Tennessee Third Grade Retention Law facing push back from local school districts
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — If your child is in the third grade, a single test could determine if they go on to fourth grade or if they will be held back. The Tennessee Third Grade Retention Law requires students to get a certain score on TCAP to determine whether a third-grade student is ready to advance.
Virginia AG files lawsuit against Bristol, Virginia over landfill
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares has filed a lawsuit against the city of Bristol, Virginia, over the city's landfill. The civil action was filed Friday afternoon in the Circuit Court for the city of Richmond. Miyares says the lawsuit was filed on behalf of his...
Rep. Johnson: Tennessee DCS is a 'dangerous situation,' absurd caseloads
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Tennessee Department of Children's Services (DCS) is collapsing, say some state Democratic lawmakers. In a press conference Thursday, the lawmakers spoke on the DCS crisis and urged that something be done far in advance of the upcoming budget in July 2023. "We've been talking...
Local crisis centers grateful for Virginia's plan to transform behavioral health system
ABINGDON, Va. (WCYB) — At the end of 2022, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced a plan to fully fund organizations that cater to mental health. He is planning to invest more than $230 million in behavioral and mental health organizations across the state. In his State of the Commonwealth...
Financial experts: Rent prices expected to increase in 2023
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — Those looking for, or currently renting an apartment or home, should be prepared for potential rent increases this year. Financial experts say you can expect above-average rent price gains in 2023. Year-over-year rental price growth will rise from 5.8% in June 2022 to 8.4% in May 2023 -- this is according to a Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas forecast that uses data from the federal government's Consumer Price Index.
'It looked like a movie scene': Georgia residents reflect on surviving severe storm
GRIFFIN, Ga. (WGXA) — Residents in Griffin, Georgia said they woke up to a nightmare Friday. It looked like a movie scene outside," said Felecia Taylor. After four confirmed tornados tore through the area, much of the cityscape has been transformed into a disastrous scene. Utility poles were pulled...
