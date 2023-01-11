ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

What to know about MOScholars, the state program providing scholarships for private schools

By Maria Benevento
The Kansas City Beacon
The Kansas City Beacon
 3 days ago
In late December, the Missouri treasurer’s office announced that more than 1,000 K-12 students had received scholarships to leave their local public schools through a state-sponsored program.

The MOScholars program leverages tax credits to attract donations that allow students to attend private schools — including ones that are religiously affiliated — and other options such as home schools.

It launched last summer after being approved by the legislature in 2021.

This year, several lawmakers are attempting to expand the program, which could continue to grow even without further action from the legislature. The efforts are part of a movement to make it easier for families to leave their local public school districts — a popular topic of legislation so far in 2023.

Here’s how the program works, who receives funds and who decides which schools participate.

How much money can students receive in scholarships?

This school year, students could receive as much as $6,375 each if they had eligible expenses that high. That’s equal to the baseline of funds the state thinks each public school student should receive.

Depending on the school and grade level, that amount might entirely cover private school tuition or not even come close. For example, tuition at Nativity of Mary School in Independence without financial aid is $5,000. Without financial aid, tuition for grades 9-12 at Pembroke Hill School in Kansas City is $26,865.

How many students get scholarships?

According to a Dec. 27 news release from then-Missouri state Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick, 1,029 students received scholarships in the first semester of the program.

The treasurer’s office runs the program, and Fitzpatrick has been a strong supporter. He was sworn in as the Missouri state auditor on Jan. 9 after winning the November election.

Funding limits the number of students who receive scholarships in a given year.

This year, there was an overall cap of $25 million dollars. Accounting for the per-student limit and administrative costs, that would have covered about 3,450 students, Fitzpatrick said.

But MOScholars is funded by donations, and it didn’t collect the full amount allowed. The news release says the final total was a bit less than $9 million.

The treasurer’s office did not respond to a request for more information, including how many students applied.

Who is eligible for MOScholars?

The program prioritizes families who qualify for free or reduced-price lunches and students who have individualized education programs to address special needs.

If scholarship dollars remain unused on Sept. 12, the program opens to a second tier of families who make under 200% of the limit for receiving free or reduced-price meals, according to the treasurer’s website. However, applications from the first tier received after that date still get priority.

Applicants also need to have attended public school full time for at least one semester during the past year or be eligible to enter kindergarten or first grade.

The scholarship is available to families who live in a charter county or in a city with a population of at least 30,000.

In the Kansas City area, that includes all residents of Jackson or Clay counties and all residents of Kansas City and Lee’s Summit, including the areas outside of a charter county.

Other eligible areas include St. Louis city, three charter counties in the St. Louis area, Springfield, Columbia, Joplin, St. Joseph, Jefferson City and Cape Girardeau.

Which schools can students attend?

The way state law is written, students can attend practically any school and receive a scholarship.

That includes private schools, whether religious or secular. It also includes traditional public schools and charter schools, which are normally tuition-free but can charge tuition to nonresident students. There’s even a process for home-schooled students to receive funds.

Schools — other than home schools — simply need to be accredited by one of 16 approved accreditation associations .

In practice, the process of a school becoming eligible is a bit more complicated.  The program works through up to 10 nonprofits — known as educational assistance organizations. They are certified by the state and have the freedom to choose which schools they work with.

Some work only in a certain region or only with schools in a certain religious tradition.

Who are these nonprofits and how do they decide which schools to include?

This program year, the state certified all six nonprofits that applied for the educational assistance organization role, Fitzpatrick told The Beacon in July.

All are faith-based or focused on religious schools, and all have defined priority areas, but some are also willing to branch out to secular schools.

The four nonprofits that work with Kansas City schools are:

The other two nonprofits are:

In July, a Beacon analysis indicated that the schools connected with MOScholars might be disproportionately affiliated with religious groups. That still holds true after the most recent update to the lists in early December.

Around 90% of the entries statewide and in the Kansas City area describe themselves as religious, primarily Christian.

In comparison, the 2019-20 Private School Universe Survey from the National Center for Education Statistics shows that about 83% of the more than 450 Missouri schools that responded to the survey had a religious affiliation. The survey also shows that among Kansas City-area schools that might qualify for MOScholars, based on location and grade level served, less than 80% were affiliated with religions.

How do qualified families apply or get a school added to the list?

Fitzpatrick told The Beacon in July that families can contact any of the educational assistance organizations if they’re interested in a school that is not on the list.

