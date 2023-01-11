ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

WDBJ7.com

Sovah Health’s Danville ER approved for $20 million in renovations

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Sovah Health’s Danville facility will receive $20 million to renovate its emergency rooms, according to the organization. The money will go towards enhancing access for patients and improving emergency care for residents across Southern Virginia and Northern North Carolina. Sovah says that the construction is...
DANVILLE, VA
Augusta Free Press

Virginia’s first emPATH unit in Lynchburg on track for mid-2023 opening

Mental health is among the top health concerns affecting communities in Central Virginia, according to a 2021 Community Health Needs Assessment report. EmPATH, or Emergency Psychiatric Assessment, Treatment and Healing is a new method of care that addresses long-standing challenges for emergency department patients with behavioral health issues. The unit helps eliminate isolation and extended wait times typically experienced by placing patients in a shared, open area where caregivers, behavioral health experts and other patients interact and support one another.
LYNCHBURG, VA
wfirnews.com

Free compress and shock class tomorrow in NW Roanoke

The cardiac arrests of Damar Hamlin and now Lisa Marie Presley – the latter was fatal – has put a spotlight on the importance of CPR and AED education. Tomorrow at Williams Memorial Baptist Church on Carroll Avenue Northwest at 1pm, the Compress and Shock Foundation will offer a free adult-only class. The Compress and Shock Foundation will also be donating an automated external defibrillator – an AED – to the church, funded by Carilion’s Cardiovascular Institute. There’s a free lunch available at 12:30. Dr Jack Perkins created the Foundation:
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

WATCH: Ground breaking ceremony for White Mill in Danville

A groundbreaking ceremony for the White Mill in Danville took place today at 11 a.m. at 424 Memorial Drive. The former textile mill, which had been vacant for over a decade, has been transformed into a commercial space with 150 units of housing, of which 32 will be reserved for individuals and families earning up to 80% of area median incomes.
DANVILLE, VA
Virginia Business

Roanoke custom printing company buys building for $1.65M

Press Press Merch makes posters, postcards and promo items. Roanoke-based custom screen-printing and embroidery company Press Press Merch LLC purchased a Roanoke County building for $1.65 million as its new business location, Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reported Wednesday. Press Press Merch bought the 32,926-square-foot property at 4721 Starkey Road,...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Wasena bridge project to include roundabout addition

ROANOKE, Va. – More plans are in the works for the Wasena bridge project, including the addition of a roundabout. The project will take place at the intersection of Main Street, Elm Avenue, and Ferdinand Avenue. Roanoke City Engineer Luke Pugh said project leaders plan to remove the log...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Caesars casino in Danville looks to fill hundreds of open positions

DANVILLE, Va. – Leaders at a new development in Danville are searching for people to fill hundreds of positions. Caesars Virginia is a multimillion-dollar resort casino that’s set to open sometime in late 2024 in Danville, officials said. It is located in the area of the former Dan...
DANVILLE, VA
WSET

Vehicle fire on Orange Street: Firefighters

BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — There was a vehicle fire on Friday morning. The Bedford Fire Department said this incident happened at the 600blk of Orange Street at 10:55 a.m. According to firefighters, the fire was located in the engine compartment. Firefighters said the fire was quickly put out. There...
BEDFORD, VA
WSLS

Black Dog Salvage’s Dog Bowl Market returns Sunday

ROANOKE, Va. – The Black Dog Salvage in Roanoke is hosting the Dog Bowl Market again this weekend to kick off its 2023 season. The event is held on the third Sunday of every month, and features local artisans and vendors. This weekend, it will also have the Floyd...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Roanoke City Schools launches new safety app for teachers, police

ROANOKE, Va. – With a push of a button, Roanoke City Public Schools and police will know when and where an active threat may be occurring. On Friday afternoon, the district in cooperation with the city’s 911 center tested a new safety app. The app is one of 25 new safety measures the district is working to implement.
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Lynchburg Community Council Holds Martin Luther King Jr. Annual Breakfast Celebration

LYNCHBURG, Va (WEST) — The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Lynchburg Community Council have worked hard for the upcoming Annual Breakfast Celebration to honor the legacy of Dr. King. This takes place every year. But this year in attendance will be some of those who paved the way here in Lynchburg, who exude the dream of Martin Luther King Jr. Kaci spoke with members of the council about the event and even learned some history about Martin Luther King Jr's time in Lynchburg.
LYNCHBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

Crews respond to fire at Altec Industries in Botetourt Co.

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Fincastle Volunteer Fire Department says it responded to a fire at Altec Industries in Daleville Friday morning. Firefighters say around 7:45 they received a call for a structure fire. They report when they got to the building they found heavy smoke coming from the dust collector.
DALEVILLE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Mission Thrift store opens new location in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — From accessories to clothing, Mission Thrift is ready to satisfy your shopping needs. The new thrift store will be hosting its grand opening at 2303 Bedford Avenue this weekend. A representative with the store says the store will feature many items from clothing to cookware.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSLS

Town of Blacksburg established 225 years ago

BLACKSBURG, Va. – 225 years ago, a man named William Black formally established the Town of Blacksburg. The 600 acres of rolling farmland was originally purchased by his father Samuel. The layout of the 16 square lots divided by Draper Road is still evident today. Over the years, the...
BLACKSBURG, VA

