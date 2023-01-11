Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
fox34.com
Littlefield police arrest 16 in Operation Child Protection
LITTLEFIELD, Texas (KCBD) - Littlefield police have arrested 16 individuals on drug related and child sex crime charges in its Operation Child Protection. Littlefield officials say the mission of the operation is to “investigate violations of internet and violent offenses against children and permanently interrupt the drug trade within the City of Littlefield.”
fox34.com
Plainview man stabbed 93 times, boyfriend sentenced to life in prison
PLAINVIEW, Texas (KCBD) - A California man has been sentenced to life in prison after stabbing a Plainview man 93 times, killing him. On Halloween in 2020, Alexander Toichi Duberek reportedly traveled from San Diego to Lubbock on his way to see his boyfriend who lived in Plainview. After arriving at the Preston Smith Airport that evening, the 25-year-old told authorities he took a cab to the local Sam’s Club parking lot where he purchased a car for $3,000. He then drove to Walmart to buy a knife, a hatchet, a gas can, a collapsible shovel, a head lamp, a change of clothes, new boots, personal hygiene items and a first aid kit.
fox34.com
Police investigating deadly shooting in downtown Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) – Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a deadly shooting early Friday morning in downtown Lubbock. Just before 5:30 a.m., officers responded to a shots fired called in the 1900 block of Ave. M where they found 40-year-old David Perez with a gunshot wound to his side.
fox34.com
Lubbock police searching for suspects linked to 3 aggravated robberies
LUBBOCK, TX (NEWS RELEASE) - The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit is asking for the public’s help identifying and locating two suspects believed to be connected to three separate aggravated robberies. Lubbock Police Officers were called to the 2800 block of Slide Road at 7:34 a.m. and...
fox34.com
15-year-old dies in central Lubbock shooting, teen arrested
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A central Lubbock shooting has left a 15-year-old dead. LPD’s Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit was called the 4300 block of Canton Avenue just before 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Upon arrival, police found 15-year-old Noah Rodriguez with a serious gunshot wound. Emergency crews attempted to save...
fox34.com
Pedestrian seriously injured in crash on Woodrow Rd.
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A pedestrian was seriously injured in a crash in South Lubbock County Friday afternoon. DPS says a vehicle was stopped on CR 1800 waiting for traffic on Woodrow Rd. While they were stopped a Jeep went around and drove into the intersection where they stuck a van eastbound on Woodrow.
fox34.com
‘They blatantly lied:’ NAACP, Lubbock, Slaton families dispute resolutions condemning racism
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock and Slaton families disputed the resolutions passed by the Lubbock Cooper and Slaton school districts condemning racism, alongside civil rights activists from across the state and nation on Thursday. At a meeting at the Patterson Library, and at another a few hours later hosted by...
fox34.com
LPD to conduct follow-up investigation after deadly overnight crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Major Crash Investigation Unit will conduct a follow-up mapping investigation beginning at 9:00 a.m. today, January 12th, 2023. The investigations will be in the 4200 block of South Loop 289 in the east bound main lanes. The following traffic changes will occur:. The east...
fox34.com
Police identify driver killed after striking police vehicle on South Loop
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department has identified the driver who died after crashing into the back of a police vehicle early Thursday morning. Officers were called to the 4300 block of S Loop 289 just after 2 a.m. Upon arrival, they found an LPD officer seriously injured and another man dead.
fox34.com
SPCAA reopens Hockley County food box
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The South Plains Community Action Association started their food box 40 years ago, to help people in Hockley County. “We operate from the premise that in this country, no one should be hungry,” SPCAA Executive Director Bill Powell said. The food box was previously given...
fox34.com
KCBD Investigates: UMC cardiac patient will now have to travel to Dallas for care
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A program that has given hope to those with weak or failing hearts will no longer be offered in Lubbock, for a second time. UMC launched its Left Ventricular Assist Device Program (LVAD) in 2006, but said the demand has not increased as expected, so it is doing away with the program, just like it disappeared in the 1990s, after another Lubbock hospital tried it for a few years.
fox34.com
Vitalant declares blood supply emergency
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Vitalant says they have a blood supply shortage at all locations, causing a growing concern for local hospitals. Senior Recruitment Manager Brandon Baker says, “Right now, blood shortages are the worst they have been anytime in the last 12 months.”. A dwindling blood supply, not...
fox34.com
Lubbock regional honor guard concludes week-long training, learning to honor the fallen
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - South Plains College hosted the regional multi-agency honor guard academy this week. First responders from all over the South Plains participated. The academy teaches these first responders how to honor the fallen after a line of duty death. “The purpose behind the multi-agency honor guard is...
fox34.com
South Plains ‘Kool Kidz’ participate in special needs stock show
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Volunteers provided special needs students from area schools with a livestock show Thursday designed just for them. Texas Farm Bureau Insurance hosted the show, Kool Kidz Ag Stravaganza, to remove barriers and give these kids a chance to enjoy an experience that so many others have every day.
fox34.com
Hoop Madness Scores for Friday, Jan. 13
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school basketball scores and highlights for Friday night.
fox34.com
City of Lubbock planning ahead for severe weather season
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock is planning ahead for serve weather season. Deputy Director for Emergency Management Nik Fort says the preparation starts months in advance, with the city testing its outdoor warning system every month. “The outdoor warning system is designed to alert those that are...
fox34.com
Warmer, windy this weekend
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The weekend will bring a return of warmer temperatures and more wind. You can expect temps to climb to near 70 degrees Saturday and Sunday, with increasing clouds along the way. Winds, will increase to 15 to 25 on Saturday and then average 20 to 25 on Sunday, with gusts over 30 mph in the central and western counties.
fox34.com
Wind dies down, for now
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Winds tone down quite a bit into tonight and tomorrow, leaving us with only teens for windspeeds starting this weekend. Unfortunately, that doesn’t last, as we see winds pick back up Sunday with Lubbock expecting sustained winds of 27 mph. This continues throughout the work week, ranging speeds from the low 20s Monday and Tuesday up to 30 by Wednesday.
fox34.com
Red Raiders battling Longhorns in Austin
LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech has won four straight games in Austin over No. 10 Texas going into a 7 p.m. Big 12 matchup between the two rivals on Saturday in its first game ever at the Moody Center. The Red Raiders have won 8 of the last 10 meetings in the series which will reach 154 games this weekend but are now looking to stop a four-game losing streak to open conference play.
fox34.com
Weekend wind outlook
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The South Plains gets a break from the wind today. It will increase to breezy tomorrow afternoon, and windy Sunday afternoon. Here’s what we expect. The lightest winds of the week, and likely the next seven days, grace our area today. Morning winds have been less than 10 mph. From late morning through late afternoon there will be a slight breeze, about 10 to 15 mph. Wind in the western viewing area may pick up to about 10 to 20 mph.
Comments / 0