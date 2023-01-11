Read full article on original website
Police ID victim, suspect after body was found in freezer in South Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police have identified the victim and the suspect in a case that shook up a South Philadelphia neighborhood shortly before Christmas. On December 23, a body was found in a freezer at a South Philadelphia home. Police now say the victim was 54-year-old Thi Dinh. The suspect is his son, 27-year-old Jack Dinh from the 1200 block of Snyder Avenue.Thi Dinh's body was found in the basement of a home on that same block. At the time, police said a father and son were the only ones living in the home.Jack Dinh was arrested by the police for the homicide.He was denied bail and is in custody at the Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility with a court appearance scheduled for next month, according to court documents.Word of what happened shook the neighborhood last month. A neighbor previously told CBS Philadelphia he was walking his dog early the morning of December 23 when he heard a horrifying cry for help."It was around 3:30, 4 in the morning, there was some screaming out in the street," the neighbor said.
Philadelphia Woman Reportedly Shot While Riding in Uber
A woman’s Uber ride took a terrifying turn this week when she was wounded in a gun attack. According to WPVI, the incident took place on the Vine Street Expressway near Broad Street in Center City. The rideshare driver reportedly told police the 21-year-old victim was shot in the leg after the assailant pulled up next to his vehicle and opened fire; however, it remains unclear if the gunman fled the scene after.
Police search for suspect after man stabbed in Allentown, Pa.
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man was stabbed in Allentown and the suspect is still on the loose.It happened at 9th and Liberty Streets around 11:30 p.m. Friday.Police say the victim was rushed to a hospital in serious condition.It's not yet clear what led to the attack.The search continues for a suspect and motive.
Police: 76-year-old man shot, robbed walking to store in Reading
Reading police are asking for the public's help after an elderly man became the victim of a robbery-turned-shooting Friday evening. The 76-year-old man was walking to a store on the 200 block of Wood Street when he was robbed at gunpoint just before 5:30 p.m. Police say the robbery took...
66-year-old bicyclist dead after crash in South Philadelphia: Police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - A 66-year-old bicyclist died in a crash with a car in South Philadelphia Friday evening. The crash happened at the intersection of Tasker Street and Columbus Boulevard around 5:25 p.m., police say.Police identified the bicyclist as Taing Sophy.A beige Toyota Corolla was traveling east on Tasker Street, while the bicyclist was traveling west on the same street. Police say the 32-year-old driver of the car was trying to make a left turn onto Columbus Boulevard when the two collided.The bicyclist suffering head trauma was transported to Jefferson University Hospital where she died Saturday around 1 p.m.Authorities say the driver of the car stayed at the location until police arrived. The investigation remains ongoing and no charges have been filed at this point, officials say.
Male Injects Himself In Street Dispute and Shoots Victim In North Philadelphia
Philadelphia police are looking for the male who came upon two people having an argument at Old York Road and Ruscomb Street,in North Philadelphia. Instead of moving on and minding his business, he pulled out a gun and shot one of the people in the face. As the victim turns to run, the coward with a gun continues to shoot at him several times.
Woman injured, officer fires gun during dog attack in Manayunk
"I've never heard a woman yell like that, she had such pain in her eyes," one witness said.
Texas Cops Jailed A Black Philadelphia Woman For Almost A Week For Looking Like A Shoplifter But She Had Never Visited Texas
A Philadelphia woman who claims she has never been to Texas was imprisoned for nearly a week for a crime that was committed there after Houston-area police wrongly believed she was the same person who had been caught on camera shoplifting from a nearby sporting goods store. Julie Hudson, 31,...
Head-on collision involving Philadelphia police car under investigation
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A crash involving a police car near Kingsessing Saturday night is under investigation. Police say the car was hit head-on by a Ford Taurus near 59th & Kingsessing.The officer and the driver of the Taurus were taken to separate hospitals with unknown conditions at this time.Officials say the Taurus was traveling east on Kingsessing while the officer was traveling west and both cars have heavy front-end damage.This is a developing story. Stay with CBS Philadelphia for more updates.
Man, 47, critically injured after he was stabbed during a fight in Port Richmond, police say
PORT RICHMOND - A 47-year-old man is in critical condition after he was stabbed in the chest during a fight with another man in Philadelphia’s Port Richmond section. Officials say the stabbing happened about 3:30 Friday afternoon on the 2300 block of East Venango Street. The man was fighting...
Atlantic County man now a fugitive in Megan’s Law case
An Atlantic County man who was freed after pleading guilty to endangering a child is now wanted after he allegedly failed to appear for his sexual offender evaluation. James Callaway, 45, pleaded guilty Aug. 3, just days before he was set to go to trial in the case that accused him of sexually assaulting his then-girlfriend’s daughter for years. He was released as part of the agreement.
Investigators search landfill in connection with disappearance of missing mother: Sources
Forty-three-year-old Jennifer Brown of Royersford, Pa., was last seen by a friend and business associate around 2 p.m. on January 3.
Philadelphia police search for surveillance video in 2 stabbings
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police are looking for surveillance video in two separate stabbings that happened in North Philadelphia overnight.In the first incident, investigators say someone stabbed a man on Allegheny Avenue near Front Street, before 11 p.m. The victim, believed to be in their mid-20s or early 30s, is in critical condition after surgery.Another stabbing happened around 11 p.m. at 5th and Luzerne Streets.Investigators say a suspect stabbed a 31-year-old woman and had once been in a relationship with her.She's now in critical condition at Temple University Hospital with multiple stab wounds.
Car crashes into police building in Southwest Philadelphia after apparent road rage dispute
After a road rage dispute, police said a driver crashed into the 12th District police building in Southwest Philadelphia, fled in reverse, then flipped over a couple of blocks away. The driver is in police custody.
Video: Suspect wanted for shooting man in the face in Philadelphia's Logan section
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The search is on for the gunman who shot a 25-year-old man in the face in Philadelphia's Logan section.Editors note: Warning, the video above is disturbing. Police say surveillance video shows the suspect in the white hooded sweatshirt running from the scene at the intersection of Old York Road and Ruscomb Street last April.The suspect continued to fire several more shots at the victim as he attempted to run away. The victim survived.Anyone with information is asked to call the police.
Stranger beats 67-year-old woman’s head with brick on NJ boardwalk
ATLANTIC CITY — A man who attacked a woman with a brick wrapped in a T-shirt was arrested at the scene on Friday. Atlantic City police said a passerby stepped in and stopped Samuel Cooper, 43, of Philadelphia, from continuing his attack on the 67-year-old woman. The attack happened...
Brick Brandishing Philly Man Beats 67-Year-Old Victim On AC Boardwalk: Police
A 43-year-old Philadelphia man was still holding the t-shirt he used to wrap around a brick and beat a 67-year-old woman with when Atlantic City police arrived at the scene, they said. A passerby intervened as Samuel Cooper struck the victim on the 2700 block of the boardwalk around 4:10...
Comments / 3