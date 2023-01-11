ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frisco, TX

WRAL News

Storms, tornadoes slam US South, killing at least 7 people

SELMA, ALA. — A giant, swirling storm system billowing across the South on Thursday killed at least six people in central Alabama, where a tornado ripped roofs off homes and uprooted trees in historic Selma, while another person was killed in Georgia, where severe winds knocked out power to tens of thousands of people.
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
WRAL News

Raleigh rents are falling, but that trend is not likely to last

Editor’s Note: Each Friday, WRAL TechWire takes a deep dive into the Triangle’s real estate markets. That includes stories on how to win in the Triangle real estate market as a buyer and how sellers can prepare a home for sale in order to get top-dollar offers. As we enter 2023, a forecast shows that buyers and sellers in Raleigh will battle in a more balanced Triangle real estate market.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

In Alabama, tornadoes rattle historic civil rights community

Zakiya Sankara-Jabar’s cellphone buzzed relentlessly as a deadly storm system that spawned tornadoes throughout the U.S. South laid waste to relatives’ homes and churches across a part of Alabama known as the Black Belt. Text messages and calls from loved ones, many of them hysterical, provided her with...
SELMA, AL
WRAL News

Hamline University under fire for art professor's dismissal

CHICAGO — A Minnesota university's decision to dismiss a professor for including depictions of the Prophet Muhammad in a world art course has put the small, private school at the center of a debate over how to include controversial material in college courses while respecting students' personal relationship to the material.
SAINT PAUL, MN
WRAL News

Tennessee GOP split over adding exceptions to abortion ban

NASHVILLE, TENN. — For months, Tennessee's Republican leaders have maintained that the state's abortion ban — known as one of the strictest in the U.S. — allows doctors to perform the procedure, should they need to in order to save the patient's life, even though the statute doesn't explicitly say so.
TENNESSEE STATE
WRAL News

How they voted: NC congressional votes for the week ending Jan. 12

Here's a look at how North Carolina members of Congress voted over the previous week. Along with roll call votes this week, the House also, early on Jan. 7, chose its speaker for the 118th Congress. The vote was 216 for Rep. Kevin McCarthy, 212 for Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, and six voting present.
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
