While it would seem odd to discuss a condition in dogs that is worsened in sunlight during our seemingly endless stream of cloudy days, a common disorder of certain breeds of dog can be a problem throughout the year. It’s called discoid lupus erythematosus or DLE. This has a genetic predisposition in herding breeds and is sometimes referred to as “Collie Nose.” Ultraviolet radiation from the sun causes a change in the skin cells, and inflammation develops at the junction of the skin of the bridge of the nose and the moist tissue of the nose. An early sign is the...

