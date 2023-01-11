Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Multi-award winning black owned barber shop continues to thrive in Newport NewsStephy SaysNewport News, VA
6-year-old shot Virginia teacher during class lessonMario DonevskiNewport News, VA
Several students hospitalized after ingesting THC gummies at Virginia Beach high schoolEdy ZooVirginia Beach, VA
Chesapeake company ordered to pay over $1.5 Million in back wages to 194 home health care workersEdy ZooChesapeake, VA
Police say mother might be charged after 6-year-old shot Virginia teacherMalek SherifNewport News, VA
Related
WAVY News 10
Virginia Beach Police take 'heavily-armed individual' into custody
Officers in Virginia Beach recently took into custody a person who was illegally parked on the boardwalk. The person was heavily-armed and was wearing body armor, police said. Read more: https://bit.ly/3ZBtpDK. Virginia Beach Police take ‘heavily-armed individual’ …. Officers in Virginia Beach recently took into custody a person...
Norfolk Naval Shipyard will require masks beginning Monday
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — (Editor's note: The video above is of a related local story) Face masks must be worn at Norfolk Naval Shipyard beginning Monday, January 16 according to a post on the facility's Facebook page. They cite the CDC's issuing of updated community levels for Portsmouth indicating the...
WAVY News 10
Wastewater pipeline fails on Shore Drive in VB
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Westbound Shore Drive at Indian Hill Road in Virginia Beach is closed after a 20-inch Hampton Roads Sanitation District pipeline failed late Thursday afternoon, spilling thousands of gallons of wastewater. Virginia Beach says the Virginia Department of Health has closed a portion of the...
Multi-award winning black owned barber shop continues to thrive in Newport News
Fun fact about barbershops: black barbers were first established in America the 19th century during the cruelty of slavery. According to an article written by the National Association of Barbers, barbershops words such as "experiential strengths & rich culture." The successful history of barber shops dates back to the "floodgate" opening after the emancipation of African Americans which caused black men to rush through the doors of shops that were previously mostly serving white clients.
Two Virginia Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Three Virginia cities were included in Orkin's list of the Top 50 Bed Bug Cities.
Police: 3 shot outside Suffolk restaurant early Saturday morning
Police tell News 3 that officers were called to Commerce Street in Downtown Suffolk around 1 a.m. Saturday for a shooting. All three victims are expected to survive.
WAVY News 10
Newport News brewery hosts fundraiser for teacher shot by student
Newport News brewery hosts fundraiser for teacher …. WAVY’s Amy Avery reports live from the 2023 Hampton …. WAVY's Amy Avery reports. https://www.wavy.com/hr-show/2023-hampton-roads-international-auto-show-2/ Chesapeake deputy who was shot now awake and talking. The Chesapeake deputy who was shot Wednesday in Hampton “is awake, talking, and doing very well” after...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Virginia
If you live in Virginia and you love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger spots that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely check them out next time you are in the area.
Virginia Business
Va. Beach office building sells for $15.5M
Charlottesville-based Seminole Trail Management LLC is the new owner of Pinehurst Centre, a 99,337-square-foot office building in Virginia Beach, Colliers announced Jan. 9. Virginia Beach-based real estate developer Robinson Development Group sold the four-story, Class A office building to Seminole Trail for $15.5 million. The office is located at 477 Viking Drive in the Lynnhaven area. RDG acquired the building in June 2000.
FRIDAY FLAVOR: Virginia Beach Restaurant Week
Martha Davenport with the Virginia Beach Restaurant Association said that this year will be the biggest yet!. "We have a record amount of restaurants participating - we have 52," Davenport said. Dozens of Virginia Beach restaurants will offer breakfast, lunch, or dinner deals. One of the restaurants on the list...
WAVY News 10
Body of missing Williamsburg-area 18-year-old found in Isle of Wight
ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – The body of a young woman missing from the Williamsburg area was found in a remote area of Windsor on Friday, the Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s Office said. The sheriff’s office told 10 On Your Side they are investigating her...
Man shot on Merrimac Avenue, near NSU, Norfolk police say
NORFOLK, Va. — A man is hospitalized after a shooting near Norfolk State University Friday afternoon. It happened around 2:30 p.m. in the 900 block of Merrimac Drive, according to the Norfolk Police Department. When officers arrived, they found a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He was taken...
peninsulachronicle.com
Sale of Two Former Pizza Huts Among Latest Commercial Real Estate Transactions
Two Peninsula properties that used to be home to Pizza Hut establishments have recently been sold. In late December, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Towne Realty announced the sale of a former Pizza Hut located at 1966 E. Pembroke Ave. in Hampton. The 2,000 square foot building was purchased by Area 51, Inc. for $410,000.
peninsulachronicle.com
Hibachi 2 Go! Japanese Restaurant Now Open In The Edge District
YORK-The Edge District in upper York County near the border of Williamsburg ushered in 2023 with a new Japanese restaurant opening on Sunday, January 1. Hibachi 2 Go! is located at 736 Merrimac Trail near Wawa convenience store and gas station. The restaurant’s building was previously occupied by Long John Silver’s fast-food seafood restaurant, who operated from the location for more than four decades before permanently closing its doors in 2019.
Let's eat! Local restaurant weeks feature more than 100 businesses this month
With more than 50 restaurants participating, the Virginia Beach Restaurant Association says next week's Restaurant Week will be its largest ever.
Small business owner from Portsmouth wins $100,000 in lottery
A small business owner from Portsmouth is one of the winner's in the Virginia Lottery’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle.
WAVY News 10
Fired Portsmouth city manager asking for full severance payment, claims termination ‘false and misleading’
WAVY News 10's Brett Hall reports. Fired Portsmouth city manager asking for full severance …. WAVY News 10's Brett Hall reports. Crash on Chesapeake Expressway results in fatality, …. WAVY News 10. Newport News brewery hosts fundraiser for teacher …. WAVY News 10's KaMaria Braye reports. ODU squanders late lead...
Tenants in Newport News given 30-day notice to vacate apartments after new company buys complex
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Pack up and move out -- that’s the only option for nearly 100 people in Newport News. Tenants living at St. James Terrace Apartments tell 13News Now a new company recently purchased their apartment complex and told them they need to leave in 30 days.
School head: Some knew boy had gun before teacher shot
Superintendent George Parker told parents Thursday night in an online meeting that a school official was notified about the weapon before the 6-year-old shot the teacher at a Newport News school.
Opening of Virginia’s first free-standing casino delayed
The opening of Virginia's first free-standing casino has been delayed.
Comments / 5