Otherwise, the treasurer’s website says that families should review the Parent Handbook and then contact an organization working with the school they want to attend.

Will MOScholars expand?

It’s certainly possible.

The cap for the program expands from $25 million in 2022 to nearly $26.9 million in 2023, and donations could grow closer to the cap as the program becomes better known.

More nonprofits could join the program as educational assistance organizations; up to 10 total are allowed. Existing and new nonprofits could add more schools to their lists of partners.

Also, bills have been filed in the Missouri legislature for the current session seeking to expand the program to make more students eligible.

Many of the proposals to expand MOScholars are being put forward by Rep. Josh Hurlbert, a Republican from Smithville. According to his LinkedIn page and other sources , Hurlbert works as a MOScholars scholarship coordinator for the Herzog Tomorrow Foundation.

The most sweeping of Hurlbert’s proposals, House Bill 242 , would make all students in the state eligible.

How is the program funded? Are my tax dollars going to religious schools?

The program is funded through donations that are eligible for tax credits.

To encourage people to financially support the program, the state is forgoing millions of dollars in tax revenue that could otherwise be used for other purposes. But if you don’t choose to donate to the program, your tax dollars aren’t directly going to private schools.

Tax credits can cover 100% of an eligible donation to one of the educational assistance organizations. However, they can’t exceed 50% of what a donor owes in taxes that year. The credits aren’t refundable or transferable but can be carried forward for up to four tax years.

Donors must reserve tax credits before making a donation. The minimum contribution is $500.

What impact does MOScholars have on public schools?

Public school funding is based on enrollment, so programs that encourage students to attend other schools can reduce funding.

When that happens, it isn’t always easy for public schools to reduce expenses as quickly as revenues fall or without causing problems for district families and neighborhoods .

Legislation establishing the MOScholars program says that when students leave a public school for the program, the district can continue counting them as enrolled until five years have passed, they stop participating in MOScholars, they graduate or they’re counted as a resident student attending a different public or charter school.

Which Kansas City-area schools are involved?

These Kansas City-area schools have partnered with at least one of the six nonprofits, according to lists on the treasurer’s website most recently updated in early December.

Belton

  • Heartland Christian School

Blue Springs

  • Marian Hope Academy
  • Plaza Heights Christian Academy
  • St. John LaLande
  • Timothy Lutheran School

Gladstone

  • St. Andrew the Apostle

Grandview

  • Forerunner Christian Academy
  • Grandview Christian School

Independence

  • Family Christian Academy
  • Nativity of Mary
  • Shelterwood Academy

Kansas City

  • The Barstow School
  • Blue Ridge Christian School
  • Calvary Lutheran School
  • Clay-Platte Montessori School
  • Cristo Rey Kansas City High School
  • Faith Christian Academy
  • Holy Cross Catholic School
  • Kansas City Academy
  • Kansas City Lutheran High
  • Martin Luther Academy
  • Northland Christian School
  • Notre Dame de Sion School
  • Our Lady’s Montessori
  • Our Lady of Hope
  • Outreach Christian Academy
  • Pembroke Hill
  • Rockhurst High School
  • St. Charles Borromeo
  • St. Elizabeth
  • St. Gabriel Archangel
  • St. Patrick
  • St. Peter
  • St. Pius X High School
  • The Plaza Academy
  • St. Regis Academy
  • St. Therese North
  • St. Teresa’s Academy
  • St. Thomas More
  • Visitation
  • Whitefield Academy

Lee’s Summit

  • Our Lady of the Presentation
  • St. Michael the Archangel High School
  • Summit Christian Academy

Liberty

  • St. James

Smithville

  • Our Savior Christian Academy

Related
FOX4 News Kansas City

Missouri adults can now earn an accredited high school diploma online for free

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. –Over 455,000 Missourians left high school without earning a diploma. Now, through a new program from the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, those adults will have the opportunity to finish high school 100% online and at no cost through the Missouri Workforce Diploma Program. Graduation Alliance has been selected as an […]
MISSOURI STATE
KOLR10 News

Study shows where the most generous Missourians live

MISSOURI (KSNF/KODE) — A recent study suggests the most generous people in the state of Missouri live in one of the state’s most populated counties. SmartAsset, a consumer-focused financial information and advice website, ranks St. Louis County as the number one most generous county in Missouri. The City of St. Louis ranked eighth. The study measured […]
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Missouri should consider the Rocky Mountain road to universal school lunch

