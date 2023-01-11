Morgan Gibbs-White sparks mass brawl with his former club Wolves following Forest's win on penalties

Morgan Gibbs-White had the last laugh against his former club as Nottingham Forest's penalty shoot-out win over Wolves sparked a huge melee soon after the final whistle.

Gibbs-White left boyhood club Wolves to join Forest for £25million last summer, and provoked the away fans by sliding in front of them in celebration and putting his fingers to his ears when Forest's win was sealed.

It brought back memories of Emmanuel Adebayor in 2009, when he scored for Manchester City against former club Arsenal before running the length of the field to celebrate at the Gunners end.

Unsavoury scenes after Nottingham Forest's penalty shoot-out victory over Wolves in the Carabao Cup quarter-final, with both sets of players were involved in a scuffle that boiled over at the City Ground 😳 pic.twitter.com/wXtK0GE5E4 — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) January 11, 2023

When Forest goalkeeper Dean Henderson, the hero in the shoot-out with saves from Ruben Neves and Joe Hodge, repeated Gibbs-White's gesture, it seemed too much for the Wolves players, with Adama Traore, Matheus Cunha and Toti Gomes all involved in the confrontations that followed.

An FA charge for both clubs appears inevitable.

Video footage captured the moment that Gibbs-White and Toti clashed in the middle of the furore.

Several stewards were forced to intervene during the ugly scenes - which even injured Forest star Jesse Lingard - who played no part in the tie - appeared to be apart of.

As Forest fans absorbed the ecstasy of reaching the semi-finals, there were separate scuffles breaking out all over the pitch.

There had been an undercurrent of tension throughout the evening, with Wolves furious they were not awarded a late penalty when Nunes was brought down by Emmanuel Dennis.

It sparked the first brawl of the game, albeit a less dramatic one, and led to Podence, Nunes, Aurier and even Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui being booked for their involvements.

But as if Wolves' heartbreaking quarter-final defeat on penalties was not enough to deal with, the wild celebrations were a step too far the away side.

This was a pivotal game in both side's seasons and with tensions high, Gibbs-White did not try and hide any emotions.

In the build-up to the week, he exclusively revealed to Sportsmail that he had been falling out of love with football amid a lack of minutes at Molineux.

He was relishing reaching the semi-finals with Forest - which he has accomplished - but the explosive scenes mar what was a thrilling Carabao Cup quarter-final full of twists and turns before the chaos unfolded.

Forest will play Manchester United in the semi-finals , with the first leg scheduled to take place at the City Ground.