Project: Fort Wayne International Airport’s East Terminal Expansion. Timeline: May 2023-June 2025. Chicago-based construction firm Clayco was awarded the contract to renovate and expand Fort Wayne International Airport’s East Terminal, the company announced on Dec. 19, 2022. The project is part of the airport’s continuing Project Gateway, and comes on the heels of its current West Terminal expansion and rehabilitation, per a press release. Construction on the $60 million East Terminal will start in May, according to Clayco spokesperson Richard Ray.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO