Utica, NY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WKTV

Vernon man charged following domestic dispute

VERNON, N.Y. – A Vernon man is facing charges following a domestic dispute Saturday morning. Oneida County sheriff’s deputies were called to Simmons Road in Verona after a physical fight was reported around 10:45 a.m. Following an investigation, 23-year-old Jacob Shoen was arrested and charged with criminal obstruction...
VERNON, NY
whcuradio.com

Cortland County man faces grand larceny, strangulation charge

FREETOWN, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Freetown man is facing charges in Cortland County. Deputies arrested 23-year-old Allen Osborn on Tuesday, January 10th. Authorities say Osborn stole a victim’s mobile phone at an address in the Town of Freetown, and then drove them to a seasonal portion of Hoxie Gorge Road in the Town of Cortlandville. Osborn then allegedly fought and choked the victim before abandoning them on Hoxie Gorge Road.
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
informnny.com

Second arrest made in Sunset Ave. murder case

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As of January 12, there has been an update to the homicide of Tyus Ogletree, with a second arrest being made. A 17-year-old male has been arrested and sent to Hillbrook Detention Center for:. One count of Murder in the Second Degree. One count of...
SYRACUSE, NY
WKTV

Oriskany woman allegedly stabs ex-boyfriend in leg during argument

UTICA, N.Y. – An Oriskany woman was arrested early Thursday morning after allegedly stabbing her ex-boyfriend in the leg. Utica police were called to St. Luke’s Hospital around 3:30 a.m. after a man showed up with a stab wound. The victim told police his ex-girlfriend, 20-year-old Samantha Windover, came to his home on Capital Avenue to talk about their relationship and during that time, she grabbed a hunting knife from his bed stand and pointed it toward him.
UTICA, NY
rewind1077.com

Cortland man faces charges in Seneca County investigation

TYRE, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Cortland man is charged after a months-long investigation. 35-year-old Carl Clemons was arrested Tuesday, January 10th at 3:00 p.m. by investigators with the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office. They say Clemons allegedly robbed and assaulted someone on September 21st at a business in the Town of Tyre, stealing a large sum of money from the victim. Clemons was charged with felony robbery, two counts of felony grand larceny, and misdemeanors of menacing and criminal mischief. He will reappear in Tyre Town Court on January 24th.
SENECA COUNTY, NY
WKTV

Man accused of breaking into Utica business, stealing items from office

UTICA, N.Y. – A Utica man allegedly broke into a business on Court Street, stole items from an office and urinated throughout the hallway and bathroom. An employee reached out to police on Wednesday after noticing items were missing from the office and a desk had been rifled through. They also told officers about the urine in the hallway.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Oriskany woman charged with assault following stabbing

UTICA, NY
WKTV

Suspect in homicide on Eagle Street in Utica charged with manslaughter

UTICA, N.Y. – Utica Police Department has released the name of the suspect in the death of a 57-year-old man on Eagle Street. Matthew Johnston, 50, has been charged with first-degree manslaughter after his neighbor was assaulted and died from his injuries on Jan. 11. Police have not released...
UTICA, NY
cnycentral.com

NY State Police ask for assistance in identifying Cicero burglary suspect

CICERO, N.Y. — State Police in North Syracuse is attempting to identify an individual who might possess information regarding a burglary that occurred on Oct. 15, 2022, at a commercial business Admar Sales and Rental located on Brewerton Road in the town of Cicero. If anyone recognizes the individual...
CICERO, NY
People

Mom of 3 Was Found Stabbed Outside Her N.Y. Home and Later Died, 21-Year-Old Woman Charged

Taylor Goodhines, 21, was arrested at the scene without incident A woman who was found stabbed multiple times outside her Mohawk, N.Y., home was taken to a hospital where she died, multiple outlets reported. Shortly after 2:30 p.m. on Jan. 4, New York State and Village of Mohawk police found Tkeyah LaPlante, 26, with wounds to her chest, N.Y. Trooper Jack Keller, a spokesperson for state police, told Syracuse.com. Taylor Goodhines, 21, lived nearby and was arrested on the scene, the site reported. At the time of her arrest, LaPlante...
MOHAWK, NY
WKTV

Police investigating after body found in park in Oneonta

ONEONTA, N.Y. -- Oneonta Police are investigating after a body was found Saturday morning in Neahwa Park. Police aren't saying if it's a man or woman, or if it's being investigated as a homicide, accidental death, or perhaps, suicide. They have not yet said how the body might have come to be in the park, or, how the body was discovered.
ONEONTA, NY
iheart.com

Police Arrest A Person In Stabbing Death, Syracuse's Second Homicide

Syracuse, N.Y. - Syracuse police investigators have made an arrest in the City's second murder of the year:. Police say a 43-year-old Derval Adams of Baltimore, was stabbed at the Stop N' Shop convenience store on Onondaga Avenue yesterday. He died at the hospital. Police have arrested 35 year old...
SYRACUSE, NY
WKTV

Divers recover stolen car from canal in Marcy

MARCY, N.Y. – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office’s dive team recovered a car from the Erie Canal near Barnes Avenue in Marcy Thursday afternoon. Authorities were first notified about the car in the water Wednesday afternoon, but there wasn't enough daylight left for divers to work in the water. They returned to the scene Thursday and the car was out by 4 p.m.
MARCY, NY

