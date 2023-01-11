Read full article on original website
WISH-TV
Anderson man arrested for the death of his father, police rule father’s death as homicide
ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — A son shot and killed his father Friday evening in Anderson over an altercation. According to Anderson Police Department, just before 7:30 p.m., officers responded to multiple reports of shots fired in the 500 block of W. 2nd Street. As officers arrived in the area,...
Police: Anderson man shoots, kills father during altercation
ANDERSON, Ind. — A 31-year-old Anderson man is in custody for allegedly shooting and killing his father Friday night. Police received several reports of shots fired in the 500 block of West 2nd Street just before 7:30 p.m. Friday. They arrived to find 52-year-old Jerry Wade who had been shot multiple times.
cbs4indy.com
Court records reveal how police made quick arrest of man accused of killing two people on Indy’s near east side
Court records reveal how police made quick arrest of man accused of killing two people on Indy's near east side.
Man who shot alleged attempted carjacker tells story
INDIANAPOLIS — A bystander who stepped in to save children during an attempted carjacking is speaking out. It went down at a gas station on Indianapolis' south side. Police say a man attempted to steal a woman's car with her kids inside, but before he got away, another customer with a gun intervened.
WISH-TV
Fort Wayne man arrested in Carmel for attempted murder, strangulation
CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — A Fort Wayne man wanted for a near-fatal stabbing was arrested Thursday in Carmel, police said. Chad Kaluza, 47, faces charges of attempted murder, aggravated battery, domestic battery, and strangulation. Kaluza is accused of stabbing someone on Saturday and then fleeing Allen County. At around...
Woman arrested for Avon shooting after chase, crash in Indianapolis
AVON, Indiana — Police have arrested two people for their roles in a shooting during a home invasion at an Avon apartment complex on Friday afternoon. The first suspect, 18-year-old Jermaine Montrel Cole, was arrested Saturday for burglary of a dwelling that results in serious bodily injury. Avon Police...
WTHR
Woman stabs IU student in racially motivated attack, police say
An 18-year-old girl from Carmel was getting off the bus when she was attacked by 56-year-old Billie Davis. The suspect then walked away.
WISH-TV
IMPD: Person shot, another person shot, killed at Budget 8 Inn motel
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two people were shot and one was killed on Saturday morning at a Budget 8 Inn Motel on the city’s east side. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, at 6:21 a.m. officers responded to the 6850 E. 21st Street on a report of a person shot.
Taxidermist faces charges for alleged corrupt business practices
A taxidermist faces charges after law enforcement say he took payment for work that he never completed.
Man sentenced for fatal shooting after fight at east side apartment complex
INDIANAPOLIS — Alejandro Leon Barroso was sentenced to 52 years in prison for the 2021 killing of 46-year-old Oswaldo Cruz Lopez. Barroso was convicted of murder in the deadly shooting. On May 24, 2021, Barroso and Lopez were working at an apartment complex near 38th Street and Mitthoeffer Road....
2 killed in east side motel shooting
INDIANAPOLIS – Police are investigating after a deadly shooting Saturday morning left two people dead. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called to the Budget 8 Inn at 6850 E 21st Street just before 5:30 a.m. where two people were found suffering from gunshot wounds. Police originally listed one person in critical […]
Indiana Supreme Court upholds life sentence for Gas City woman found guilty of killing 10-year-old stepdaughter
GAS CITY, Ind. — The Indiana Supreme Court upheld the Grant Circuit Court's decision of life without parole for a Gas City woman in the murder of her 10-year-old stepdaughter in September 2019. Attorneys on behalf of Amanda Carmack argued whether sufficient evidence proved beyond a reasonable doubt that...
cbs4indy.com
Police arrest 3 adults, 1 juvenile in Carmel liquor store robbery
CARMEL, Ind. – Carmel police said they’ve arrested four people from Indianapolis in connection with a theft at a liquor store from November. On Nov. 2, 2022, the Carmel Police Department responded to Payless Liquors, 14580 River Rd., around 1 p.m. after several people entered the store and took multiple bottles of liquor.
Series of shootings early Saturday that left two people dead and 2 injured
IMPD is investigating a fatal shooting at an eastside motel and two other shootings in Indy early Saturday.
WISH-TV
Prosecutor files formal charges for drive on frozen Downtown Canal
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Prosecutors filed formal criminal charges Thursday against the Indianapolis woman accused of being drunk while driving her car on the frozen Downtown Canal last month. Online court records show the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office filed three misdemeanor counts of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated against...
Indianapolis man sentenced 14 years after fleeing the country for federal crime
A man who fled the country after state police discovered child sexual abuse material on his computer will now serve 11 years in federal prison.
clintoncountydailynews.com
Search Warrant Carried Out At Faith Family Church
Press Release issued from Clinton County Sheriffs Department:. Regarding an incident that occurred this morning, January 12, 2023, Sheriff Kelly confirms that a search warrant took place at the property of Faith Family Church, 508 W Green Street, Frankfort. This is an ongoing investigation. No other information will be released at this time. Any questions should be directed to the Clinton County Prosecutor’s Office.
WOWO News
One injured, one arrested after stabbing
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): One person was seriously injured and another was arrested following a stabbing last Saturday. Officers were called on a report of an unknown problem back on Jan. 7 at 8:14 a.m. to the 7900 block of Winston Lane on the city’s west side in the Preston Pointe at Inverness apartments near Illinois Road.
Docs: ‘Bob & Tom’ comedian shot at after caught by husband while having affair in Indianapolis
Court documents detail an affair spurred to violence involving "Bob & Tom" comedian Ronald Sexton, better known as Donnie Baker, and an Indiana woman.
Fox 59
Hearing in Delphi murder case
Police are investigating after an early morning shooting at a troubled Indianapolis motel.
