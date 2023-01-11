ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Comments / 0

Related
mynbc5.com

Vermont Air National Guard to conduct night flying exercises this week

The Vermont Air National Guard will be conducting night flying exercises this week. Takeoffs will be happening between 1-8 p.m. until Friday. There are no morning flights scheduled at this time. The National Guard said F-35 night flying is critical for aircrews to be able to operate in all conditions.
VERMONT STATE
mynbc5.com

University of Vermont Health Network reports $90M deficit in 2022

BURLINGTON, Vt. — The UVM Health Network faced a $90 million deficit last year. The health network operates six hospitals – three in Vermont and three in Northern New York. UVMMC lost $27 million on its own. The hospital blames high medical inflation, lack of staffing and the...
BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

VPPSA debuts new online rebate platform

MONTPELIER, Vt. — Vermont Public Power Supply Authority, or VPPSA, launched anonline rebate platform, making it easy for customers to get money back for reducing the usage of fossil fuels. The incentives offered apply to electric vehicles and chargers, heat pumps for homes, and electric lawn equipment, including $50...
VERMONT STATE
mynbc5.com

Vermont Democratic Party Chair Anne Lezak to step down in February

MONTPELIER, Vt. — Vermont Democratic Party Chair Anne Lezak will step down from her role in February, according to a statement released on Tuesday. Lezak and her husband plan to return to Uganda to continue working as volunteers with the Peace Corps, the statement said. In her role as...
VERMONT STATE
mynbc5.com

Vermont schools to host first ever Holocaust Education Week

MONTPELIER, Vt. — Three Vermont organizations and state legislators are coming together to create Vermont's first ever Holocaust Education Week. The Agency of Education, along with the Vermont Holocaust Memorial and the Echoes and Reflections organization, have put together 10 events for seventh to twelfth graders across the state to participate in.
VERMONT STATE
mynbc5.com

NBC5 In Depth: Reactions to Gov. Kathy Hochul's State of the State address

Kathy Hochul delivered her State of the State address last week to a joint session at the State Capitol, with the governor joking that it was “nice” to see actual people in seats for this year’s address. Hochul sounded an optimistic note as she outlined major policy...
mynbc5.com

Vermont legislators begin drafting new gun control bill

MONTPELIER, Vt. — In Montpelier, a new bill focusing on gun control and gun reform is making the rounds in the state house. The nine-part bill would outlaw straw purchasing of firearms at the state level. Straw purchasing is when a person legally buys a gun and then gives it to someone that is legally not allowed to possess a gun.
VERMONT STATE
mynbc5.com

Report details investigations into misconduct within Vermont State Police

A new summary details several instances of policy violations within the Vermont State Police agency, including one instance that resulted in a trooper being fired. The Vermont Department of Public Safety and State Police Advisory Commission released their latest semiannual summary on internal investigations into the agency on Tuesday, detailing eight cases that took place between Jan. 1, 2022 - June 30, 2022.
VERMONT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy