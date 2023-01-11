Closing the hunger gap in the community is a cause near and dear to Suzanne Becker’s heart. As executive director of the Feed My People Food Bank in Eau Claire, Suzanne is passionate about making sure that no one in the community goes hungry. After growing up in Eau Claire, Suzanne moved away for about 10 years then made her way back to the Chippewa Valley to raise her family. Her other passions are her family, the Wisconsin Badgers, and good pizza.

EAU CLAIRE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO