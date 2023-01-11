Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
BINGO! Winter Wellness Bingo Challenge For Older Adults
Folks ages 60+ have the opportunity to win a bunch of prizes by completing the Winter Wellness Bingo Challenge! From Jan. 1-Feb. 24, older adults can participate in the new challenge, aiming at earning anywhere from one bingo up to a blackout board for entries into the prize drawing. The...
Mark Your Calendars for the 13th Annual Banbury Art Crawl
Since 2008, the Banbury Art Crawl has been a bustling gathering of artists selling their pottery, woodworking, paintings, stained glass, and so much more. This year, the 13th annual gathering will be held Feb. 3-4. More than 60 vendors will feature their work across buildings 10 and 13 with live...
Questioning the Locals: Suzanne Becker
Closing the hunger gap in the community is a cause near and dear to Suzanne Becker’s heart. As executive director of the Feed My People Food Bank in Eau Claire, Suzanne is passionate about making sure that no one in the community goes hungry. After growing up in Eau Claire, Suzanne moved away for about 10 years then made her way back to the Chippewa Valley to raise her family. Her other passions are her family, the Wisconsin Badgers, and good pizza.
Get The Gear You Need
Have you ever wanted to get out and enjoy winter activities but have no clue where to get started? We've rounded up the places in the Chippewa Valley that have the skis, skates, bikes, and boards you need to have a fun and safe winter. BPM Skis • 146th Street,...
Have Some Fun in Dunn! New Initiative Encourages Winter Recreation
Dunn County’s health department, Health Dunn Right, and Explore Menomonie have teamed up to bring 'Winter Fun in Dunn' to the area, encouraging locals to get movin’ this winter and even offering prizes. By submitting a picture of yourself enjoying a wintry or active activity to Explore Menomonie,...
FROM TRUCK TO TABLE: California Tacos Moves into Water St. Storefront
California Tacos has been a favorite on the Chippewa Valley food truck scene for a few years, and has now moved from its signature blue truck parked off of Brackett Avenue into its first storefront at 628 Water St. Now open for carry-out at its new location – what was...
Crunching the Numbers | Jan. 12, 2023
Impact of outdoor recreation on the state of Wisconsin’s gross domestic product (GDP) during 2021, according to the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis. Growth of the state’s GDP that resulted from outdoor recreation spending, a growth rate more than three times faster than the state’s overall economy.
Notable + Quotable | Jan. 12, 2023
We're in the very early phases of creating the infrastructure that we need in order to have all the various things that come with texting, video, and multimedia images that will be able to be received by our 911 center. – Discussing the potential $88,000 grant the Eau Claire city...
START UP: A Gouda Partnership With SFB
The biggest challenge for entrepreneurs with a great idea is often finding a financial institution that will back their vision. But for Security Financial Bank (SFB), helping entrepreneurs pursue their dreams is what they are all about. Take it from Marieke Penterman, founder of Marieke Gouda, a local – and...
