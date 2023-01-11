Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Ben Affleck goes viral for being so animated while serving coffee and donuts to customers at Dunkin' DonutsAnita DurairajMedford, MA
Major discount grocery store chain opening new location in Massachusetts this monthKristen WaltersDanvers, MA
Buying a Home in BostonThe Fiction AddictionBoston, MA
"The Embrace" commemorates the Kings' love and suffering in the city where they met.JulianBoston, MA
WCVB
Snow, wintry mix threat along coast of Massachusetts
BOSTON — Massachusetts highway officials are warning drivers of the threat of slippery, icy conditions on some roads across the Commonwealth as snow threatens to make roads slick on Sunday. A band of snow is expected to develop across parts of Cape Cod during Sunday morning, with snow and...
NECN
Freezing Rain, Snow May Impact Driving, MassDOT Warns
fallriverreporter.com
Accumulating snow, gusty winds expected for eastern Massachusetts, Rhode Island
BOSTON – It certainly isn’t forecast to be the biggest storm we have ever seen, but in the coming days accumulating snow is expected for eastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island with gusty winds. According to the National Weather Service Boston, an offshore ocean storm will spread precipitation into...
Boston could receive snow this weekend from developing nor’easter
NECN
MassDOT Advises Travelers on Freezing Rain and Snow That Might Impact Travel
Here’s When Massachusetts Can Expect The Next Snowfall (UPDATE)
Winter is a fact of life here in Massachusetts. Snow is something us New Englanders look forward to especially around the holidays. Temperatures have actually for the most part been pretty mild but when they drop, they drop. Thankfully the heater in my car is like an oven. I drive Toyotas so why not right?
whdh.com
Rain and wind Friday
7Weather – Some of us got a quick burst of snow to sugarcoat grassy surfaces today. Amounts weren’t all that impressive, but hey it was something. Now the snow is out and rain is in! That’s as temperatures will be in the 40s tonight and 50s by tomorrow morning (numbers below aren’t exact but gives you an idea of the mild feel for January!). Tonight, expect rain to arrive west to east past 7:00. By 10 pm, we can all expect a good soaking rain. The rain will come in waves overnight with some downpours. Grab the rain jacket for the Friday morning commute! It’ll be windy tomorrow, so maybe not the best day to use the umbrella. Showers will taper west to east late morning/midday tomorrow. If you’re out around noon, have the rain gear with you because there’s still a chance for a shower or two, although the trend will be decreasing.
whdh.com
Streets buckled, basements flooded after major water main in Jamaica Plain
BOSTON (WHDH) - Emergency crews responded to a major water main break in Jamaica Plain on Saturday morning that flooded streets and forced some residents to evacuate their seriously damaged homes. Boston fire crews responded to the water main break around 6 a.m. that led to the temporary closure of...
Massachusetts is Home to 2 of the 20 Best Cities to Live in the U.S.
It's always nice to get recognized for something on a national level. Despite Massachusetts size relative to other states in the country, it turns out that throughout the Bay State, we're home to not just one, but two of the the top 20 best cities to live in the U.S.
Open Burning Begins In Massachusetts, In These Cities And Towns It’s Never Allowed Though
One of the first things I remember about moving to Western Massachusetts was all of the space for outdoor activity. Firepits being one "activity" I really enjoy, I felt vindicated by my trek out west!. I could be wrong, but I feel that firepit culture (for enjoyment, not open burning)...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Massachusetts
If you live in Massachusetts and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Massachusetts that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
PhillyBite
5 Must-Try Hot Dog Spots in Massachusetts
Massachusetts - There are several different hot dog spots in Massachusetts, but some stand out from the rest. These include Jack's Hot Dog Stand in North Adams, Boston Hot Dog Company in Salem, Spike's Junkyard Dogs in Allston, and Nick's Hot Dogs in Fall River. Each of these places is a must-try for any foodie visiting the state.
Roughly 2,780 MA Residents Die Each Year from This Silent but Deadly Killer
Not only are Massachusetts folks dealing with trying times, but people all over the country are also facing a host of issues from sicknesses like COVID variants, the flu, RSV, and the list goes on and on. Then you have the economic struggles of paying rent, buying groceries, paying heating bills, and finding affordable housing just to name a few. I think most if not all of us can agree that the struggle is real.
Massachusetts Goodwill Shops Do Not Accept These 18 Items
With the passing of the holidays, you have probably acquired more goods and need to clear some space. I have plenty of items that need to be sold either online, in a yard sale, or donated to Goodwill. Speaking of Goodwill, I recently brought a box of CDs to the Great Barrington location in southern Berkshire County. I was speaking to the donation attendant in the back of the building and I asked him if it was okay to donate the CDs. He told me as long as it was just CDs and not VHS tapes and/or audio cassette tapes that it would be fine to drop them off.
Reporter’s Boston accent slips through during newscast on ‘New Hampshah’
The Boston accent can strike when one least expects it. But for Ellen Fleming, the Massachusetts State House reporter for Springfield-based news station WWLP, a “dropped ‘R’” during a news report came with a nod of approval from one of New England’s top public officials.
whdh.com
Residents evacuated after major water main break floods neighborhood in Jamaica Plain
BOSTON (WHDH) - Emergency crews are responding to a major water main break in Jamaica Plain that has flooded streets and forced some residents to evacuate their homes. Boston fire crews responded to the water main break around 6 a.m. and it led to the closure of Heath, Walden, and Minden streets, according to a post on on the Boston Fire Department’s Twitter page.
One of the Top Counties for Retirement Living in MA is in Our Own Backyard
With so many options it's no surprise that many people enjoy visiting the Berkshires on a regular basis. Working in Great Barrington I see many out-of-state license plates, particularly in the summer season. During the summertime when I have to drive from WSBS Radio on Stockbridge Road to the Great Barrington VFW for our weekly "Sounds of Summer" concert, I have to remind myself that I need extra time due to the heavy tourist traffic. I can't blame folks for wanting to be part of our culture. When you look at all the Berkshires has to offer including fine dining, live music, and antique shops galore, along with a host of locally owned shops, Great Barrington along with Berkshire County in general is a hotbed for tourist activity.
A Big Music Festival Returns to Massachusetts This Spring
Massachusetts has a great reputation and plenty of options when it comes to concerts and festivals. Whether it's going to see the Boston Symphony Orchestra or James Taylor at Tanglewood in Lenox to a host of popular artists at The Big E in Springfield or some legendary artists and contemporary bands at Mass Moca in North Adams; there's always plenty of live music options here in Massachusetts. Plus you can't forget about venues like the Mahawie Performing Arts Center in Great Barrington, the Colonial Theater in Pittsfield, Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, the Xfinity Center in Mansfield, the Calvin Theater in Northampton the list goes on and on. One thing is certain, all of these venues (and many many more in Massachusetts) have been known to host some of the best live music in the world.
whdh.com
Coyote spotted in Boston’s Back Bay
BOSTON (WHDH) - A coyote was recently photographed running along a busy sidewalk in Boston’s Back Bay. The man who snapped the photo said he contacted animal control about the daylight sighting. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or...
This Middle-of-Nowhere Massachusetts General Store is Worth the Drive from any Corner of the State
Sometimes wandering off the beaten path to uncover a hidden gem restaurant is so rewarding. Lucky for us, Massachusetts is filled with small mom-and-pop restaurants that are so authentic and full of charm, they're much more enjoyable than food from a corporate chain.
