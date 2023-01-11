Read full article on original website
Louisiana Cop Kills 2 Teenage Girls During High Speed Chase Of Criminal. Appropriate Chase?Chibuzo NwachukuAddis, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Frank's Restaurant & Smoke HouseM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: The Little VillageM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
A 7-year-old child from Louisiana was killed by a neighbor's pit dog while playing outsideMalek SherifEast Baton Rouge Parish, LA
Why the "Worst Prison in America" was also called the "Bloodiest Prison in America."Sarah Walker GorrellBaton Rouge, LA
wbrz.com
Surprise! Road project included removal, replacement of dozens of mailboxes in Hammond area
HAMMOND - Several roads were recently repaved in Tangipahoa Parish with federal grant dollars, but many were surprised to learned what that included. Penny Caracciola is upset that someone removed her mailbox and replaced it with a different one. "That doesn't make any sense," she said. "Why would they just...
theadvocate.com
A fix for notorious traffic jams? Road widening for plants, high school roundabout in works.
A major project to expand a highway used by thousands of plant workers and construction of a roundabout to handle traffic caused by a huge new school are both set to begin soon, potentially addressing notorious traffic jams in Ascension and St. James parishes. A long-sought, $50.18 million project to...
Livingston Parish Public Schools looking to hire bus drivers
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Livingston Parish Public Schools System is looking to hire new bus drivers. According to school officials, there will be a bus driver training class for potential new hires from Monday, Jan. 23 through Friday, Jan. 27. The classes will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. each day at the LPPS Transportation Department building located at 13909 Florida Boulevard.
theadvocate.com
As I-10 widening looms, Baton Rouge businesses urged to think about ridesharing
Businesses concerned about the impact of the Interstate 10 widening project on work commute times should consider signing up employees for the state’s ridesharing program, officials involved with the project said Thursday. More than 4,000 residents have already signed up for the Commuter Krewe program, said Rannah Gray, a...
wbrz.com
BR city officials look to mitigate congestion on surface streets during I-10 widening project
BATON ROUGE - The room was packed Thursday afternoon at the Crowne Plaza, full of people who are curious as to what the next few years will look like on the roads across the capital city. “While construction is supposed to start in 2023, the actual lane closures really don’t...
brproud.com
How Baton Rouge helps homeless people with housing, support
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – About half of the Baton Rouge population is one emergency away from being homeless. Services are available, but that doesn’t mean everyone in the community knows how to access the help that’s available. “East Baton Rouge Parish recently stated that roughly 50%...
KEDM
$170 million bottling facility to be built in Louisiana
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. – Niagara Bottling has announced it plans to invest up to $160 million to establish a state-of-the-art production facility near Hammond. The company will create 70 new direct jobs with an average annual salary of $55,000. Louisiana Economic Development estimates the project will result in an additional 100 new indirect jobs, for a total of 170 new jobs in the Southeast Region.
Habitat for Humanity now accepting applications for homeownership program
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - If you’ve ever dreamed of owning a home, Habitat for Humanity of Greater Baton Rouge wants to help. The nonprofit housing organization announced it is now accepting applications for its homeownership program. To apply for the Habitat Homeownership program, you’ll have to register to...
theadvocate.com
Letters: Parking lot owners ought to be accountable for protecting vehicles
The current conundrum of the parking lot insecurity downtown is a major disincentive to many of us to consider visiting for any reason, including games, dinners, upcoming parades etc. Big revenue loss for the city and poor public image to add to all the other issues (streets, insecurity/murders, panhandlers etc.).
theadvocate.com
Alexander decides not to renew school superintendent contract
Ascension School Board is looking for a new superintendent after its current system head has decided not to renew his contract. Ascension Public Schools Superintendent David Alexander announced his decision not to renew his contract after June 30 during the Jan. 10 Ascension Parish School Board meeting. "It has been...
theadvocate.com
Another Louisiana parish is considering banning kratom, a controversial herbal extract
After two Louisiana parishes banned kratom, Livingston leaders are now also considering whether to prohibit the unregulated herbal extract. Officials are mulling whether they want to ban or regulate the product that some fear could fuel addiction or worsen the effects of other drugs if they are combined. It is part of a larger discourse gripping Louisiana, where kratom has already been outlawed in two parishes. One state lawmaker plans to file a measure to ban the extract in the upcoming Legislative session.
theadvocate.com
Sugarcane farmers rush to harvest after freeze, but still see near record crops
Patrick Frischhertz, a sugarcane farmer in Plaquemine, finished harvesting his sugarcane on Jan. 12 and breathed a huge sigh of relief. “I feel very blessed to be able to cut all the cane out of our fields,” he said. “It was looking really bleak.”. In late December 2022,...
Ascension Parish 2023 economic outlook brings hundreds of new jobs, increased tax revenue
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Ascension Parish has seen growth in all areas of the parish for years. “Ascension Parish is blessed to be located along the Mississippi River, and so we do have a unique industrial corridor that has been preserved and set up, and there’s a lot of connections between the businesses that are there, so it helps when we are recruiting new businesses that they have the partnerships with the other businesses that are already here,” Kate MacArthur, president, and CEO of Ascension Economic Development Corporation, said.
wbrz.com
Officials say arson scorched family home off Goodwood Boulevard Saturday morning
BATON ROUGE - Officials say a fire that scorched a family's home off Goodwood Boulevard Saturday morning was intentionally set. The Baton Rouge Fire Department said it responded to the blaze around 8:30 a.m. Saturday at a home on Southmoor Drive, off Goodwood Boulevard and not far from Broadmoor Elementary School.
New hotel, motel ordinance coming to BR
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An introduction of changes to the motel and hotel ordinance in the city of Baton Rouge could force establishments to shut down under certain violations of service calls. Headlines of homicides, drug overdoses, and domestic dispute cases have kept law enforcement and first responders coming...
1 injured in shooting on Tiger Bend Road, officials say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency officials responded to a shooting that happened on the afternoon of Saturday, Jan. 14. The shooting reportedly happened at the Shenandoah Bend apartment complex just a little after 4 p.m. According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, a man was shot in the...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
23rd Judicial District Attorney reports guilty pleas for Jan. 9-13
The 23rd Judicial District Attorney's Office, which includes the parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James, reported guilty pleas during the week of Jan. 9 to Jan. 13. Trey Bell, 1860 Job Ave. Zachary, LA., age 27, pled guilty to Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle and was sentenced to 2 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 2 years supervised probation.
wbrz.com
Dozens of clerk of court offices in Louisiana offline following cyber attack
PORT ALLEN - The West Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court is one of at least 32 clerks' offices in the state affected by a cyber attack forcing them to do things the old-fashioned way — with a pen and paper. WBRZ checked with the following clerk of court...
brproud.com
Chemical company breaks ground on $780M Louisiana expansion
GEISMAR, La. (BRPROUD) — A chemical company broke ground on a $780-million investment into its Geismar, Louisiana location on Wednesday, Jan. 11. BASF, according to a news release, will increase the methylene diphenyl diisocyanate production to about 600,000 metric tons per year. This phase of the project is expected to be complete in 2025.
wbrz.com
Embattled contractor loses appeal to get his license back
BATON ROUGE - An infamous contractor who's been the focus of multiple WBRZ Investigative Unit reports will not get his contracting license back, an appeals court ruled this week. Kelly Sills' company, Coastal Bridge, had submitted an appeal to get its license back after another court last year upheld a...
