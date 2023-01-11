ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denham Springs, LA

WAFB

Livingston Parish Public Schools looking to hire bus drivers

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Livingston Parish Public Schools System is looking to hire new bus drivers. According to school officials, there will be a bus driver training class for potential new hires from Monday, Jan. 23 through Friday, Jan. 27. The classes will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. each day at the LPPS Transportation Department building located at 13909 Florida Boulevard.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
brproud.com

How Baton Rouge helps homeless people with housing, support

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – About half of the Baton Rouge population is one emergency away from being homeless. Services are available, but that doesn’t mean everyone in the community knows how to access the help that’s available. “East Baton Rouge Parish recently stated that roughly 50%...
BATON ROUGE, LA
KEDM

$170 million bottling facility to be built in Louisiana

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. – Niagara Bottling has announced it plans to invest up to $160 million to establish a state-of-the-art production facility near Hammond. The company will create 70 new direct jobs with an average annual salary of $55,000. Louisiana Economic Development estimates the project will result in an additional 100 new indirect jobs, for a total of 170 new jobs in the Southeast Region.
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Letters: Parking lot owners ought to be accountable for protecting vehicles

The current conundrum of the parking lot insecurity downtown is a major disincentive to many of us to consider visiting for any reason, including games, dinners, upcoming parades etc. Big revenue loss for the city and poor public image to add to all the other issues (streets, insecurity/murders, panhandlers etc.).
METAIRIE, LA
theadvocate.com

Alexander decides not to renew school superintendent contract

Ascension School Board is looking for a new superintendent after its current system head has decided not to renew his contract. Ascension Public Schools Superintendent David Alexander announced his decision not to renew his contract after June 30 during the Jan. 10 Ascension Parish School Board meeting. "It has been...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Another Louisiana parish is considering banning kratom, a controversial herbal extract

After two Louisiana parishes banned kratom, Livingston leaders are now also considering whether to prohibit the unregulated herbal extract. Officials are mulling whether they want to ban or regulate the product that some fear could fuel addiction or worsen the effects of other drugs if they are combined. It is part of a larger discourse gripping Louisiana, where kratom has already been outlawed in two parishes. One state lawmaker plans to file a measure to ban the extract in the upcoming Legislative session.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
WAFB

Ascension Parish 2023 economic outlook brings hundreds of new jobs, increased tax revenue

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Ascension Parish has seen growth in all areas of the parish for years. “Ascension Parish is blessed to be located along the Mississippi River, and so we do have a unique industrial corridor that has been preserved and set up, and there’s a lot of connections between the businesses that are there, so it helps when we are recruiting new businesses that they have the partnerships with the other businesses that are already here,” Kate MacArthur, president, and CEO of Ascension Economic Development Corporation, said.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
WAFB

New hotel, motel ordinance coming to BR

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An introduction of changes to the motel and hotel ordinance in the city of Baton Rouge could force establishments to shut down under certain violations of service calls. Headlines of homicides, drug overdoses, and domestic dispute cases have kept law enforcement and first responders coming...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

1 injured in shooting on Tiger Bend Road, officials say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency officials responded to a shooting that happened on the afternoon of Saturday, Jan. 14. The shooting reportedly happened at the Shenandoah Bend apartment complex just a little after 4 p.m. According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, a man was shot in the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

23rd Judicial District Attorney reports guilty pleas for Jan. 9-13

The 23rd Judicial District Attorney's Office, which includes the parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James, reported guilty pleas during the week of Jan. 9 to Jan. 13. Trey Bell, 1860 Job Ave. Zachary, LA., age 27, pled guilty to Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle and was sentenced to 2 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 2 years supervised probation.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Chemical company breaks ground on $780M Louisiana expansion

GEISMAR, La. (BRPROUD) — A chemical company broke ground on a $780-million investment into its Geismar, Louisiana location on Wednesday, Jan. 11. BASF, according to a news release, will increase the methylene diphenyl diisocyanate production to about 600,000 metric tons per year. This phase of the project is expected to be complete in 2025.
GEISMAR, LA
wbrz.com

Embattled contractor loses appeal to get his license back

BATON ROUGE - An infamous contractor who's been the focus of multiple WBRZ Investigative Unit reports will not get his contracting license back, an appeals court ruled this week. Kelly Sills' company, Coastal Bridge, had submitted an appeal to get its license back after another court last year upheld a...
BATON ROUGE, LA

