Read full article on original website
Related
Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country
Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk on advancing in the NFL playoffs, Brock Purdy’s stellar postseason debut
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KTXL) – Following Saturday’s 41-23 beatdown of the Seahawks, 49ers receiver Brandon Aiyuk gives his observations of the impressive postseason debut of his quarterback Brock Purdy, dropping what would have been his first touchdown in the playoffs, beating Seattle in each of the three matchups this season and racking up over 500 […]
NFL exec claims Rams-Seahawks was year's ‘worst officiated game’ as referees face heavy scrutiny: report
The NFL competition committee, a group of coaches and executives who examine rules and officiating practices, are concerned by decisions made in the Seattle-Rams game, ESPN reports.
“It’s Complicated”: Saints GM Mickey Loomis on the value of Sean Payton
On Friday, New Orleans Saints General Manager Mickey Loomis called the Sean Payton situation "complicated" before clarifying that he wants the best for Payton.
atozsports.com
One serious move the Saints should think about making this off-season
The New Orleans Saints should think about making some serious moves this off-season, but one in particular. I think most people would agree with it too. Let’s start by saying the season didn’t go how anyone expected. Did fans think this would be a Super Bowl-winning team? Not necessarily. However, they did think this team had a shot at the playoffs, and they did, even with their terrible record, due to the poor play in the division.
"He shouldn't have been in the NBA" - Kobe Bryant revealed true feelings on playing with his 'worst' teammate Smush Parker
Former Los Angeles Laker Smush Parker has decided to return to the NBA not as an analyst or coach but as a game official.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
thecomeback.com
Dak Prescott has strong message for Mike McCarthy
Earlier this week, Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones made it clear that head coach Mike McCarthy will not be fired even if his team loses Monday night’s Wild Card round game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott thinks it’s comical that was even a question in the first place.
Analysis: Chargers will be eager to forget Jaguars' unforgettable playoff comeback
The Chargers will want to quickly forget about their playoff loss to the Jaguars, but the ramifications could be big for the players and Brandon Staley.
"When Jordan left Pippen, he was a MVP candidate" - Paul Pierce preaches about sacrificing for the other star
Paul Pierce is certain Scottie Pippen could be "the" guy, but he took a step back for Michael Jordan
Sports Zone: Destination Unknown – Where will Sean Payton end up?
Welcome to the Sports Zone Podcast, where we discuss, opine, and report on all things local sports.
Chargers need to fire Brandon Staley, hire Sean Payton
If there is one positive from the Los Angeles Chargers’ collapse against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday night, it’s that it could lead to a perfect coaching change. The Chargers allowed Brandon Staley to return as head coach for this season even though he completely botched a tie situation with the Raiders last year and... The post Chargers need to fire Brandon Staley, hire Sean Payton appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
WDSU
Salmen High School honors legendary coach Jay Carlin
SLIDELL, La. — Salmen High School in Slidell will pay tribute to its former and longtime basketball coach, mentor and champion. "My whole career, I was blessed with just some great kids and some talented basketball players. You know, it was a great ride," Coach Jay Carlin said. Carlin...
Yardbarker
Looking Back at Dennis Allen’s First Season with the Saints
It wasn’t the season that Saints fans were hoping for heading into the 2022 campaign. New Orleans finished the season at 7-10, marking their worst record since the 2005 season. There were a lot of question marks heading into the year with Dennis Allen getting promoted to the head coaching position after Sean Payton decided to take a year away from New Orleans. Allen’s last stint being a head coach was with the Las Vegas Raiders where he went 11-37 during three seasons with the franchise. New Orleans had a chance to take a lowly NFC South, but too many mistakes cost them down the stretch. Here are some key takeaways from Allen’s first season as head coach with the Saints:
Comments / 1