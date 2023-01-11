Read full article on original website
Related
mynbc5.com
Two rounds of snow to bring 4-8 inches regionwide in Northern New York, Vermont
A significant snowstorm will arrive on Thursday afternoon and evening, bringing with it steady snowfall that will last throughout Friday morning before tapering off into patchy snow showers. Most of Northern New York and Vermont will see a widespread 4-8 inches of accumulation over the course of Thursday night into...
mynbc5.com
Snowstorm to bring widespread 4-8 inches of snow in Northern New York, Vermont
Despite a warm start to January, a fast-moving system will bring what looks to be 4-8 inches of plowable snow to our region beginning on Thursday evening. On Tuesday evening into early Wednesday, some scattered rain and snow showers will likely cause some slick travel conditions. But on Thursday evening,...
mynbc5.com
Vermont Air National Guard to conduct night flying exercises this week
The Vermont Air National Guard will be conducting night flying exercises this week. Takeoffs will be happening between 1-8 p.m. until Friday. There are no morning flights scheduled at this time. The National Guard said F-35 night flying is critical for aircrews to be able to operate in all conditions.
mynbc5.com
Could modernizing zoning bylaws create more housing? 15 Vermont communities given grants to try it out
SHELBURNE, Vt. — During her first official state visit back home to Vermont since being sworn into office, Rep. Becca Balint stopped by Zephyr Place in Williston to tour the affordable housing complex. The former hotel now houses more than 30 families since it was bought and remodeled into...
mynbc5.com
University of Vermont Health Network reports $90M deficit in 2022
BURLINGTON, Vt. — The UVM Health Network faced a $90 million deficit last year. The health network operates six hospitals – three in Vermont and three in Northern New York. UVMMC lost $27 million on its own. The hospital blames high medical inflation, lack of staffing and the...
mynbc5.com
VPPSA debuts new online rebate platform
MONTPELIER, Vt. — Vermont Public Power Supply Authority, or VPPSA, launched anonline rebate platform, making it easy for customers to get money back for reducing the usage of fossil fuels. The incentives offered apply to electric vehicles and chargers, heat pumps for homes, and electric lawn equipment, including $50...
mynbc5.com
Report shows overhaul of Vermont's childcare system would cost $645M
MONTPELIER, Vt. — A report released Tuesday morning outlined what an overhaul to Vermont's child care system would look like and how much it would cost. This is the first time a price tag has been put on the topic. According to the RAND Corporation, it would cost $645...
mynbc5.com
Vermont Democratic Party Chair Anne Lezak to step down in February
MONTPELIER, Vt. — Vermont Democratic Party Chair Anne Lezak will step down from her role in February, according to a statement released on Tuesday. Lezak and her husband plan to return to Uganda to continue working as volunteers with the Peace Corps, the statement said. In her role as...
mynbc5.com
Vermont schools to host first ever Holocaust Education Week
MONTPELIER, Vt. — Three Vermont organizations and state legislators are coming together to create Vermont's first ever Holocaust Education Week. The Agency of Education, along with the Vermont Holocaust Memorial and the Echoes and Reflections organization, have put together 10 events for seventh to twelfth graders across the state to participate in.
mynbc5.com
NBC5 In Depth: Reactions to Gov. Kathy Hochul's State of the State address
Kathy Hochul delivered her State of the State address last week to a joint session at the State Capitol, with the governor joking that it was “nice” to see actual people in seats for this year’s address. Hochul sounded an optimistic note as she outlined major policy...
mynbc5.com
Vermont legislators begin drafting new gun control bill
MONTPELIER, Vt. — In Montpelier, a new bill focusing on gun control and gun reform is making the rounds in the state house. The nine-part bill would outlaw straw purchasing of firearms at the state level. Straw purchasing is when a person legally buys a gun and then gives it to someone that is legally not allowed to possess a gun.
mynbc5.com
Community College of Vermont expands free tuition program to more residents
SAINT JOHNSBURY, Vt. — The Community College of Vermont and VSAC are expanding the 802 Opportunity Grant, offering free tuition for up to two years at CCV for Vermonters with an annual family income under $75,000. “As a result, more than 50% of Vermont families qualify for this benefit,”...
mynbc5.com
Report details investigations into misconduct within Vermont State Police
A new summary details several instances of policy violations within the Vermont State Police agency, including one instance that resulted in a trooper being fired. The Vermont Department of Public Safety and State Police Advisory Commission released their latest semiannual summary on internal investigations into the agency on Tuesday, detailing eight cases that took place between Jan. 1, 2022 - June 30, 2022.
mynbc5.com
2 men, alleged hate group accused of violating New Hampshire Civil Rights Act, AG says
Two men and an organization described as a hate group are facing accusations they violated the New Hampshire Civil Rights Act in connection with an incident in Portsmouth last year, law enforcement officials announced on Tuesday. Attorney General John Formella said officials filed a complaint against Christopher Hood, the founder...
Comments / 0