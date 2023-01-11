ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hinesville, GA

allongeorgia.com

Nine Newly Indicted in Southern District of Ga on Federal Charges for Crimes Including Drugs and Illegal Firearms Possession

Nine defendants are among those facing federal charges including illegal possession of firearms after separate indictments by a grand jury in the Southern District of Georgia, while recent actions in U.S. District Court include guilty pleas and criminal sentences related to illegal gun possession. The indicted cases are being investigated...
GEORGIA STATE
WRDW-TV

Gun, drug charges land local defendants in federal court

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Three defendants from Augusta are among nine facing federal charges including illegal possession of firearms after separate indictments by a grand jury in the Southern District of Georgia. Defendants named in federal indictments from the January term of the grand jury include:. Akeem Ajmia Lanier, 34,...
AUGUSTA, GA
allongeorgia.com

House Explosion in Bryan County on Friday, ATF Investigating

According to the Bryan County Sheriff’s Office, the garage of a house in Richmond Hill exploded early Friday morning. The occupants were able to get out with no injuries. ATF (Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives) is investigating. From Bryan County Sheriff’s Office on Friday:. This morning...
BRYAN COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Raided church accused in multimillion-dollar VA fraud scheme

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - More details are coming out after the FBI raided a branch of the House of Prayer church in Augusta last summer. In June, the FBI served a search warrant at the Assembly of Prayer church on Old Tobacco Road just outside Gate 5 of Fort Gordon. At the same time, the agency served search warrants at a sister church in the Savannah area. Similar raids took place at church facilities elsewhere in the U.S.
AUGUSTA, GA
Rough Draft Atlanta

Largest federal indictment in history of Georgia’s Southern District charges 76 with drug conspiracy

Federal prosecutors in Southeast Georgia announced Wednesday a massive drug trafficking indictment, charging 76 people with operating a drug distribution network of opioids and other controlled substances in and around Brunswick’s Glynn County. The Justice Department called it the largest indictment in the history of the Southern District of Georgia, which spans 43 counties and includes […] The post Largest federal indictment in history of Georgia’s Southern District charges 76 with drug conspiracy appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
BRUNSWICK, GA
WSAV News 3

BCSO seeks subject for questioning in attempted murder case

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – Investigators are asking for the public’s help identifying a person wanted for questioning in connection to an attempted murder case. According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO), the subject was seen dropping off a gunshot victim at a hospital. Investigators would like to speak with the individual about the incident. […]
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
WSAV News 3

Savannah Police Department seeks woman in child custody case

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department’s Special Victims Unit is asking for the public’s help. Jimaya Jackson, 21, is wanted in connection to a child custody case. She’s believed to be in the Savannah area or possibly in Gwinnett County, Georgia. Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact detectives at 912-651-6742.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Savannah woman claims solar company wronged her

Trials delayed due to staffing issues in the Chatham Co. District Attorney’s Office. Savannah mayor responds to DA’s criticism of police investigations. How the justice system allows convicted killers to serve probation.
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Suspect captured following Savannah motel shooting that sent victim to hospital

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Initial coverage of the shooting. Police in Savannah have arrested the man they say is responsible for a shooting at a motel earlier this week. According to the Savannah Police Department, 34-year-old Alfred Frazier is charged with aggravated assault in connection to the January 11 shooting at the Deluxe Inn on Ogeechee Road.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Bulloch Co. assistant principal facing battery charge in incident with child retires

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – An assistant principal at Mattie Lively Elementary School charged with simple battery involving an incident with a child has retired, according to the Bulloch County Schools. Back in December, the school district announced the superintendent was seeking termination and non-renewal of Patrick Hill’s contract “based on firsthand witness statements and […]
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
WSAV-TV

Murdaugh estate settles civil lawsuit with Mallory Beach's family

Miley Altman, Morgan Doughty and Connor Cook, all passengers on the boat when Mallory was killed, also involved in settlement. Murdaugh estate settles civil lawsuit with Mallory …. Miley Altman, Morgan Doughty and Connor Cook, all passengers on the boat when Mallory was killed, also involved in settlement. Hinesville man...
SAVANNAH, GA

