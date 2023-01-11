ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metairie, LA

Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country

Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk on advancing in the NFL playoffs, Brock Purdy’s stellar postseason debut

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KTXL) – Following Saturday’s 41-23 beatdown of the Seahawks, 49ers receiver Brandon Aiyuk gives his observations of the impressive postseason debut of his quarterback Brock Purdy, dropping what would have been his first touchdown in the playoffs, beating Seattle in each of the three matchups this season and racking up over 500 […]
One serious move the Saints should think about making this off-season

The New Orleans Saints should think about making some serious moves this off-season, but one in particular. I think most people would agree with it too. Let’s start by saying the season didn’t go how anyone expected. Did fans think this would be a Super Bowl-winning team? Not necessarily. However, they did think this team had a shot at the playoffs, and they did, even with their terrible record, due to the poor play in the division.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Dak Prescott has strong message for Mike McCarthy

Earlier this week, Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones made it clear that head coach Mike McCarthy will not be fired even if his team loses Monday night’s Wild Card round game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott thinks it’s comical that was even a question in the first place.
Chargers need to fire Brandon Staley, hire Sean Payton

If there is one positive from the Los Angeles Chargers’ collapse against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday night, it’s that it could lead to a perfect coaching change. The Chargers allowed Brandon Staley to return as head coach for this season even though he completely botched a tie situation with the Raiders last year and... The post Chargers need to fire Brandon Staley, hire Sean Payton appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Salmen High School honors legendary coach Jay Carlin

SLIDELL, La. — Salmen High School in Slidell will pay tribute to its former and longtime basketball coach, mentor and champion. "My whole career, I was blessed with just some great kids and some talented basketball players. You know, it was a great ride," Coach Jay Carlin said. Carlin...
Looking Back at Dennis Allen’s First Season with the Saints

It wasn’t the season that Saints fans were hoping for heading into the 2022 campaign. New Orleans finished the season at 7-10, marking their worst record since the 2005 season. There were a lot of question marks heading into the year with Dennis Allen getting promoted to the head coaching position after Sean Payton decided to take a year away from New Orleans. Allen’s last stint being a head coach was with the Las Vegas Raiders where he went 11-37 during three seasons with the franchise. New Orleans had a chance to take a lowly NFC South, but too many mistakes cost them down the stretch. Here are some key takeaways from Allen’s first season as head coach with the Saints:
