Kaptain Robbie Knievel has passed away and Roanoke residents recall when he was in the Star CityCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Southwest Virginia Weather FolkloreCheryl E PrestonBotetourt County, VA
Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke asks for public help after a Bald Eagle is found dead at Carvins CoveCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Airbnb is becoming popular in RoanokeCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
WWE: Saturday Night Main Event comes to the Berglund Center after being sold to Saudi ArabiaCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
WDBJ7.com
The Brick Running Store in Danville expands to offer community gathering space
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Brick Running & Tri Store is expanding to be able to offer more for its customers. The Brick opened in 2012 and specializes in running shoes, bikes and other athletic gear. Two years ago, they decided to renovate the upstairs of the building. The added...
WSLS
Christiansburg woman with disability fights for fair housing
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – A woman with a disability in Christiansburg is fighting for fair housing after she claims a political leader violated her rights as a tenant. “I decided to say enough is enough, it’s time to stand up,” Debra Long said. She is wheelchair-bound and relies...
Danville hopes to bring ‘new life’ to Five Forks area
The area in the vicinity of the Old West End and downtown includes where Pine Street, Jefferson Street and Jefferson Avenue meet, as well as Loyal Street toward downtown.
WDBJ7.com
Sovah Health’s Danville ER approved for $20 million in renovations
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Sovah Health’s Danville facility will receive $20 million to renovate its emergency rooms, according to the organization. The money will go towards enhancing access for patients and improving emergency care for residents across Southern Virginia and Northern North Carolina. Sovah says that the construction is...
Augusta Free Press
Virginia’s first emPATH unit in Lynchburg on track for mid-2023 opening
Mental health is among the top health concerns affecting communities in Central Virginia, according to a 2021 Community Health Needs Assessment report. EmPATH, or Emergency Psychiatric Assessment, Treatment and Healing is a new method of care that addresses long-standing challenges for emergency department patients with behavioral health issues. The unit helps eliminate isolation and extended wait times typically experienced by placing patients in a shared, open area where caregivers, behavioral health experts and other patients interact and support one another.
wfirnews.com
Free compress and shock class tomorrow in NW Roanoke
The cardiac arrests of Damar Hamlin and now Lisa Marie Presley – the latter was fatal – has put a spotlight on the importance of CPR and AED education. Tomorrow at Williams Memorial Baptist Church on Carroll Avenue Northwest at 1pm, the Compress and Shock Foundation will offer a free adult-only class. The Compress and Shock Foundation will also be donating an automated external defibrillator – an AED – to the church, funded by Carilion’s Cardiovascular Institute. There’s a free lunch available at 12:30. Dr Jack Perkins created the Foundation:
WSLS
WATCH: Ground breaking ceremony for White Mill in Danville
A groundbreaking ceremony for the White Mill in Danville took place today at 11 a.m. at 424 Memorial Drive. The former textile mill, which had been vacant for over a decade, has been transformed into a commercial space with 150 units of housing, of which 32 will be reserved for individuals and families earning up to 80% of area median incomes.
Virginia Business
Roanoke custom printing company buys building for $1.65M
Press Press Merch makes posters, postcards and promo items. Roanoke-based custom screen-printing and embroidery company Press Press Merch LLC purchased a Roanoke County building for $1.65 million as its new business location, Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reported Wednesday. Press Press Merch bought the 32,926-square-foot property at 4721 Starkey Road,...
WDBJ7.com
Danville local to open art-themed AirBnb featuring unique artwork and animal sculptures
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A once abandoned, crumbling building on Craghead Street in Danville is on its way to becoming a state-of-the-art AirBnb. VANTAGE Art Flats will include 9 apartment-style rooms, an art studio, and a seven-foot-tall elephant statue to welcome guests. Rick Barker Properties bought the 500 block of...
WSLS
Wasena bridge project to include roundabout addition
ROANOKE, Va. – More plans are in the works for the Wasena bridge project, including the addition of a roundabout. The project will take place at the intersection of Main Street, Elm Avenue, and Ferdinand Avenue. Roanoke City Engineer Luke Pugh said project leaders plan to remove the log...
WDBJ7.com
Inflation, end of pandemic relief bring concerns about food insecurity in SW Virginia
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - “The most recent survey showed that about 20% of the individuals who responded didn’t have access to sufficient food at some time during the past year,” said Sarah Misyak, a research assistant professor in the department of Human Nutrition, Foods and Exercise at Virginia Tech.
WSLS
Caesars casino in Danville looks to fill hundreds of open positions
DANVILLE, Va. – Leaders at a new development in Danville are searching for people to fill hundreds of positions. Caesars Virginia is a multimillion-dollar resort casino that’s set to open sometime in late 2024 in Danville, officials said. It is located in the area of the former Dan...
WSET
Vehicle fire on Orange Street: Firefighters
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — There was a vehicle fire on Friday morning. The Bedford Fire Department said this incident happened at the 600blk of Orange Street at 10:55 a.m. According to firefighters, the fire was located in the engine compartment. Firefighters said the fire was quickly put out. There...
WSLS
Black Dog Salvage’s Dog Bowl Market returns Sunday
ROANOKE, Va. – The Black Dog Salvage in Roanoke is hosting the Dog Bowl Market again this weekend to kick off its 2023 season. The event is held on the third Sunday of every month, and features local artisans and vendors. This weekend, it will also have the Floyd...
WSLS
Roanoke City Schools launches new safety app for teachers, police
ROANOKE, Va. – With a push of a button, Roanoke City Public Schools and police will know when and where an active threat may be occurring. On Friday afternoon, the district in cooperation with the city’s 911 center tested a new safety app. The app is one of 25 new safety measures the district is working to implement.
wfirnews.com
Four out of 152 seats on Roanoke citizen boards belong to Hispanic members, data shows
From architecture to gun violence, economic development to towing, Roanoke City relies on everyday citizens to volunteer on various boards and commissions. But there’s been “unusual circumstances” surrounding appointments. In conjunction with online news source, the Roanoke Rambler, WFIR’s Taylor Sherrill has that story:
WSET
Lynchburg Community Council Holds Martin Luther King Jr. Annual Breakfast Celebration
LYNCHBURG, Va (WEST) — The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Lynchburg Community Council have worked hard for the upcoming Annual Breakfast Celebration to honor the legacy of Dr. King. This takes place every year. But this year in attendance will be some of those who paved the way here in Lynchburg, who exude the dream of Martin Luther King Jr. Kaci spoke with members of the council about the event and even learned some history about Martin Luther King Jr's time in Lynchburg.
wfxrtv.com
Crews respond to fire at Altec Industries in Botetourt Co.
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Fincastle Volunteer Fire Department says it responded to a fire at Altec Industries in Daleville Friday morning. Firefighters say around 7:45 they received a call for a structure fire. They report when they got to the building they found heavy smoke coming from the dust collector.
wfxrtv.com
Mission Thrift store opens new location in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — From accessories to clothing, Mission Thrift is ready to satisfy your shopping needs. The new thrift store will be hosting its grand opening at 2303 Bedford Avenue this weekend. A representative with the store says the store will feature many items from clothing to cookware.
WSLS
Town of Blacksburg established 225 years ago
BLACKSBURG, Va. – 225 years ago, a man named William Black formally established the Town of Blacksburg. The 600 acres of rolling farmland was originally purchased by his father Samuel. The layout of the 16 square lots divided by Draper Road is still evident today. Over the years, the...
