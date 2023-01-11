ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

WAVY News 10

Virginia Beach Police take 'heavily-armed individual' into custody

Officers in Virginia Beach recently took into custody a person who was illegally parked on the boardwalk. The person was heavily-armed and was wearing body armor, police said. Read more: https://bit.ly/3ZBtpDK. Virginia Beach Police take ‘heavily-armed individual’ …. Officers in Virginia Beach recently took into custody a person...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Wastewater pipeline fails on Shore Drive in VB

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Westbound Shore Drive at Indian Hill Road in Virginia Beach is closed after a 20-inch Hampton Roads Sanitation District pipeline failed late Thursday afternoon, spilling thousands of gallons of wastewater. Virginia Beach says the Virginia Department of Health has closed a portion of the...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
Stephy Says

Multi-award winning black owned barber shop continues to thrive in Newport News

Fun fact about barbershops: black barbers were first established in America the 19th century during the cruelty of slavery. According to an article written by the National Association of Barbers, barbershops words such as "experiential strengths & rich culture." The successful history of barber shops dates back to the "floodgate" opening after the emancipation of African Americans which caused black men to rush through the doors of shops that were previously mostly serving white clients.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Newport News brewery hosts fundraiser for teacher shot by student

Newport News brewery hosts fundraiser for teacher …. WAVY’s Amy Avery reports live from the 2023 Hampton …. WAVY's Amy Avery reports. https://www.wavy.com/hr-show/2023-hampton-roads-international-auto-show-2/ Chesapeake deputy who was shot now awake and talking. The Chesapeake deputy who was shot Wednesday in Hampton “is awake, talking, and doing very well” after...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Virginia

If you live in Virginia and you love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger spots that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely check them out next time you are in the area.
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Business

Va. Beach office building sells for $15.5M

Charlottesville-based Seminole Trail Management LLC is the new owner of Pinehurst Centre, a 99,337-square-foot office building in Virginia Beach, Colliers announced Jan. 9. Virginia Beach-based real estate developer Robinson Development Group sold the four-story, Class A office building to Seminole Trail for $15.5 million. The office is located at 477 Viking Drive in the Lynnhaven area. RDG acquired the building in June 2000.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
13News Now

FRIDAY FLAVOR: Virginia Beach Restaurant Week

Martha Davenport with the Virginia Beach Restaurant Association said that this year will be the biggest yet!. "We have a record amount of restaurants participating - we have 52," Davenport said. Dozens of Virginia Beach restaurants will offer breakfast, lunch, or dinner deals. One of the restaurants on the list...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
13News Now

Man shot on Merrimac Avenue, near NSU, Norfolk police say

NORFOLK, Va. — A man is hospitalized after a shooting near Norfolk State University Friday afternoon. It happened around 2:30 p.m. in the 900 block of Merrimac Drive, according to the Norfolk Police Department. When officers arrived, they found a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He was taken...
NORFOLK, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Sale of Two Former Pizza Huts Among Latest Commercial Real Estate Transactions

Two Peninsula properties that used to be home to Pizza Hut establishments have recently been sold. In late December, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Towne Realty announced the sale of a former Pizza Hut located at 1966 E. Pembroke Ave. in Hampton. The 2,000 square foot building was purchased by Area 51, Inc. for $410,000.
HAMPTON, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Hibachi 2 Go! Japanese Restaurant Now Open In The Edge District

YORK-The Edge District in upper York County near the border of Williamsburg ushered in 2023 with a new Japanese restaurant opening on Sunday, January 1. Hibachi 2 Go! is located at 736 Merrimac Trail near Wawa convenience store and gas station. The restaurant’s building was previously occupied by Long John Silver’s fast-food seafood restaurant, who operated from the location for more than four decades before permanently closing its doors in 2019.
WILLIAMSBURG, VA

