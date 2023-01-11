Read full article on original website
Related
TPD investigating possible homicide near Nogales Hwy and Bilby
The Tucson Police Department has confirmed they are investigating a possible homicide. According to TPD officers responded to reports of a shooting in the area of South Nogales Highway and Bilby.
KOLD-TV
Nogales Highway back open after deadly shooting
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One man is dead after a shooting near Nogales Highway and Bilby Friday evening. The Tucson Police Department said they received reports of a shooting in that area and responded. TPD shut down a stretch of Nogales Highway on Tucson’s south side Friday night....
KOLD-TV
UPDATE: Sahuarita police identify pair involved in apparent murder-suicide
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Sahuarita police have released more information about an apparent murder-suicide on Thursday, Jan. 12. According to police, the victim has been identified as 82-year-old Janet Johnson and the suspect has been identified as 78-year-old Mark Johnson. Police say Mark Johnson shot his wife, called...
KOLD-TV
UPDATE: East-side intersection reopens after motorcycle crash
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson Police closed an east-side intersection briefly as they investigated a serious-injury crash involving a motorcycle. At 8:40 a.m. Friday, Jan. 13, the Tucson Police Department said the intersection of Wilmot and 22nd was expected to be closed for several hours. The scene was cleared by 10 a.m.
KOLD-TV
UPDATE: Missing woman reunited with family
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police say a missing woman has been located and reunited with her family. According to the Tucson Police Department, 88-year-old Romelia Quintero was found Friday, Jan. 13. She had been last seen Thursday night, Jan. 12. Copyright 2023 KOLD News 13. All rights...
AZFamily
DPS says distracted semi driver caused deadly crash on I-10 in Chandler
Most of the closures will be in effect from Friday night through early Monday morning. Responders recently got hands-on training on things like high-voltage disconnect and stabilization, venting, flames and unswitched energy. Phoenix Suns chaplain's recovery from 'irreversible' stroke. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. Suns chaplain and Scottsdale pastor Travis...
KOLD-TV
Man found dead at scene of house fire
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson firefighters found a man’s body at the scene of a house fire Friday morning, Jan. 13. The fire was reported shortly after 3:10 a.m. in a home in the 4400 block of East Glenn Street, between North Columbus Boulevard and North Swan Road.
KOLD-TV
Heavy police presence shuts down Nogales Highway
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A heavy police presence has shut down a stretch of Nogales Highway on Tucson’s south side on Friday evening, Jan. 13. At least five cop cars were at the scene, close to the intersection of East Bilby Road. Several people could be seen...
AZFamily
Semi-truck company involved in wreck that killed 5 has history of crashes in Arizona
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- New details reveal the trucking company involved in a fiery wreck that left five people dead on Interstate 10 in Chandler had a history of crashes in the state. The semi-truck had a logo with MBI on the side of the trailer, which belongs to Mr. Bult’s. According to data from the U.S. Department of Transportation, semi-trucks from Mr. Bult’s Inc., based in Illinois, have been involved in 26 crashes in the last two years in Arizona. In addition, the company had dozens of violations in the state in the same time period, where drivers were cited for speeding, not wearing a seatbelt, using a phone while driving and more.
AZFamily
GRAPHIC: Chandler police release video of deadly officer-involved shooting
CHANDLER, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) — Police in Chandler have released graphic body cam video of an incident where an armed man, later identified as 30-year-old Cody Allan Smestad, was shot and killed by an officer during a home break-in investigation. WARNING: Video contains graphic content and language, viewer discretion...
YAHOO!
Mesa mom accused of biting, strangling, hitting daughter during argument
A Mesa mom was arrested after her daughter alleged to police that her mom strangled her and hit her during an argument about household chores. Sara Magdaleno, 40, had gotten into an argument with her 17-year-old daughter over household chores on Sunday at their Mesa home, according to a Maricopa County Superior Court document.
KOLD-TV
Ryan Remington case in legal limbo as Pima County Attorney weighs options
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Ex-Tucson police officer Ryan Remington remains in legal limbo after a second grand jury did not indict him. But he could still face charges in the case that stirred up outrage and led to his firing more than a year ago. Remington was originally...
PCSD looks for missing 33-year-old man
Pima County Sheriff's deputies are looking for a missing 33-year-old man. According to the department, 33-year-old James Redington was last seen Jan. 8. driving a blue 2014 Chevrolet Spark.
Police: Armed, dangerous murder suspect on the loose
Police say 24-year-old Trevontea Howard Brown shot and killed 23-year-old Harrison Weber near Park and University on April. Brown is also connected to another shooting near Park Avenue and 2nd Street.
AZFamily
DPS: I-10 eastbound still closed after 5 killed in fiery semi-truck crash near Chandler Blvd
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Department of Public Safety confirms to Arizona’s Family that at least five people are dead after another semi-truck crash occurred on Interstate 10 in Chandler early Thursday morning. DPS expects the eastbound side of the interstate to remain closed into the afternoon rush hour, with tentative plans to reopen around 5:30 p.m. Investigators said there are no other victims.
KOLD-TV
Second grand jury declines to indict former Tucson police officer on manslaughter charge
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A second grand jury recently voted not to indict a former Tucson police officer on a manslaughter charge after he shot a man in a mobility scooter numerous times, according to the officers’ attorney. The former officer, Ryan Remington, was initially indicted on...
KOLD-TV
Decades of Arizona movie history destroyed in Three Points home, couple escapes within minutes of explosion
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Longtime western movie actor, Ivan Wolverton, also known as “Red or Red Cloud” and his wife Margery are picking up the pieces of their lives, after a devastating house fire left them with nothing. Decades of Arizona movie history is gone. Ivan...
allaboutarizonanews.com
Missing Endangered Phoenix Girl Found Safe in Tucson
On Tuesday morning police put out information on a missing 12-year-old Phoenix girl who was believed to been in contact with a 45-year-old man. The search for the missing endangered child led police to Tucson where she was found safely on Tuesday night. Prior to her discovery, Jane Aubry Darrenkamp...
KOLD-TV
Crash involving multiple semi-trucks creates traffic nightmare on eastbound I-10 in Chandler
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) –- Two crashes involving multiple vehicles closed eastbound Interstate 10 for hours near Queen Creek road in Chandler early Thursday morning. According to the Department of Public Safety, around 3:30 a.m., there was a semi-truck fire on the I-10 near Riggs Road. DPS was in the process of clearing up the area when the driver of a semi-truck pulling a car hauler trailer didn’t notice traffic was slowing and crashed into three semi-trucks near the Queen Creek Road exit.
KOLD-TV
UPDATE: Authorities find missing 12-year-old girl in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities say a missing 12-year-old girl was located safe in the Tucson area. Phoenix police say the girl may have been with a 45-year-old man, but they did not say if she was found with him. She will be reunited with her family soon,...
Comments / 4