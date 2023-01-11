COVID-19 symptoms have evolved. Here’s what to look out for now

An illustration of the omicron variant. Recent research suggests a healthy gut could help with COVID-19 symptoms. | Zoe Peterson, Deseret News

As COVID-19 subvariants evolve, so do the symptoms. At first, the tell-tale sign used to be the loss of the sense of smell, but those warning signs changed over the last three years.

A recent study by ZOE Health in the U.K. found that now a growing number of those infected are reporting muscle aches and pains.

“Myalgia is actually a pretty common symptom in anybody that is having a febrile illness,” University Hospital Pediatric Infectious Disease specialist Dr. Amy Edwards told Fox News, Cleveland . “Anybody that has an illness that causes them to have a fever, muscle pain is a very common complication of fever.”

That isn’t the only symptom that has evolved.

What COVID-19 symptoms have changed?

Previously, ZOE Health’s research, which included over 62,000 vaccinated participants from the U.K., found that the most common omicron symptoms were cough, fatigue, congestion and a runny nose, as I reported for the Deseret News .

But now, nearly 36% of COVID-19 patients are reporting experiencing muscle aches and pains, according to a report published by the National Library of Medicine .

Here is a list of all common symptoms as of late: