ijpr.org
Will California join the TikTok ban?
This week, New Jersey and Ohio joined at least 20 other states in restricting access to TikTok, amid fears that the Chinese government could use the app to spy on Americans. While the state often leads on the policy frontier, not so much on regulating social media companies, many of which make their home in California.
ijpr.org
NOAA will consider listing Oregon and California Chinook salmon as endangered
The National Marine Fisheries Service, or NOAA Fisheries, is considering a request from several environmental groups seeking to list two types of Chinook salmon as threatened or endangered under the Endangered Species Act. One population lives along the Oregon Coast and the other further south along the Oregon-California border. Three...
ijpr.org
Flu, RSV and COVID-19 rates are dropping, but Oregon hospitals are still struggling
Rates of the flu, RSV and COVID-19 in Oregon appear to have either peaked or are dropping. “As we begin 2023, I am hopeful for the situation we are facing,” Oregon state epidemiologist Dean Sidelinger said Thursday. Of the three respiratory diseases circulating this winter, RSV has improved the...
ijpr.org
David Brock Smith appointed to fill vacant state Senate seat
Rep. David Brock Smith, R-Port Orford, a state Representative for House District 1, was unanimously appointed to fill the vacant seat for Senate District 1. That seat was left open by Dallas Heard, who resigned earlier this month. Commissioners from Coos, Curry and Douglas counties met Wednesday morning to vote...
ijpr.org
The Ground Floor: how to keep local talent in the local area
When you grow up in a relatively small town and have big dreams, reaching them often involves moving away. Which may be great for the person, but it's a brain drain for the community left behind. That's why Emerging Leaders Internship is setting up in Southern Oregon: to help keep...
