Wall Street Journal: Subway is exploring a sale
CNN — Subway, one of the world's most recognizable fast food brands, might be up for a sale, according to the Wall Street Journal. The privately held company has obtained advisers to explore sale that could value Subway at more than $10 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported. If reached, it would be one of the biggest deals in the fast food industry since Inspire Brands bought Dunkin' for $11.3 billion in October 2020.
Prices fell in December as inflation continues to moderate
CNN — The Consumer Price Index, a closely watched inflation gauge, showed prices continued to cool last month. On a monthly basis, consumer prices decreased by 0.1% in December, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Thursday. The annual increase measured 6.5%, down from 7.1% in November. Stripping out food...
Bank earnings fail to impress investors as recession worries rise
CNN — JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, Citigroup and asset management giant BlackRock posted results that topped Wall Street's forecasts Friday, but investors were nonetheless disappointed. Shares of JPMorgan Chase and BofA both fell about 3% in early trading. Wells Fargo, which reported earnings that missed Wall Street's targets,...
Delta trims guidance on cost of pilots labor deal
CNN — Delta Air Lines reported very strong fourth quarter results that beat forecasts, capping its first profitable year since before the pandemic. But a new labor deal with its pilots union will trim profitability going forward. The Atlanta-based airline said it expects first quarter earnings per share of...
Why Goldman Sachs isn't too worried about a recession
CNN — America's largest financial institutions are pivoting into a new industry: Meteorology. JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon has already been very vocal in his ominous forecasts of storm clouds and hurricanes. Now, Goldman Sachs is joining him in the weather prediction business. The bank's investment strategy group is sending a message to clients looking for market guidance in 2023 -- Caution: Heavy fog.
Bosch to invest $1 billion in EV parts factory in China
CNN — Bosch, the German engineering and technology company, is planning to invest $1 billion to make components for new energy vehicles in China, the world's largest car market. The company plans to build a research, development and manufacturing facility for parts for new energy vehicles and automated-driving technology...
Auto sales are falling — but profits are surging. Welcome to the new normal
CNN — The US auto industry just posted its worst sales in more than a decade — but that's not necessarily a bad sign for the sector. What's happening: 2022 was the worst year in more than a decade for the auto industry, largely because manufacturers couldn't keep up with consumer demand.
Exclusive: Rocket CEO says housing isn't a buyer's or a seller's market. Now it's even
CNN — Covid-19 set off an epic housing boom that left first-time homebuyers feeling desperate amid relentless bidding wars and all-cash offers. Jay Farner, who presides over America's largest mortgage lender Rocket Mortgage, says the days of sellers holding all the power are over. "Those moments of...there are 20...
Why consumer sentiment is at its highest level since April
CNN — As inflation continues its slow and steady descent, consumer sentiment is climbing back out of a trough hit last year. The University of Michigan's closely watched consumer sentiment index rose to 64.6 in the preliminary January survey, according to data released Friday. It's the highest reading since January 2022 and up 8.2% from December's 59.7 reading — but it's still 3.9% below where it was 12 months earlier.
Egg prices exploded 60% higher last year. These food prices surged too
CNN — Eggs, milk, butter, flour ... if you were making pancakes last year, it would have cost you. Food prices surged in 2022. Grocery prices remain stubbornly high (and nearly double the rate of overall inflation) at 11.8% year over year, according to data released Thursday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
As U.S. unemployment improved, it worsened for Latinos and Black women
CNN — The US unemployment rate returned to a historic low of 3.5% in December. Not everyone is celebrating, however: Jobless rates for Black women and Latino men still haven't recovered fully from the pandemic. The unemployment rate for Black women aged 20 years and older rose to 5.5%...
US deficit widens by $85 billion in December
CNN — The US government recorded a deficit of $85 billion in December, bringing the total deficit to nearly $1.42 trillion for the 2022 calendar year, the Treasury Department reported Thursday. The government, which runs on a fiscal year that starts in October, is running a deficit of $421.41...
Americans are spending an extra $371 a month because of inflation
CNN — From rent and groceries to utilities, families are paying a lot more every month as they try to keep up with inflation. And while inflation has cooled in recent months, the typical household spent $371 more on good and services in December than a year ago, according to Moody's Analytics.
U.S. climate envoy Kerry outlines carbon offset initiative for developing nations
ABU DHABI, Jan 15 (Reuters) - U.S. climate envoy John Kerry on Sunday outlined core principles for a "high-integrity" carbon offset plan meant to help developing nations speed their energy transition, and next steps including establishing a consultative group.
Hong Kong businesses cheer China reopening, but warn there's a long way to go
CNN — Kiki Yang brought an empty green suitcase from Shenzhen to Hong Kong this week to load up on new purchases for her family and friends. "I did a lot of shopping these days," she told CNN on Tuesday, gesturing to her luggage, which she described as fully packed with clothes, medicine and electronics.
Mortgage rates inched down last week, after a slight increase the week before
CNN — Mortgage rates inched down last week, after a slight increase the week before. The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 6.33% in the week ending January 12, down from 6.48% the week before, according to Freddie Mac. A year ago, the 30-year fixed rate was 3.45%. "While mortgage rates...
China's exports plunge as global demand weakens, but trade with Russia hits record high
CNN — China reported a record trade surplus for 2022, as its key export sector delivered robust growth for most of last year, providing much-needed support for the world's second largest economy that's hammered by its zero-Covid policy. But plunging shipments in December suggest exports are likely to struggle...
Exxon accurately predicted global warming from 1970s -- but continued to cast doubt on climate science, new report finds
CNN — ExxonMobil's own scientists accurately predicted future global warming in reports dating back to the late 1970s and early 1980s, despite the company publicly continuing for years to cast doubt on climate science and lobby against climate action, according to a new analysis. Researchers examined climate projections produced...
Why Walmart is eliminating single-use bags in some states but not others
CNN — Walmart will eliminate single-use paper and plastic carryout bags at the register from stores in New York, Connecticut and Colorado this month. The company previously stopped giving out single-use plastic bags in New York and Connecticut and in some areas in Colorado. Walmart offers reusable shopping bags starting at 74 cents for customers without their own bags.
