buildingindiana.com
Contractor Selected for Fort Wayne Terminal Expansion
Clayco, a real estate, architecture, engineering, design-build, and construction firm, was recently awarded the Fort Wayne International Airport’s (FWA) East Terminal Expansion project, as a part of the airport’s continuing Project Gateway. Construction of the Mead & Hunt designed project will commence in May 2023 and includes the renovation of approximately 10,500-square-feet of concourse area, as well as the expansion of approximately 5,000-square-feet of first level space designated for airport operations.
constructiondive.com
Fort Wayne Airport awards Clayco $60M terminal expansion
Project: Fort Wayne International Airport’s East Terminal Expansion. Timeline: May 2023-June 2025. Chicago-based construction firm Clayco was awarded the contract to renovate and expand Fort Wayne International Airport’s East Terminal, the company announced on Dec. 19, 2022. The project is part of the airport’s continuing Project Gateway, and comes on the heels of its current West Terminal expansion and rehabilitation, per a press release. Construction on the $60 million East Terminal will start in May, according to Clayco spokesperson Richard Ray.
WANE-TV
Bank plans downtown presence with regional HQ, branch on West Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Another sign the boom in Allen County has not slowed down is the announcement that another bank is moving to downtown Fort Wayne. F&M Bank, formerly Farmers & Merchants State Bank, with headquarters in Archbold, Ohio, will open its regional headquarters and a branch at 128 W. Wayne St. this summer, across the street from J K O’Donnell’s Irish Ale House and Creative Women of the World.
Sweet Helicopters adds 2 choppers to fleet
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Sweet Helicopters, which provides charter service across the Midwest has added two choppers to it’s fleet of five. The Leonardo 109SP helicopters seat five to six passengers comfortably and feature executive style cabin seating. They also have a top speed of 170 mph and a range of 350 miles. “We’ve added […]
wfft.com
New jail has neighbors concerned, despite meeting with commissioners
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Allen County Commissioners and Sunnymede residents met at the New Haven Community Center on Tuesday. The commissioners wanted to answer questions regarding residents concerns over the new jail being in their backyard. Commissioner Rich Beck and Sunnymede Neighborhood Association President Emily Watkins had very different...
963xke.com
FWPD looking for lateral transfers
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – The Fort Wayne Police Department is hoping to attract new officers. Department officials say that the starting pay for a lateral transfer with a Tier 1 Certification or equivalent is over $62,000 a year. The FWPD released the following:. The Fort Wayne Police Department...
Times-Union Newspaper
Dr. Basham Joins Reinholt & Thallemer Eye Care Associates
Reinholt & Thallemer Eye Care Associates, 3301 E. Center St. Ext., Warsaw, is growing, and to better serve their patients, they have added a fourth optometrist. Wednesday morning, the Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting to welcome and introduce optometrist Dr. Brad Basham to the city. He joins Dr....
wfft.com
YWCA Northeast Indiana receives grant to support addiction recovery program
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- YWCA Northeast Indiana received a grant from St. Joseph Community Health Foundation. The $35,000 grant will be put towards their Hope and Harriet addiction recovery program that helps adult women with substance use disorder live in recovery. It's also one of only a few residential...
WANE-TV
Upcoming event benefits Camp Red Cedar
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A local camp giving children and adults the opportunity to move beyond their boundaries is gearing up for its first-ever Boots & Bourbon event. Camp Red Cedar will host the event at the camp’s Lodge on Thursday, March 2. See the interview above to learn more about the event.
Mother, 3 kids killed in Indiana house fire
FREMONT, Ind. — A mother and her three children were killed Saturday morning in a northern Indiana house fire. Firefighters were called to Fremont at around 5 a.m. for a fire at a home in the 400 block of East Toledo Street. Firefighters found a woman and three children...
wfft.com
Ivy Tech Fort Wayne offering free vaccine clinic to community
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne, in partnership with local pharmacies and health departments, will offer a free walk-in vaccination clinic. COVID-19 vaccines and boosters along with flu shots will be available to students and the community on Thursday, January 26. The vaccinations are...
WANE-TV
Jason Arp officially files to run for Fort Wayne mayor
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — On Tuesday, Fort Wayne City Councilman Jason Arp (R) officially filed to run for Fort Wayne mayor. In August 2022, Arp said he was considering a run for mayor, and he filed to create an exploratory committee for a possible mayoral campaign. “I think...
whatzup.com
Redwood Inn still open after building sold
Hold on to your sausage rolls. Owners of the Redwood Inn, Barry Levy and Melissa Earls, took to Facebook last month to calm fears and quiet rumors that had been striking fear into many around town. They are still going strong and the business isn’t closing, although the building’s owner...
$1 million lottery ticket sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — One lucky Hoosier better carefully check their Hoosier Lotto Plus ticket because they have just won $1 million in Wednesday night’s drawing. The winning lottery ticket was sold at Auburn Fuel Mart located at 11000 W. 7th Street in Auburn. If you purchased a ticket at the Auburn Fuel Mart, check to see […]
wfft.com
Wells County Councilman tweets disagreement with Bluffton 'Inclusive Community' signs
BLUFFTON, Ind. (WFFT) -- When you drive East on State Road 124 toward Bluffton, you’re greeted by a sign reading “Welcome. We are building an inclusive community.”. “We welcome everybody. There’s not been any singling out of any particular group of people or ‘we don’t want you here,’” Bluffton Mayor John Whicker said.
WANE-TV
ISP: Allen County man faces OWI felony after US 27 crash south of Fort Wayne
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Indiana State Police (ISP) has arrested a Leo-Cedarville man in connection to a Thursday crash at the intersection of U.S. 27 and Flatrock Road that injured two people. At approximately 6:40 p.m., state troopers responded to a crash and found two vehicles at the...
WANE-TV
‘Fields of Grace’ sports complex planned for New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) — A plan is in the works to build a massive sports and convention complex in New Haven. Plans are still in the preliminary stages; however, the complex, called “Fields of Grace,” would have both indoor and outdoor sports facilities. The facilities would...
wfft.com
Fort Wayne band - Brother - ending 20-year career with final concert
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - You may have heard of the Fort Wayne band 'Brother' at some point over the past couple decades. If so, you’ll have one more chance to see them perform live. The cover band formed in 2002, led by three brothers: Mike, Mark and Chris...
WOWO News
Councilman Jason Arp files to run for mayor
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne City Councilman Jason Arp has formally filed to run for mayor of Fort Wayne in 2023. Our partners in news at 21 Alive report that documents show that Arp filed to campaign for mayor on Tuesday. Arp represents the 4th district as a Republican.
WANE-TV
Inflation slows, but consumers not yet seeing much relief
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE/AP) Inflation numbers for December were released Thursday and they show signs of relief, however you’re likely not seeing it reflected in your spending because prices for necessary items like groceries, electricity and natural gas are still very high. Inflation declined to 6.5% in December compared...
