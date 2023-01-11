ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

KCBD

Friday morning top stories: Teen charged with shooting death of 15-year-old

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Lubbock, Slaton families respond to claims of racism in schools. Lawmakers, activists and parents met to discuss how the Lubbock-Cooper and Slaton school districts are responding to claims of racism. Parents say both districts should have condemned racism months ago. Full story here:...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Police investigating deadly shooting in downtown Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) – Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a deadly shooting early Friday morning in downtown Lubbock. Just before 5:30 a.m., officers responded to a shots fired called in the 1900 block of Ave. M where they found 40-year-old David Perez with a gunshot wound to his side.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Littlefield police arrest 16 in Operation Child Protection

LITTLEFIELD, Texas (KCBD) - Littlefield police have arrested 16 individuals on drug related and child sex crime charges in its Operation Child Protection. Littlefield officials say the mission of the operation is to “investigate violations of internet and violent offenses against children and permanently interrupt the drug trade within the City of Littlefield.”
LITTLEFIELD, TX
fox34.com

Lubbock Animal Shelter says reported dog attack did not happen in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Animal Shelter and Adoption Center released a statement on Saturday, saying a dog attack reported on social media did not actually happen in Lubbock. The rumor had been circulating on social media, but the shelter confirmed that this Lubbock resident was attacked in another...
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Teenager arrested over shooting death of another teen in Central Lubbock, LPD said

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department revealed new details about a deadly shooting that happened at 6:24 p.m. Wednesday in the 4300 block of Canton Avenue. According to LPD, Noah Rodriguez, 15, was found with a gunshot wound. Officers performed “lifesaving measures,” however, Rodriguez was pronounced dead at the scene. In a press release, […]
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Lubbock police searching for suspects linked to 3 aggravated robberies

LUBBOCK, TX (NEWS RELEASE) - The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit is asking for the public’s help identifying and locating two suspects believed to be connected to three separate aggravated robberies. Lubbock Police Officers were called to the 2800 block of Slide Road at 7:34 a.m. and...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Littlefield PD investigating Sunday shooting death

LITTLEFIELD, Texas— The Littlefield Police Department was investigating a death related to a shooting that occurred on Sunday, according to officials. Littlefield Police Chief Ross Hester said the shooting took place in the 1100 block of Wicker Avenue at 10:44 p.m. The identity of the victim had not been...
LITTLEFIELD, TX
fox34.com

Dupre Elementary to become new Matthews Academy

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The halls of Dupre Elementary may see students again soon. It is up to Lubbock ISD trustees whether it will become the new home of Matthews Academy and a childcare center. If trustees approve this change, Lubbock ISD superintendent Kathy Rollo says Matthews Academy will use...
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

‘Y’all broke my children’: Mother demands accountability from Slaton ISD over racial claims

SLATON, Texas— The mother of a Slaton ISD student demanded the school district be held accountable at a school board meeting on Thursday night. JaQuatta Manahan showed her frustration for Slaton ISD after she said her children were the victims of racial discrimination. EverythingLubbock.com previously reported Manahan’s daughter was sent to DAEP for 45 days […]
SLATON, TX

