ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
ijpr.org

Will California join the TikTok ban?

This week, New Jersey and Ohio joined at least 20 other states in restricting access to TikTok, amid fears that the Chinese government could use the app to spy on Americans. While the state often leads on the policy frontier, not so much on regulating social media companies, many of which make their home in California.
CALIFORNIA STATE
ijpr.org

NOAA will consider listing Oregon and California Chinook salmon as endangered

The National Marine Fisheries Service, or NOAA Fisheries, is considering a request from several environmental groups seeking to list two types of Chinook salmon as threatened or endangered under the Endangered Species Act. One population lives along the Oregon Coast and the other further south along the Oregon-California border. Three...
OREGON STATE
ijpr.org

David Brock Smith appointed to fill vacant state Senate seat

Rep. David Brock Smith, R-Port Orford, a state Representative for House District 1, was unanimously appointed to fill the vacant seat for Senate District 1. That seat was left open by Dallas Heard, who resigned earlier this month. Commissioners from Coos, Curry and Douglas counties met Wednesday morning to vote...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
ijpr.org

The Ground Floor: how to keep local talent in the local area

When you grow up in a relatively small town and have big dreams, reaching them often involves moving away. Which may be great for the person, but it's a brain drain for the community left behind. That's why Emerging Leaders Internship is setting up in Southern Oregon: to help keep...
OREGON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy