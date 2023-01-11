Read full article on original website
Former Major League Baseball Star DiesOnlyHomersScottsdale, AZ
Arizona Homelessness is One of the most Rampant in the Nation, According to New ReportDaily News NowArizona State
Once Popular Seafood Restaurant Now ClosedGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Arizona witness describes hovering cigar-shaped object overheadRoger MarshArizona State
Phoenix Highway Eastbound US 60 Closed This Weekend Between Loop 101 and Mesa Drive - Plus Other Weekend ClosingsMark HakePhoenix, AZ
luxury-houses.net
Asked For $11.95 Million, This Modern Contemporary Home in Scottsdale Arizona Offers Unobstructed Views Of Camelback Mountain And Stunning Desert Topography
4451 E Joshua Tree Ln Home in Scottsdale, Arizona for Sale. 4451 E Joshua Tree Ln, Scottdale, Arizona is an architectural triumph harmoniously blending form and function with the natural desert environment, designed by C.P. Drewett and built by Bedrock Developer. This Home in Scottsdale offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 5,458 square feet of living space. To know more about 4451 E Joshua Tree Ln, please contact Jim Bruske (Phone: 602 768 3772) and Gretchen Baumgardner (Phone: 602 909 7056) at Engel & Voelkers Scottsdale for full support and perfect service.
citysuntimes.com
Filiberto’s Lone Mountain celebrates five years in business
Filiberto’s Lone Mountain is celebrating its five-year anniversary. According to owners Javier and Erika Villela, the Cave Creek location brought the brand to thousands of Filiberto’s lovers in the northern desert communities. “We are very excited to celebrate five years in Cave Creek and our followers are thrilled...
citysuntimes.com
New women's tower opens at Banner Desert in Mesa
Banner Desert Medical Center opened a new patient tower Jan. 10 dedicated to women’s health and wellness. The tower is adjacent to the existing pediatric patient tower, providing easy access for the unique health care needs of women and children of all ages. The women’s tower, which is part...
foodieflashpacker.com
The 5 Best Rooftop Bars in Scottsdale, AZ
Scottsdale, Arizona, located in the Salt River Valley of central Arizona, is surrounded by iconic mountains like the distinctive Camelback, Phoenix Mountain Preserve, and McDowell. Look in any direction from many rooftop bars in Scottsdale, and you will surely see a mountain. These stunning views are a bonus when you’re enjoying an adult beverage (or not) and having a delicious snack or meal at one of the rooftop bars in Scottsdale.
Once Popular Seafood Restaurant Now Closed
Few things can replace perfectly prepared seafood. Whether you’re a fan of smoked fish, grilled octopus, heaps of shrimp, or battered and fried goodies from under the sea, there really is no replicating that of quality seafood. And yet, metro Phoenix isn’t exactly known for its seafood selection. There are a handful of options, but it doesn’t have the same kind of market share as other segments. While Arizona is still close to the Pacific, as well as the Gulf of California (which puts it about as close to the ocean as a state can get without actually touching water), there are only a handful of excellent seafood restaurants to choose from. And now, there is one fewer.
citysuntimes.com
Carefree Desert Gardens’ 20th annual garden seminar series reblooms Jan. 14
Saturday, Jan. 14, Carefree Desert Gardens welcomes back popular gardening educator Carol Stuttard to discuss the vital role insects play in local ecology, kicking off the gardens’ 2023 winter seminar series. In the United States alone, there are approximately 91,000 described living species of insects. For gardeners, there are...
This Is The Best Indian Restaurant In Arizona
Yelp compiled a list of the best Indian restaurants in each state.
fox10phoenix.com
Home and Garden Show: The largest home show in the Southwest returns to Phoenix
While it's still winter, but it is also time to think spring, and the annual Home and Garden Show is returning to the Phoenix area. FOX 10 Photojournalist Joe Tillman has a look.
East Valley Tribune
Mesa wood turner pens his way to popularity
Want a custom pen in Bolivian rosewood to sign checks? Andy Trotti will turn it out for you. Or one in Brazilian ebony for extending birthday greetings? Maybe, one in desert ironwood for winter postcards extolling the Arizona sunshine?. The Mesa man turns these woods and others on his lathe,...
northcentralnews.net
Family-owned restaurant brings Italian to the table
If one of your New Year’s resolutions is to eat more Italian food, the family-owned and operated The Sicilian Butcher and its sister restaurant, The Sicilian Baker, have got you covered. Centered on a build-your-own experience with hand-rolled meatballs made daily, The Sicilian Butcher offers made-from-scratch pasta and Sicilian-style...
luxury-houses.net
Listed For $2.6 Million, This Elegant Historic Custom Home in Phoenix Arizona Is Fully Upgraded With Beauty Radiating Classic Santa Barbara Warmth
7205 N 3rd St, Phoenix, Arizona blends both comfort and luxury where classic meets modern, close to Scottsdale and Paradise Valley. This Home in Phoenix offers 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 5,811 square feet of living space. To know more about 7205 N 3rd St, please contact Michelle Hodges (Phone: 480 287 5200) at Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
Naughty Tacos Opening in Phoenix Late-January, Glendale Outpost in Summer 2023
Plus a location of the popular food truck is planned for East Valley, What Now Phoenix has exclusively learned.
queencreeksuntimes.com
San Tan Valley Farmers Market & Bazaar kicks off 2023 season Jan. 14
The San Tan Valley Farmers Market & Bazaar will set up its first market of the new year this weekend. Beginning at 8 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14 and going until produce is sold out, the farmers market is located at 40815 N. Ironwood Drive. Parking is at the northeast corner of Ironwood Drive and Ocotillo Road. Get your produce on for $15, cash only at the market on the second Saturday of every month.
AZFamily
Dog found with 3 pounds of matted hair in Chandler undergoes transformation
Drug overdoses increased in Arizona jails in the past five years, leaders say. Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone said he plans to purchase scanning machines to detect any possible drugs coming into jails. Woman grieving after fiancé killed in fiery semi-truck wreck in Chandler. Updated: 2 hours ago. |
AZFamily
Happy Hour Spots: Half-off appetizers and some great burgers
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Great food doesn’t have to be expensive, and there are plenty of spots around the Valley where you can save some dough during happy hour. You might not even have known some of these places existed ... until now. Check out a couple of new additions to our list of notable happy hour spots.
12news.com
Storms battering California will move into Arizona over weekend. Here's what you can expect
PHOENIX — A string of storms that have been battering California and the west coast will move inland and bring significant impacts to State 48 this weekend. Precipitation will begin in western Arizona around 4 p.m. on Saturday. If you live closer to Flagstaff, the snow should hold off until about 8 p.m. Saturday. Rain will hold off in the Valley until around 11 p.m. and snow won't arrive in the White Mountains until after midnight. Snow levels will begin around 5,500 feet. Above that level is where we’ll see the highest snow totals over the next few days.
Phoenix New Times
Best of Phoenix: These Local Bakeries Make the Best Bread, Pastries, and Doughnuts in the Valley
Baking is such a unique blend of art and science. But when bakers really get it right, another element joins the mix, bringing the category into the realm of magic. Throughout metro Phoenix, we are lucky to have multiple baking magicians bringing the most perfect pastries, bread, and doughnuts to life. These are the Valley's best bakeries.
AZFamily
Doctor describes transformation of dog with 3 lbs of matted hair rescued in Chandler
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Andie is sweet, little poodle mix that looks a lot different than she did a couple of weeks ago. She was brought into a veterinarian’s office in Mesa around Christmas and given the nickname “Hot Mess” for obvious reasons. “She had dreadlocks that were a foot long on her face, on her ears and tail, and her whole entire back was covered with one big knot of hair,” said Dr. John Carr, with Carr’s Dog and Cat Repair. “She was covered in stool. She could barely walk and she could barely see. She was bad - it was a mess.”
multihousingnews.com
Optima Moves Ahead With $1B Arizona Development
Optima McDowell Mountain Village in North Scottsdale will have some 1,300 units spread among rental apartments and for-sale condominiums. Chicago-based Optima will break ground on an Arizona residential community, the $1 billion Optima McDowell Mountain Village, in North Scottsdale, Ariz., later this year. It has received all city approvals for the 22-acre sustainable mixed-use development.
Shaq’s ‘Big Chicken’ restaurant to open its first Arizona storefront in February
Shaq’s ‘Big Chicken’ restaurant to open its first Arizona storefront in February. The location will open in Gilbert and is now hiring.
