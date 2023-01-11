ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLK’s Dream of Harmony and Equality ‘Still Relevant,’ Says UC Santa Barbara Historian

This article originally appeared in UCSB’s ‘The Current.’. Be good to people. As a concept, it’s simple. As a practice? Lifechanging. The immeasurable power of doing good, of service, of compassion and acceptance are throughlines of the thousands of speeches, sermons and letters of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. And, says historian Daina Ramey Berry, they’re as essential now as they were when King shared them.
‘Good Things Growing’ Series | Iris Duplantier Rideau

Good Things Growing, a new community speaker series, kicks off at the Unitarian Society of Santa Barbara on January 17. Designed to honor the good work going on all around us in the greater Santa Barbara area, and open to the public, the first event features Iris Duplantier Rideau, owner of Rideau Vineyard in Santa Ynez Valley, the first Black-woman-owned and -operated winery to launch in the United States.
Dexter John Goodell

Due to recent weather related events, Dexter Goodell’s Celebration of Life scheduled for Saturday January 21, 12:30 p.m., has been relocated to:. Dexter John Goodell, of Santa Barbara, California, passed away at Serenity House on November 5, 2022, after a brief battle with cancer. Upon hearing his diagnosis, he stated to his children, “You need to know that I have had a fantastic life!” He celebrated his 84th birthday this year and had recently enjoyed one last adventure to Maine and Canada with a group of his friends.
Steven Anthony Ybarra

Steven Ybarra passed on 12/6/2022 at the age of 51. Steven Anthony Ybarra was born in Santa Barbara, CA to Armando and Virginia Ybarra on February 19, 1971. Most of Steven’s life was spent on the Eastside of Santa Barbara, being a student at Franklin Elementary, La Colina Jr High and Santa Barbara High School where he excelled in studies and football, playing defense for the SB Dons.
Snuggled Under a Camphor Tree

Snuggled beneath the canopy of a magnificent camphor tree sits a trim one-and-a-half story home that belies its age. The home was built in 1905 at the beginning of the Craftsman era, and one suspects that the tree was planted at the same time. Craftsman homes are characterized by a low-pitched gable roof with wide eaves and decorative braces beneath. These homes were the most popular style here in the decades before the 1925 earthquake. After the quake, Spanish Colonial Revival became the dominant style. Surprisingly, this home retains its original natural-color redwood exterior. Redwood was used inside the home as well. An informal boulder-lined path winding through the front yard adds to the charm.
Storm Shelters for the Homeless This Weekend

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Are you concerned about our neighbors living on the streets and encampments during the storms? 24-hour shelter is available Friday, January 13 through Monday, January 16 at PATH and a new downtown Santa Barbara Freedom Warming Center site. The...
Catching (Light) Waves on the Oxnard Shores

Santa Barbara is no slouch when it comes to sunsets. But the Oxnard Shores may sport the best end-of-day views in California, which puts this sandy stretch of coastline in the running for best in the world. While our gaze upon the Channel Islands is illuminated by sideways rays, those...
Santa Barbara Unified School Board Fills Laura Capps’s Vacant Seat

The vacant seat on the Santa Barbara Unified Board of Trustees has been filled. William Banning, a former superintendent for the Goleta Union School District before retiring in 2017, was sworn in Thursday night following the completion of all 12 candidate interviews over the last week. The newly appointed trustee...
Five Santa Barbara County Elementary Schools Named Distinguished Schools

Five elementary schools in Santa Barbara County have been named as 2023 California Distinguished Schools by the California Department of Education, the Santa Barbara County Education Office announced this week. According to a press release from the California Department of Education, the Distinguished Schools program “recognizes schools for their excellent...
Santa Barbara Digs Out, Cleans Up as Next Storm Heads In

As Mission Creek rose behind her house during the storm on Monday, Flavia DeLucia kept an eye on it, until a neighbor called her around 10:30 a.m. to say they were evacuating and that she should, too. “My neighbor saved me,” DeLucia said. The creek had jumped the bridge on the block above hers and water was building up on De la Vina Street at the front of the house where DeLucia lives with her husband near Haley Street. “I was completely shocked. I was paying attention to the wrong side,” she said.
Gavin Newsom Drops into Montecito Between Rainstorms

The last spate of storms brought something like 50,000 cubic yards of material into Montecito’s Randall Road debris basin, which Governor Gavin Newsom visited on Friday afternoon as part of his tour around California to areas inundated by what he called the eight atmospheric rivers streaming from the Pacific over the past 20 days. His next stops were going to be to Salinas and Merced in the Central Valley, he said, and he’d come from visiting Manning Park, where he said he was impressed by the volunteers, who included some young girls competing to fill and lift sandbags.
Cachuma Fills and Flood Gates to Open

In the wake of this year’s string of winter storms, Lake Cachuma is brimming and Santa Barbara County water officials are breathing a momentary sigh of relief that things are looking up for local water supplies. For the first time in 12 years, Cachuma is nearing full capacity, and a release is planned to avoid a spill over Bradbury Dam.
Santa Barbara County’s Food Rescue Effort Gets Extended Two Years

Every year, Santa Barbara County residents chuck an estimated 2,177.74 tons of edible food in the trash; much of that winds up at the Tajiguas Landfill, where it’s composted and converted into methane gas and then electricity. Since January 2022, an estimated 510.417 tons have been diverted from the landfill and donated to a myriad of nonprofit “food rescue” organizations such as the Foodbank or Veggie Rescue. This is all part of a state law that went into effect in 2020 ​— ​SB 1383 ​— ​to encourage food rescue, feed the hungry, and keep edible food out of state landfills.
National Guard Deployed to Sort Through Flood Rubble

The California National Guard has deployed 150 personnel to Montecito to clear out the rubble from the Randall Road debris basin, by far the largest in Montecito. About 85 members of the National Guard are expected to begin work on the effort Thursday night; meals were served by the Miramar Hotel.
Preparations Underway for Incoming Storm System

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. (SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif.) – Now is the time to prepare for the next storm system heading our way. With the current dry weather, public safety officials are asking Santa Barbara County residents to prepare for this weekend’s rain and potential impacts.
Bishop Diego Stuns St. Bonaventure With 62-57 Victory in Overtime

A 15-point second half deficit against Tri-Valley League rival St. Bonaventure did not deter the Bishop Diego boys’ basketball team. The Cardinals methodically worked back into the game and put the finishing touches on a thrilling comeback in overtime to secure a 62-57 victory on Wednesday night at the Brick House.
Santa Barbara Independent

Prescribed Pile Burning Scheduled Next Week

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. WHAT: Prescribed pile burning of 1-10 treated acres of slash from felled dead trees and brush. WHEN: January 17-21. Additional series of burns will occur through the spring as conditions permit. Most burning operations will begin in the morning and conclude in the afternoon. However, some burning operations may continue through the evening to allow for full consumption of flammable material.
San Marcos Struggles in Fourth Quarter of 47-43 Loss to Rio Mesa

A strong start to the fourth quarter by Rio Mesa erased the San Marcos lead, and the Royals were unable to regain control down the stretch of a 47-43 Channel League loss on Friday night at the Thunderhut. The visiting Spartans outscored San Marcos 19-8 in the fourth quarter and...
