Jackson, MI

A long, expensive Jackson construction project has hit pause for winter

By Joe Gebhardt
WSYM FOX 47
WSYM FOX 47
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34V7ta_0kBWD3KN00

Most of the work on the multi-year Interstate 94 road and bridge rebuilding project in Jackson has been paused for the winter meaning no ongoing lane or ramp closures, but more work still needs to be done.

According the Michigan Department of Transportation, the bulk of the remaining work includes rebuilding the westbound I-94 lanes between the I-94/US-127 interchange and Elm Road.

Beginning in March, westbound I-94 traffic will be shifted to the eastbound lanes. This will allow a permanent westbound I-94 ramp to Elm Road to be built as well as the remaining portion of Seymour Avenue. That’s expected to be completed before Labor Day.

In the spring, US-127/M-50 will be resurfaced in both directions between Springport Road and Parnall Road, and you can expect single-lane closures.

Most of the work on the diamond divergent interchange has been completed. MDOT plans to remove the old westbound I-94 ramp and build a walking path along the west side of US-127/West Avenue while adding signs.

The section of I-94 between Airport Road and Cooper Street is almost done as well. A short section of asphalt resurfacing along the highway in both directions at the far west end of the project should be completed by the end of 2023.

