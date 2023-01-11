Candle sparks house fire in Columbia; damage estimated to be $100k

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WKRN) – Candles can be decorative and aromatic, but if left unattended they can be the source of deadly accidents.

According to the National Candle Association, 8,200 homes burn every year from something as simple as an unattended candle.

Columbia Fire Chief Ty Cobb said a Thursday morning house fire in the north part of the city was caused by an unattended candle in a back bedroom.

“When first arriving units arrived on scene, there was heavy fire and smoke showing,” Cobb said.

Video showed flames leaping out the rear of the home.

As crews arrived on scene, they were told the woman living in the home escaped, but Cobb added she was injured while trying to extinguish the blaze.

“In trying to extinguish the fire, the property owner was injured and transported. Dangerous candles can lead to injuries and death, and we want to make sure the public is aware of that,” Cobb said.

(Source: Columbia Fire Department) (Source: Columbia Fire Department)

Lt. Cody Alexander was one of the first fire fighters to arrive on scene and said he saw the thick smoke.

“And so as we arrive, heavy fire is coming out of a bedroom window,” he said.

Even though initial reports indicate nobody is in the burning home, Alexander and other fire fighters still put themselves at risk by searching the home just in case. The family pet also made it out unscathed.

Cobb warned the public to be careful when using candles in your homes.

“More candles are sold around Christmas and the holidays, so coming out of the holidays someone got it for a gift, they are burning it, and they might not be use to a candle or an open flame in the house, and they leave it unattended, and next thing you know there’s a fire whether it’s knocked over from a pet, a child tripping,” Cobb said.

The damage is estimated at $100,000.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, from 2015 to 2019, fire departments across the country responded to thousands of structure fires started by candles that reportedly caused an annual average of 90 deaths, 670 injuries and $291 million in direct property damage.

