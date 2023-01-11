Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
Kemp orders special election after newly elected Georgia lawmaker charged with stealing narcotics
A newly elected Georgia state lawmaker has stepped down from office after being charged with stealing prescription drugs from a retirement complex, triggering a Jan. 31 special election to fill his seat. Gov. Brian Kemp (R-GA) signed an order over the holiday weekend setting up the special election at the...
Washington Examiner
Biden’s illegal food stamp bonanza
After illegally bailing out college graduates with a $400 billion student debt amnesty, President Joe Biden is back at it again. This time, he is illegally boosting food stamp benefits by $200 billion. House Republicans should put an end to both of these illegal measures. According to a Government Accountability...
DC Mayor Muriel Bowser Urges Biden To End Federal Remote Work or Turn Over Government Buildings For Affordable Housing
Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser calls on President Joe Biden to help resolve her city’s rise in vacant office space and lack of affordable housing. According to ABC News, Mayor Bowser urges Biden to end “work-from-home telework policies” for federal government workers or release vacant government buildings over to a new initiative to “move 100,000 new residents into the city.”
Commission led by Sen. Manchin's wife is set to receive millions more from Manchin-backed omnibus
West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin's wife was appointed by President Biden to lead the Appalachian Regional Commission in early 2021, paying an annual $160,000 salary.
Sanders to freeze state hires and government regulations on first day as Arkansas governor
(The Center Square) - Newly sworn-in Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in her inaugural address Tuesday that she was signing an executive order to freeze new state hires and government regulations. "We are limiting the growth of government before government limits the growth of individual liberty," she said on the steps of the Arkansas State Capitol in Little Rock. Sanders also said she would sign an executive order "preventing...
House sergeant-at-arms claims Jan. 6 law enforcement response would have been different if rioters were black
The sergeant-at-arms for the House of Representatives claimed that the police response to the Jan. 6 insurrection on Capitol Hill would have been "vastly different" if the rioters were black.
Smoking is back in the Capitol under new House Republican majority
The Republicans are back in control in the US House of Representatives, and that means members are once again allowed to smoke inside the building. The Republican majority has made the rule change despite the fact that smoking indoors is banned in Washington, DC and generally considered to have negative effects on people’s health. The House and Senate are federal property, governed by rules largely left up to House and Senate leadership. Washington, D.C., law bans smoking in all indoor spaces, but it does not apply to the private offices of members of Congress, never has.— Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle)...
Washington Examiner
Arkansas proposes bill that would ban children from attending drag shows
Proposed Arkansas legislation could soon make it illegal for children to attend drag shows. The new bill, SB 43, seeks to redefine drag shows as an “adult-oriented business” and as a result, disallow the attendance of anyone under the age of 18. State Senator Gary Stubblefield (R) and...
KATV
Bill filed in Ark. Legislature seeks to classify drag shows the same as escort agencies
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Arkansas Sen. Gary Stubblefield, R-District 26, filed a bill Monday that would classify drag performances as part of the "adult-oriented business," along with escort agencies and other businesses. SB43 would amend current Arkansas law concerning the definition of "adult-oriented business" to include a drag performance...
Judge tosses argument that Charlottesville Lee statue vote violated law
The Trevilian Station Battlefield Foundation and the Ratcliffe Foundation are seeking an injunction to stop the statue’s destruction and relaunch the bidding process.
Florida lawmaker proposes banning release of balloons outdoors without court approval
A bill was proposed in Florida banning most releases of balloons, unless residents can get a court to allow it.
msn.com
2A groups brace to fight ATF register or surrender demand on 40M guns
Second Amendment advocacy groups swiftly united overnight to angrily oppose President Joe Biden’s new demand that some 10 million owners of an estimated 40 million firearms register or surrender their firearms. The National Rifle Association and multiple gun owners groups expressed outrage over the reversal of years of Alcohol,...
Virginia lawmaker wants to increase juror pay to $100 a day
NORFOLK, Va. — While jury duty is not often enjoyable, one Virginia senator said he wants to make it more affordable. State Sen. Lionel Spruill (D-Chesapeake) filed Senate Bill 789, which would increase the pay for all Virginia jurors to $100 a day. Currently, jurors make $30 a day....
Gov. Tate Reeves seeking 'complete elimination' of income tax in Mississippi as he runs for re-election
Mississippi Republican Gov. Tate Reeves is working toward the “complete elimination” of the state's income tax as he seeks re-election later this year.
Democrat Brandon Presley announces run for Mississippi governor, calls out Tate Reeves
Mississippi's highest elected Democratic state official, who happens to be a distant cousin of Elvis, is throwing his hat in the ring for what is likely to be a contentious gubernatorial race. Brandon Presley, northern district public service commissioner and former mayor of Nettleton, announced Thursday via Twitter that he...
Georgia special grand jury investigating 2020 election finishes its work
The special grand grand jury in Atlanta that has been investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and his allies committed any crimes while trying to overturn his 2020 election loss in Georgia has finished its work. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney, who was overseeing the panel, issued an order...
Georgia senators suggest minor changes, not major reforms, for development authorities
A state Senate study committee is recommending some new requirements for local development authorities in Georgia and members of their governing boards. But the panel stopped short of suggesting major reforms some lawmakers and advocates for local governments had sought. In a 24-page report, the study committee recommended the General Assembly consider legislation imposing additional training requirements for development authority board members and directors and limiting hold-over board members to...
Alabama attorney general walks back statements about abortion pills
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall appeared to walk back statements made earlier in the week about prosecuting women for taking abortion pills in a recent interview with a Montgomery television station. On Wednesday evening, WSFA published an interview with Marshall where he said law enforcement would not go after women...
‘Suspicious’ Rep. Hank Johnson Suggests Classified Documents Linked To Biden May Have Been ‘Planted’
Georgia Rep. Hank Johnson is totally in favor of a special prosecutor investigating the classified documents found and linked to President Joe Biden. But he's also "suspicious" of the "timing" when they were found and suggested they may have been "planted." The post ‘Suspicious’ Rep. Hank Johnson Suggests Classified Documents Linked To Biden May Have Been ‘Planted’ appeared first on NewsOne.
Brian Mast Offers Proposal to Help the Supply Chain by Cutting Red Tape for Truckers
This week, U.S. Rep. Brian Mast, R-Fla., brought out the “Ceasing Age-Based (CAB) Trucking Restrictions Act.”. Mast insisted the bill will “eliminate unnecessary restrictions to allow more truckers to keep the supply chain moving” and “is a step towards fulfilling the commitment to America made by the House of Representatives’ Republican majority: to strengthen the supply chain and build an economy that’s strong.”
