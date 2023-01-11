Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
allongeorgia.com
Nine Newly Indicted in Southern District of Ga on Federal Charges for Crimes Including Drugs and Illegal Firearms Possession
Nine defendants are among those facing federal charges including illegal possession of firearms after separate indictments by a grand jury in the Southern District of Georgia, while recent actions in U.S. District Court include guilty pleas and criminal sentences related to illegal gun possession. The indicted cases are being investigated...
WRDW-TV
Gun, drug charges land local defendants in federal court
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Three defendants from Augusta are among nine facing federal charges including illegal possession of firearms after separate indictments by a grand jury in the Southern District of Georgia. Defendants named in federal indictments from the January term of the grand jury include:. Akeem Ajmia Lanier, 34,...
‘Operation Ghost Busted:’ 8 armed and dangerous suspects wanted for drug trafficking, FBI says
GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Atlanta field office put out a bulletin for eight suspects wanted in connection to “Operation Ghost Busted.”. The suspects are part of an FBI indictment that charged 76 people with drug trafficking conspiracy with the Ghost Face Gangsters gang.
allongeorgia.com
House Explosion in Bryan County on Friday, ATF Investigating
According to the Bryan County Sheriff’s Office, the garage of a house in Richmond Hill exploded early Friday morning. The occupants were able to get out with no injuries. ATF (Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives) is investigating. From Bryan County Sheriff’s Office on Friday:. This morning...
Leilani Simon’s attorneys file motion for DFCS records
On Jan. 10, attorneys for Leilani Simon filed a motion for an in camera inspection of Department of Family and Children Services for her three children.
WRDW-TV
Raided church accused in multimillion-dollar VA fraud scheme
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - More details are coming out after the FBI raided a branch of the House of Prayer church in Augusta last summer. In June, the FBI served a search warrant at the Assembly of Prayer church on Old Tobacco Road just outside Gate 5 of Fort Gordon. At the same time, the agency served search warrants at a sister church in the Savannah area. Similar raids took place at church facilities elsewhere in the U.S.
Largest federal indictment in history of Georgia’s Southern District charges 76 with drug conspiracy
Federal prosecutors in Southeast Georgia announced Wednesday a massive drug trafficking indictment, charging 76 people with operating a drug distribution network of opioids and other controlled substances in and around Brunswick’s Glynn County. The Justice Department called it the largest indictment in the history of the Southern District of Georgia, which spans 43 counties and includes […] The post Largest federal indictment in history of Georgia’s Southern District charges 76 with drug conspiracy appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
WJCL
Jury selection for Rincon parade attack trial to start in late January
SPRINGFIELD, Ga. — A judge has set a date for jury selection to start in the trial against a Rincon resident accused of driving into a crowd of people during a parade last summer. In the Effingham County Courthouse Thursday, a judge announced jury selection for Anthony Rodriguez, 39,...
BCSO seeks subject for questioning in attempted murder case
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – Investigators are asking for the public’s help identifying a person wanted for questioning in connection to an attempted murder case. According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO), the subject was seen dropping off a gunshot victim at a hospital. Investigators would like to speak with the individual about the incident. […]
Savannah Police Department seeks woman in child custody case
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department’s Special Victims Unit is asking for the public’s help. Jimaya Jackson, 21, is wanted in connection to a child custody case. She’s believed to be in the Savannah area or possibly in Gwinnett County, Georgia. Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact detectives at 912-651-6742.
wtoc.com
Savannah woman claims solar company wronged her
Trials delayed due to staffing issues in the Chatham Co. District Attorney’s Office. Savannah mayor responds to DA’s criticism of police investigations. How the justice system allows convicted killers to serve probation.
WJCL
Suspect captured following Savannah motel shooting that sent victim to hospital
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Initial coverage of the shooting. Police in Savannah have arrested the man they say is responsible for a shooting at a motel earlier this week. According to the Savannah Police Department, 34-year-old Alfred Frazier is charged with aggravated assault in connection to the January 11 shooting at the Deluxe Inn on Ogeechee Road.
allongeorgia.com
Fort Stewart Soldier Sentenced to Prison for Prolific Fraud Scheme Targeting COVID-19 Relief Programs, Student Loans
A U.S. Army soldier stationed at Fort Stewart has been sentenced to federal prison for leading a prolific fraud scheme in which she and others illegally raked in millions of dollars from COVID-19 relief programs and federal student loan forgiveness. Dara Buck, a/k/a Dara Butler, 39, of Ladson, S.C., a...
News4Jax.com
Operation Ghost Busted: 76 indicted in Southeast Georgia drug trafficking investigation
BRUNSWICK, Ga. – A newly-unsealed indictment names 76 people as part of a plan to move large amounts of drugs into Southeast Georgia, and much of the conspiracy operated from inside Georgia state prisons, the U.S. Department of Justice for the Southern District of Georgia announced Wednesday. The indictment...
WJCL
Murder Trial Delayed? Attorneys for Savannah pair accused of killing British tourist file motion
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above file video: British tourist killed in Savannah shooting. Two people arrested in Savannah for fatally shooting a British tourist in 2022 are asking a judge to delay their murder trial. Attorneys for Corey Kent and Georgiamae Lawrence filed motions asking for a continuance, citing "outstanding...
wtoc.com
Michael Myers wanted by Chatham Co. Sheriff’s Office on Friday the 13th
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office said a man named Michael Myers is on its wanted list. According to the sheriff’s office, Myers is wanted for a probation violation, and it is asking the public for assistance in locating him. The sheriff’s office said...
wtoc.com
Candler Co. Sheriff’s Office faces deputy shortage like many departments nationally
CANDLER COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Across Georgia, law enforcement agencies face a challenge getting and keeping officers. Long-time law enforcement officers can remember when two or three deputies might share a patrol car on different shifts. Now, they have the equipment but nobody to run it. Capt. Justin Wells spends...
Bulloch Co. assistant principal facing battery charge in incident with child retires
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – An assistant principal at Mattie Lively Elementary School charged with simple battery involving an incident with a child has retired, according to the Bulloch County Schools. Back in December, the school district announced the superintendent was seeking termination and non-renewal of Patrick Hill’s contract “based on firsthand witness statements and […]
WSAV-TV
Murdaugh estate settles civil lawsuit with Mallory Beach's family
Miley Altman, Morgan Doughty and Connor Cook, all passengers on the boat when Mallory was killed, also involved in settlement. Murdaugh estate settles civil lawsuit with Mallory …. Miley Altman, Morgan Doughty and Connor Cook, all passengers on the boat when Mallory was killed, also involved in settlement. Hinesville man...
Investigators seize over 350 grams of fentanyl in 'major' drug bust in Glynn County
GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — A major drug bust in Southeast Georgia and surrounding areas has gotten 350 grams of fentanyl off the streets. That’s enough to kill hundreds of people. Other drugs like meth and heroin were also taken. Glynn County officials provided over 100 pages of documents...
Comments / 4