Better grades, improved health and higher lifetime earnings are why Missouri should join the growing list of states that provide universal school meals to all public school students. In 2017, researchers at Syracuse University published a study on the impact of free school lunches on all New York City middle school students. The findings showed […] The post Missouri should consider the Rocky Mountain road to universal school lunch appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
KYTV

DESE study shows Missouri struggles to keep teachers in classrooms

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri school districts struggle to find teachers to lead classrooms, but that’s only part of the problem. The state also saw a decline in teacher retention. The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary education recently released a study on the Teacher workforce. Part of the...
MISSOURI STATE
missouribusinessalert.com

Missouri Minute: Amdocs cuts hundreds of jobs; Senate leaders back state worker pay hike

Consumer prices continued to cool in December, with the consumer price index measuring 6.5% higher than it did a year earlier. Annual inflation has now declined for six straight months, generating some optimism that efforts to quell rising prices are working. Prices fell by 0.1% from November to December, marking the first monthly decline since May 2020. In the St. Louis area, Amdocs is joining a wave of big technology companies in cutting jobs. The software business announced plans to reduce its workforce by 2% to 3%, meaning a layoff of up to 900 workers globally. Plus, the U.S. Department of Transportation rejected a $60 million grant that would have helped fund construction of a park over a stretch of interstate in the heart of downtown Kansas City. Get the scoop on all the day's business news below.
MISSOURI STATE
marijuanamoment.net

Missouri Regulators Say They Will ‘Soon’ Hire A Marijuana Equity Officer To Implement A Microlicense Program

“We are working through our process and an announcement will be coming soon.”. The constitutional amendment legalizing recreational marijuana in Missouri won voter approval in November but created a schism among social-justice activists over the question of racial and economic equity. Some believe the new law will empower minority marijuana...
MISSOURI STATE
fourstateshomepage.com

Missouri lawmaker files hazing legislation after incident at Mizzou

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — After the family of a Mizzou student said a hazing incident left their son blind, unable to talk, walk or care for himself, a Missouri lawmaker is proposing legislation to prevent a similar situation from happening again. Back in October 2021, the Santulli family said...
MISSOURI STATE
KICK AM 1530

Could In-N-Out Burger Come To Missouri?

With the announcement earlier this week that In-N-Out Burger will be expanding East, could we see one coming to Missouri?. I have never had an In-N-Out Burger, so I can't tell you either way if I would like to have a restaurant closer or not. But many of my friends have said it's one of the best burgers they've ever had. The California-based company which has over 385 restaurants already made a BIG announcement about the future. Currently only based in California, Arizona, Oregon, Nevada, Utah, Colorado, and Texas the company announced that they are expanding east with a brand new location in Tennessee.
MISSOURI STATE
kttn.com

Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services names department’s first Chief Medical Officer

Heidi B. Miller, MD, joined the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) this month as the department’s first chief medical officer. Miller will provide medical guidance and expertise to DHSS programs, serve as the liaison with medical associations and providers, be instrumental in program and protocol development, and continue to build and implement the vision of an integrated public health and health care system.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Lee’s Summit school district’s countersuit against Missouri AG seeks to set a precedent

The Lee’s Summit R-VII School District spent $72,824 last year fighting the Missouri Attorney General’s office. It is the last district standing in an onslaught of civil suits former Attorney General Eric Schmitt brought against school districts who enforced mask mandates during the COVID-19 pandemic. Nearly all the lawsuits were dismissed, most at the request […] The post Lee’s Summit school district’s countersuit against Missouri AG seeks to set a precedent appeared first on Missouri Independent.
LEE'S SUMMIT, MO
Missouri Independent

Gov. Parson proposes raise for Missouri state employees, extra pay for night work

State workers would get their biggest pay raise in living memory under a plan proposed Wednesday by Missouri Gov. Mike Parson. In a news release, Parson said he wants to boost all state workers by 8.7% and to offer a $2 an hour night shift differential to employees in four agencies responsible for people under […] The post Gov. Parson proposes raise for Missouri state employees, extra pay for night work appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
The Kansas City Beacon

The Kansas City Beacon

Kansas City, MO
1K+
Followers
370
Post
79K+
Views
ABOUT

The Kansas City Beacon is an online news outlet focused on in-depth journalism in the public interest. It launched in 2020 and is part of The Beacon, a regional nonprofit news network serving Kansas and Missouri. Our reporting centers issues in local government, health care, education, economics, environment and civic engagement.

 https://www.thebeacon.media

