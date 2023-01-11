'Laughter is the most important thing:' Comedian Chanel Ali is touring Montana for the first time

Read full article on original website
Related
Miss Universe 2023 Wardrobe Malfunctions From National Costumes Pageant
The Miss Universe 2023 pageant kicked off with its preliminary competition on Wednesday night — and did so in bold style, with numerous wardrobe malfunctions taking place, ranging from stumbles from high heels to portions of costume falling off completely (thankfully, no exposures of the body). During the event, the National Costume portion ahead of the final Jan. 14 program, following contestants’ introductions and the viral swimsuit portion of the competition. The costume element is intended for those competing to showcase their heritage, as well as advocate for causes close to their hearts. Unfortunately, the portion also featured an array of...
‘Sister Wives’: Madison Accuses Meri Brown of Being a ‘Monster’ in Old Deleted Tweets in Light of Paedons’ Allegations
In light of Paedon Brown's allegations about 'Sister Wives' star, Meri Brown's behavior, Madison Brush's deleted tweets from 2019 have resurfaced, where she allegedly calls Meri 'abusive.'
The Old Way review – Nicolas Cage lifts generic western retread
A grizzled frontier shopkeeper must draw on his outlaw gunslinger past to avenge the murder of his wife, in this generic western retread. The key to the approach is in the title – there’s a timeworn predictability in everything from the plot (variations of this story have been told many times before, most recently in the superior Old Henry) to the big, expansive, Alfred Newman-inspired score, to the widescreen wild west backdrop.
Avalon by Nell Zink – mad about the mansplainer
You could say that Nell Zink writes archetypally bildungsroman novels, but you wouldn’t be quite right. Her free-spirited protagonists might end up getting what they want, but the plots are sardonic; you can always feel the author winking at you from a window somewhere above. In The Wallcreeper, Zink’s debut novel, Tiffany drops a bombshell about her husband in the opening sentence: “I was looking at the map when Stephen swerved, hit the rock and occasioned the miscarriage.” Fifteen pages later, however, the miscarriage has been forgotten,and we see Tiffany trying to get Stephen to sleep with her sister in their apartment. In Mislaid, a white lesbian college student, Peggy, marries her gay professor and they have two children together. But a couple of chapters in, Peggy runs away with her daughter and outlandishly reinvents herself as a black single mother in Virginia.
Comments / 0