Lebanon-Express
Zendaya 'at a loss for words' following Golden Globes win
The 26-year-old was named the winner of Best Actress - Television Series Drama for her performance as Rue Bennett in HBO series Euphoria at the ceremony on Tuesday night.
It’s time to leave the Strong Black Woman trope in the past. Meet the Soft Black Girl
The soft life is about more than aesthetics.
Actor Jenny Slate Describes What's Behind Her 'Marcel the Shell' Voice
“There are these moments in your daily life when you feel small and you feel needed, that you need to be heard,” Slate said.
Robert Downey Jr. personally asked Gerard Butler to make more action movies
During a recent interview for UPROXX, the Scottish actor was asked about his connection to the genre, having starred as Secret Service agent Mike Banning in Olympus Has Fallen and its sequels, as well as the likes of 2018's Hunter Killer and 2022's Last Seen Alive.
