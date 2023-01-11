Two planes were involved in a near-miss collision at JFK Airport Friday — when one crossed onto the runway as the other was about to take off, officials said. The frightening, Friday the 13th close call is now under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration. Around 8:45 p.m., crew noticed an American Airlines jetliner crossing onto the runway from an adjacent taxiway just as a Delta Air Lines plane was about to take off. Delta pilots slammed on the brake just in time to avoid tragedy — the plane carrying over 150 people stopped just 1,000 feet away from the American Airlines...

