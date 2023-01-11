BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — Those looking for, or currently renting an apartment or home, should be prepared for potential rent increases this year. Financial experts say you can expect above-average rent price gains in 2023. Year-over-year rental price growth will rise from 5.8% in June 2022 to 8.4% in May 2023 -- this is according to a Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas forecast that uses data from the federal government's Consumer Price Index.

