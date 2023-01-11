7Weather – Some of us got a quick burst of snow to sugarcoat grassy surfaces today. Amounts weren’t all that impressive, but hey it was something. Now the snow is out and rain is in! That’s as temperatures will be in the 40s tonight and 50s by tomorrow morning (numbers below aren’t exact but gives you an idea of the mild feel for January!). Tonight, expect rain to arrive west to east past 7:00. By 10 pm, we can all expect a good soaking rain. The rain will come in waves overnight with some downpours. Grab the rain jacket for the Friday morning commute! It’ll be windy tomorrow, so maybe not the best day to use the umbrella. Showers will taper west to east late morning/midday tomorrow. If you’re out around noon, have the rain gear with you because there’s still a chance for a shower or two, although the trend will be decreasing.

2 DAYS AGO