break-ins that happened at multiple Davidson County parks over the past several months, Metro Police said. Alisha Morris is facing 21 charges that range from burglary and credit card theft to identity theft and vandalism in...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

59K+
Followers
18K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy