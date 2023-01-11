ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, AL

Washington Examiner

Biden’s illegal food stamp bonanza

After illegally bailing out college graduates with a $400 billion student debt amnesty, President Joe Biden is back at it again. This time, he is illegally boosting food stamp benefits by $200 billion. House Republicans should put an end to both of these illegal measures. According to a Government Accountability...
Black Enterprise

DC Mayor Muriel Bowser Urges Biden To End Federal Remote Work or Turn Over Government Buildings For Affordable Housing

Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser calls on President Joe Biden to help resolve her city’s rise in vacant office space and lack of affordable housing. According to ABC News, Mayor Bowser urges Biden to end “work-from-home telework policies” for federal government workers or release vacant government buildings over to a new initiative to “move 100,000 new residents into the city.”
WASHINGTON, DC
The Center Square

Sanders to freeze state hires and government regulations on first day as Arkansas governor

(The Center Square) - Newly sworn-in Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in her inaugural address Tuesday that she was signing an executive order to freeze new state hires and government regulations. "We are limiting the growth of government before government limits the growth of individual liberty," she said on the steps of the Arkansas State Capitol in Little Rock. Sanders also said she would sign an executive order "preventing...
ARKANSAS STATE
The Independent

Smoking is back in the Capitol under new House Republican majority

The Republicans are back in control in the US House of Representatives, and that means members are once again allowed to smoke inside the building. The Republican majority has made the rule change despite the fact that smoking indoors is banned in Washington, DC and generally considered to have negative effects on people’s health. The House and Senate are federal property, governed by rules largely left up to House and Senate leadership. Washington, D.C., law bans smoking in all indoor spaces, but it does not apply to the private offices of members of Congress, never has.— Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle)...
WASHINGTON, DC
msn.com

2A groups brace to fight ATF register or surrender demand on 40M guns

Second Amendment advocacy groups swiftly united overnight to angrily oppose President Joe Biden’s new demand that some 10 million owners of an estimated 40 million firearms register or surrender their firearms. The National Rifle Association and multiple gun owners groups expressed outrage over the reversal of years of Alcohol,...
Rome News-Tribune

Georgia senators suggest minor changes, not major reforms, for development authorities

A state Senate study committee is recommending some new requirements for local development authorities in Georgia and members of their governing boards. But the panel stopped short of suggesting major reforms some lawmakers and advocates for local governments had sought. In a 24-page report, the study committee recommended the General Assembly consider legislation imposing additional training requirements for development authority board members and directors and limiting hold-over board members to...
GEORGIA STATE
AL.com

Alabama attorney general walks back statements about abortion pills

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall appeared to walk back statements made earlier in the week about prosecuting women for taking abortion pills in a recent interview with a Montgomery television station. On Wednesday evening, WSFA published an interview with Marshall where he said law enforcement would not go after women...
ALABAMA STATE
BlackAmericaWeb

‘Suspicious’ Rep. Hank Johnson Suggests Classified Documents Linked To Biden May Have Been ‘Planted’

Georgia Rep. Hank Johnson is totally in favor of a special prosecutor investigating the classified documents found and linked to President Joe Biden. But he's also "suspicious" of the "timing" when they were found and suggested they may have been "planted." The post ‘Suspicious’ Rep. Hank Johnson Suggests Classified Documents Linked To Biden May Have Been ‘Planted’ appeared first on NewsOne.
DELAWARE STATE
FloridaDaily

Brian Mast Offers Proposal to Help the Supply Chain by Cutting Red Tape for Truckers

This week, U.S. Rep. Brian Mast, R-Fla., brought out the “Ceasing Age-Based (CAB) Trucking Restrictions Act.”. Mast insisted the bill will “eliminate unnecessary restrictions to allow more truckers to keep the supply chain moving” and “is a step towards fulfilling the commitment to America made by the House of Representatives’ Republican majority: to strengthen the supply chain and build an economy that’s strong.”
FLORIDA STATE

