FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Pennsylvania man accused of handcuffing and stabbing his estranged wife has been extradited from West Virginia.Mario DonevskiMorgantown, WV
voiceofmotown.com
WVU Lands Towson Transfer
(Photo via WVU Football Recruiting) After entering the NCAA Transfer Portal on December 26th, Towson Fullback Luke Hamilton committed to play for Neal Brown and the Mountaineers yesterday. Hamilton has been with the Towson Tigers since the 2018 season. He has appeared in 24 games throughout his collegiate career and...
voiceofmotown.com
WVU is Big 12’s Worst Team According to Way-Too-Early Power Rankings
Neal Brown has a mess on his hands in Morgantown. After accumulating a 22-25 record through four seasons, West Virginia will now have an uphill climb ahead of them if they want to keep Brown around in Morgantown. With so many struggles, it is to be expected that not many...
voiceofmotown.com
Bob Huggins Upbeat Following 12th Straight Conference Road Loss
Morgantown, West Virginia – The West Virginia Mountaineers (10-7, 0-5) suffered their 5th consecutive loss and 12th straight conference loss on the road, falling to the Oklahoma Sooners, 77-76. Here’s what Bob Huggins had to say following the game: “Our guys competed. That was a poor shot by Erik...
WBOY
Huggins on final shot: “I’m not sure LeBron would have made that one”
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia had everything it needed to close a two-point gap at Oklahoma: the ball and 25 seconds on the clock. As Joe Toussaint received the inbound from Kedrian Johnson, Erik Stevenson cut under the basket and squeezed between a pair of screeners hoping to get open for a jump shot. The Sooners were quick to realize the ploy and CJ Noland switched off and got a hand in Stevenson’s face.
voiceofmotown.com
West Virginia Assistant Basketball Coach Hotboard, 1.0
Morgantown, West Virginia – After West Virginia “parted ways” with longtime assistant coach Larry Harrison, the university will now conduct an immediate search for his replacement. Although Bob Huggins was clearly unhappy with how this situation has played out, he has half of a season remaining this...
voiceofmotown.com
Opinion: Jose Perez Should Be Allowed To Play
Jose Perez was an absolute powerhouse at Manhattan, where he was chosen as the preseason Player of the Year in the MAAC. He averaged 18.9 points, 4.5 assists and 3.2 rebounds last season, so it was expected that he would be a major player at WVU. Once he transferred to WVU, he was denied eligibity. After his waiver was denied on December 16, they appealed the decision. However, only 90 minutes before the Mountaineers took on Baylor in Morgantown, the NCAA denied Perez’s appeal.
voiceofmotown.com
Bob Huggins Blasts NCAA
Morgantown, West Virginia – Manhattan transfer Jose Perez was not given immediate eligibility when the NCAA denied West Virginia’s appeal on its previous decision to sit him out for the 2022-2023 season. Instead, Perez will now have to wait until next season before he is cleared to play with the Mountaineers.
voiceofmotown.com
Jalen Bridges Mocks West Virginia Fans
Morgantown, West Virginia – Fairmont, West Virginia native and former West Virginia forward Jalen Bridges made his return to the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown last night with his new team, the Baylor Bears. Baylor defeated the Mountaineers 83-78 and Bridges had a double-double, finishing with 10 points and 11...
voiceofmotown.com
Transfer Hints at Return to WVU Next Season
Once again, the NCAA has denied Jose Perez a waiver to compete this season – as first reported by Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports. Despite not being able to play in the 2022-23 season, many have speculated that Perez may take his talents to the NBA following the campaign. However, it now appears that he may be thinking otherwise.
voiceofmotown.com
Current and Former West Virginia Players Unhappy With Larry Harrison Firing
Morgantown, West Virginia – Longtime West Virginia assistant coach Larry Harrison “parted ways” with the university this evening. Although it was clear that changes were needed within the basketball program, many players have expressed their displeasure with the decision. Former West Virginia star and current New York...
WVU parts ways with associate head coach Larry Harrison
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia athletics announced Thursday that it has parted ways with men’s basketball associate head coach Larry Harrison. Harrison came to West Virginia with head coach Bob Huggins in 2007 after spending eight seasons with Huggins at Cincinnati. He started his tenure with the Mountaineers as an assistant coach and was elevated […]
Morgantown completes season sweep over University
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WBOY) – After a back and forth first half, Morgantown pulled away from University late to knock off its rival for the second time this season. Sharron Young led the way with 33 points in the 65-45 win.
Former & Current Players React to the Firing of Larry Harrison
Thursday's surprising news shook the core of West Virginia basketball.
voiceofmotown.com
Will “Goose” Crowder Finds New Home
Morgantown, West Virginia – Moments ago, former West Virginia quarterback Will “Goose” Crowder committed to play at Troy University. Crowder, a 6’2 220 pound quarterback from Gardendale, Alabama, will be a redshirt sophomore and will have three full years of eligibility remaining. Crowder was very well...
voiceofmotown.com
West Virginia Native is Returning For One More Year
Morgantown, West Virginia – Kenova, West Virginia native Doug Nester is returning for one more year with the Mountaineers!. Nester, a 6’7 320 pound offensive lineman, posted the following message on his social media accounts: “I’m back.”. Nester has started in 24 games over the last...
voiceofmotown.com
Jevon Carter Speaks Out About His Former Coach Being Fired
Morgantown, West Virginia – Longtime West Virginia assistant coach Larry Harrison shockingly “parted ways” with the university yesterday evening. Since then, several former and current players have spoken out about in support of Harrison. West Virginia legend Jevon Carter, who currently plays for the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA, had the following to say about his former coach being fired: “Wow never did I ever think I’ll see the day that Coach Harrison leaves WVU without Huggs. It just doesn’t make sense. Like at all smh something ain’t right.”
WATCH: West Virginia WR Rodney Gallagher at the All-American Bowl
SAN ANTONIO — 247Sports brings college football fans footage from the 2023 All-American Bowl. Here is a look at Uniontown (Pa.) Laurel Highlands four-star receiver and West Virginia signee Rodney Gallagher, who was outstanding during his time in the Lone Star State.
eastcoasttraveller.com
5 Must-Try Pizza Shops in West Virginia
Pies & Pints has earned its keep, not to mention accolades from all quarters. Notably, these locals' hang is the best pizza in Fayetteville, and the food is a cut above the competition. In addition, Pies & Pints boasts a nifty bar with a few seats. Aside from the food, you can also order from a mobile menu. As a bonus, this quaint little restaurant is just a hop, skip, and jump away from the awe-inspiring New River Gorge National Park. So, if you want to take in the majesty of nature or enjoy a good ole' fashioned whiskey-fueled night out, Pies & Pints is a worthy addition to your list of dining requisites.
West Virginia teacher who wears high-heels auditions for Survivor
MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — “My name is Jesus Marin, 44, from West Virginia….and I’m not your normal teacher.” Senor Jesus Marin teaches Spanish at John Marshall High School in Glen Dale, West Virginia. For the past 20 years, students in Marshall County have benefited from his enthusiastic and colorful classroom style. He is well […]
Warning issued after arson in WVU building
MORGANTOWN(WBOY) – West Virginia University officials issued a campus warning late Friday evening after an arson was reported at a building on the downtown campus. Around 9:30 p.m., the Morgantown Fire Department was called to a fire at Oglebay Hall, that appeared to have been set in a bathroom stall, according to a news release […]
