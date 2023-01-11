Read full article on original website
Related
Lisa Marie Presley obituary
As the only child of Elvis Presley, Lisa Marie Presley, who has died aged 54, spent her life in the spotlight, much of it reflected from her father. She spent years as fodder for the tabloids, a frenzy fed by four marriages, including one to Michael Jackson at the apex of his notoriety and, later in life, delineated in three albums that first dissected her history, and later drew on her father’s musical roots. Her inheritance was not only musical; as his sole heir she became hugely rich, and in nominal control of his lucrative estate.
Billy Bush feels ‘awful’ over Lisa Marie Presley interview, thought ‘something’s off’
Billy Bush is saddened over having done one of Lisa Marie Presley’s final interviews before she died. “It feels awful,” the “Extra” host, 51, told People on Friday of speaking with the late songstress, less than two days before she passed away. “I feel my heart is very heavy for pretty much anyone in pain.” Bush also told Fox LA Friday of the interview, “She was very uneven in her balance.” “The speech was very slow,” the journalist added. “And, definitely, when the interview was over, I turned to my producer next to me and said, ‘Something’s off here.’” Bush interviewed Presley at the 2023 Golden...
WGN TV
Chicago, IL
39K+
Followers
33K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT
The latest Chicago sports, weather, and news from Chicago's Very Own.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0