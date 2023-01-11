ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Virginia AG files lawsuit against Bristol, Virginia over landfill

BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares has filed a lawsuit against the city of Bristol, Virginia, over the city's landfill. The civil action was filed Friday afternoon in the Circuit Court for the city of Richmond. Miyares says the lawsuit was filed on behalf of his...
BRISTOL, VA
Rep. Johnson: Tennessee DCS is a 'dangerous situation,' absurd caseloads

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Tennessee Department of Children's Services (DCS) is collapsing, say some state Democratic lawmakers. In a press conference Thursday, the lawmakers spoke on the DCS crisis and urged that something be done far in advance of the upcoming budget in July 2023. "We've been talking...
NASHVILLE, TN
Financial experts: Rent prices expected to increase in 2023

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — Those looking for, or currently renting an apartment or home, should be prepared for potential rent increases this year. Financial experts say you can expect above-average rent price gains in 2023. Year-over-year rental price growth will rise from 5.8% in June 2022 to 8.4% in May 2023 -- this is according to a Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas forecast that uses data from the federal government's Consumer Price Index.
VIRGINIA STATE

