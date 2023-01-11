Read full article on original website
'I’ll Never Forgive You. There’s Nothing Worse than a Half-black': Woman publically posts Racist Dad's LetterMaya DeviKeller, TX
Clouded Leopard Nova Found Safe After Intentional Enclosure Tear at Dallas Zoo Sparks Criminal InvestigationSilence DoGoodDallas, TX
This Texas foundation has given away $2 billion. Find out if you are eligible to applyAsh JurbergDallas, TX
High School Football Coach Placed on Leave After Intense Workout Hospitalizes Student-AthletesSilence DoGoodRockwall, TX
Major 41-Year-Old U.S. Shopping Mall Sold; General Manager Addresses Its FutureJoel EisenbergDallas, TX
Maine gets 1st Mega Millions jackpot with $1.35B grand prize
Maine scored its first Mega Millions jackpot — and someone beat the ill fortune of Friday the 13th — when a ticket purchased in the state matched the winning numbers for the lottery's estimated $1.35 billion grand prize. The lucky combination of numbers drawn late Friday night were:...
Storms, tornadoes slam US South, killing at least 7 people
SELMA, ALA. — A giant, swirling storm system billowing across the South on Thursday killed at least six people in central Alabama, where a tornado ripped roofs off homes and uprooted trees in historic Selma, while another person was killed in Georgia, where severe winds knocked out power to tens of thousands of people.
Raleigh rents are falling, but that trend is not likely to last
Editor’s Note: Each Friday, WRAL TechWire takes a deep dive into the Triangle’s real estate markets. That includes stories on how to win in the Triangle real estate market as a buyer and how sellers can prepare a home for sale in order to get top-dollar offers. As we enter 2023, a forecast shows that buyers and sellers in Raleigh will battle in a more balanced Triangle real estate market.
Police investigate after Dallas Zoo missing leopard is found
DALLAS — Dallas Zoo officials said Friday that a missing clouded leopard was found after a daylong search. Evidence was found that the fence of the small cat's habitat had been “intentionally” cut, police said. The zoo tweeted that the cat named Nova, who weighs about 20-25...
These NC high school football alums helped their teams make the NFL playoffs
The NFL playoff slate for the 2022 season is officially decided. A number of former North Carolina high school football players helped their teams reach the postseason. Here's a list of the players that are currently signed to each playoff team. NFC. 1 - Philadelphia Eagles. #37 Mac McCain III...
In Alabama, tornadoes rattle historic civil rights community
Zakiya Sankara-Jabar’s cellphone buzzed relentlessly as a deadly storm system that spawned tornadoes throughout the U.S. South laid waste to relatives’ homes and churches across a part of Alabama known as the Black Belt. Text messages and calls from loved ones, many of them hysterical, provided her with...
Hamline University under fire for art professor's dismissal
CHICAGO — A Minnesota university's decision to dismiss a professor for including depictions of the Prophet Muhammad in a world art course has put the small, private school at the center of a debate over how to include controversial material in college courses while respecting students' personal relationship to the material.
Strong winds tear roof off building in Durham, power outages linger in NC
DURHAM, N.C. — A metal roof was ripped off a 50-year-old building Thursday night in Durham as severe storms with damaging winds rolled through the Triangle. The roof was tangled in power lines in Durham near North Lasalle Street, where heavy winds tore the roof from a building that had been in Durham for nearly 50 years.
Tennessee GOP split over adding exceptions to abortion ban
NASHVILLE, TENN. — For months, Tennessee's Republican leaders have maintained that the state's abortion ban — known as one of the strictest in the U.S. — allows doctors to perform the procedure, should they need to in order to save the patient's life, even though the statute doesn't explicitly say so.
UnitedHealthcare unit latest to protest state's health care contract
Another company is protesting the state’s decision to award a multibillion-dollar contract to a competitor, alleging that the state failed to conduct an impartial evaluation of bids to manage the North Carolina State Health Plan. The state’s treasurer, however, says the process was fair. UMR, a unit of...
How they voted: NC congressional votes for the week ending Jan. 12
Here's a look at how North Carolina members of Congress voted over the previous week. Along with roll call votes this week, the House also, early on Jan. 7, chose its speaker for the 118th Congress. The vote was 216 for Rep. Kevin McCarthy, 212 for Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, and six voting present.
