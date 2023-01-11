Read full article on original website
informnny.com
Arresting deputy claims Syracuse Police officer ‘interrupted’ attempts to test sister for DWI
TOWN OF SALINA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County deputy sheriff who charged a woman with DWI on New Year’s Day claimed her brother, a Syracuse Police officer, “interrupted” field sobriety tests before her arrest. The arresting deputy’s version of events is part of court paperwork...
WKTV
Vernon man charged following domestic dispute
VERNON, N.Y. – A Vernon man is facing charges following a domestic dispute Saturday morning. Oneida County sheriff’s deputies were called to Simmons Road in Verona after a physical fight was reported around 10:45 a.m. Following an investigation, 23-year-old Jacob Shoen was arrested and charged with criminal obstruction...
whcuradio.com
Cortland County man faces grand larceny, strangulation charge
FREETOWN, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Freetown man is facing charges in Cortland County. Deputies arrested 23-year-old Allen Osborn on Tuesday, January 10th. Authorities say Osborn stole a victim’s mobile phone at an address in the Town of Freetown, and then drove them to a seasonal portion of Hoxie Gorge Road in the Town of Cortlandville. Osborn then allegedly fought and choked the victim before abandoning them on Hoxie Gorge Road.
informnny.com
Second arrest made in Sunset Ave. murder case
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As of January 12, there has been an update to the homicide of Tyus Ogletree, with a second arrest being made. A 17-year-old male has been arrested and sent to Hillbrook Detention Center for:. One count of Murder in the Second Degree. One count of...
WKTV
Oriskany woman allegedly stabs ex-boyfriend in leg during argument
UTICA, N.Y. – An Oriskany woman was arrested early Thursday morning after allegedly stabbing her ex-boyfriend in the leg. Utica police were called to St. Luke’s Hospital around 3:30 a.m. after a man showed up with a stab wound. The victim told police his ex-girlfriend, 20-year-old Samantha Windover, came to his home on Capital Avenue to talk about their relationship and during that time, she grabbed a hunting knife from his bed stand and pointed it toward him.
rewind1077.com
Cortland man faces charges in Seneca County investigation
TYRE, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Cortland man is charged after a months-long investigation. 35-year-old Carl Clemons was arrested Tuesday, January 10th at 3:00 p.m. by investigators with the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office. They say Clemons allegedly robbed and assaulted someone on September 21st at a business in the Town of Tyre, stealing a large sum of money from the victim. Clemons was charged with felony robbery, two counts of felony grand larceny, and misdemeanors of menacing and criminal mischief. He will reappear in Tyre Town Court on January 24th.
Second person — a 17-year-old — charged in North Side murder, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A 17-year-old male has been charged in the shooting death of a man on the North Side this weekend, Syracuse police said. The teen was charged Thursday with second-degree murder, first-degree burglary and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, according to a news release Friday from the Syracuse Police Department.
WKTV
Man accused of breaking into Utica business, stealing items from office
UTICA, N.Y. – A Utica man allegedly broke into a business on Court Street, stole items from an office and urinated throughout the hallway and bathroom. An employee reached out to police on Wednesday after noticing items were missing from the office and a desk had been rifled through. They also told officers about the urine in the hallway.
WKTV
Oriskany woman charged with assault following stabbing
Utica police say a woman stabbed her ex-boyfriend in the leg at his home on Capital Avenue early Thursday morning. Samantha Windover has been charged with assault and criminal possession of a weapon. Oriskany woman allegedly stabs ex-boyfriend in leg during argument. An Oriskany woman was arrested early Thursday morning...
WKTV
Suspect in homicide on Eagle Street in Utica charged with manslaughter
UTICA, N.Y. – Utica Police Department has released the name of the suspect in the death of a 57-year-old man on Eagle Street. Matthew Johnston, 50, has been charged with first-degree manslaughter after his neighbor was assaulted and died from his injuries on Jan. 11. Police have not released...
AMR worker under investigation as well as Syracuse officer after woman’s DWI arrest
Salina, N.Y. — An AMR Ambulance staff member is the subject of a criminal investigation after transporting a woman arrested for driving while intoxicated in the early hours of New Year’s Day, deputies said. Around 3 a.m., a woman crashed her car on John Glenn Boulevard in the...
cnycentral.com
NY State Police ask for assistance in identifying Cicero burglary suspect
CICERO, N.Y. — State Police in North Syracuse is attempting to identify an individual who might possess information regarding a burglary that occurred on Oct. 15, 2022, at a commercial business Admar Sales and Rental located on Brewerton Road in the town of Cicero. If anyone recognizes the individual...
Mom of 3 Was Found Stabbed Outside Her N.Y. Home and Later Died, 21-Year-Old Woman Charged
Taylor Goodhines, 21, was arrested at the scene without incident A woman who was found stabbed multiple times outside her Mohawk, N.Y., home was taken to a hospital where she died, multiple outlets reported. Shortly after 2:30 p.m. on Jan. 4, New York State and Village of Mohawk police found Tkeyah LaPlante, 26, with wounds to her chest, N.Y. Trooper Jack Keller, a spokesperson for state police, told Syracuse.com. Taylor Goodhines, 21, lived nearby and was arrested on the scene, the site reported. At the time of her arrest, LaPlante...
German Flatts crash claims life of Ilion woman
A 29-year-old Ilion woman died Thursday evening after police say she walked in front of a car on State Route 28 in German Flatts.
cnycentral.com
Onondaga Co. DA still investigating after Syracuse Police Officer fires gun in apartment
The Onondaga County District Attorney's office is still investigating possible charges against Syracuse Police Officer Ahmad Bradley after he "accidentally" fired his shotgun in his apartment in Clay, blowing a hole in his neighbor's roof. On Wednesday, Jan. 4 at around 3 p.m., a spokesperson for the Onondaga County Sheriff's...
NYSP: Gloversville woman arrested over forged check
A Gloversville woman has been ordered to appear in Northampton Town Court after she allegedly cashed a check made out to someone else.
WKTV
Police investigating after body found in park in Oneonta
ONEONTA, N.Y. -- Oneonta Police are investigating after a body was found Saturday morning in Neahwa Park. Police aren't saying if it's a man or woman, or if it's being investigated as a homicide, accidental death, or perhaps, suicide. They have not yet said how the body might have come to be in the park, or, how the body was discovered.
iheart.com
Police Arrest A Person In Stabbing Death, Syracuse's Second Homicide
Syracuse, N.Y. - Syracuse police investigators have made an arrest in the City's second murder of the year:. Police say a 43-year-old Derval Adams of Baltimore, was stabbed at the Stop N' Shop convenience store on Onondaga Avenue yesterday. He died at the hospital. Police have arrested 35 year old...
WKTV
Divers recover stolen car from canal in Marcy
MARCY, N.Y. – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office’s dive team recovered a car from the Erie Canal near Barnes Avenue in Marcy Thursday afternoon. Authorities were first notified about the car in the water Wednesday afternoon, but there wasn't enough daylight left for divers to work in the water. They returned to the scene Thursday and the car was out by 4 p.m.
WKTV
Phone scam reported in Ilion
Electric bill scams have been reported in Ilion. Ilion residents are being warned of phone scam circulating.
