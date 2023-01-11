Read full article on original website
nbc15.com
Suspect in arrest where MPD officer was shot to plead in 11 cases
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – A Fitchburg man involved in an October 2021 arrest during which a Madison Police Dept. officer inadvertently shot a fellow officer will learn his fate at the end of the month in the nearly one dozen cases against him. Katoine Richardson will return to a...
Teen arrested following convenience store burglary, Madison police say
MADISON, Wis. — Police in Madison arrested a 16-year-old boy they said took cigars and vape cartridges from an east side convenience store during a burglary earlier this week. The burglary happened just before 12:10 a.m. Thursday at the Open Pantry convenience store in the 1400 block of Pflaum Road. Police said the store had its front door shattered. In...
nbc15.com
MPD arrest burglary suspect at east side gas station
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison police arrested a man early Friday morning after he allegedly stole from an east side gas station. Madison Police Department officers were responding around 3:50 a.m. to the Mobile Gas Station along the 3800 block of E. Washington Ave when they ran into the suspect at the store.
fortatkinsononline.com
Driver found dead in crash after evading Jefferson County deputy
A man is dead after fleeing from police and crashing his vehicle. According to information released Friday by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy approached a parked vehicle to perform a check near the intersection of county roads Q and B in the town of Aztalan. Contact was...
nbc15.com
Man crashes, dies after fleeing Jefferson County deputy
TOWN OF AZTALAN, Wis. (WMTV) - A man was killed in a crash after fleeing from a deputy in Jefferson County. A Jefferson’s County Sheriff’s Deputy checked in on a car with only one person inside in the Town of Aztalan Friday night. The deputy said he smelled...
stoughtonnews.com
Two arrests made during multi-department operation
Two men were arrested on a variety of charges on Thursday, Jan. 12 during a joint law enforcement operation involving multiple departments, including the Stoughton Police Department. According to a Thursday, Jan. 12 news release from the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, over the past several years, county law enforcement agencies...
Man steals vehicle with woman sleeping inside, leads law enforcement on chase, Columbia County Sheriff’s Office says
POYNETTE, Wis. — A 51-year-old New York man was arrested after stealing a vehicle with a woman sleeping inside and leading law enforcement officers on a chase in Columbia County early Saturday morning, the county’s sheriff’s office said. In a Facebook post, the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office said dispatchers began getting calls around 3:25 a.m. Saturday from the woman, who...
nbc15.com
Officials find stolen vehicle, arrest 2 in Dane Co. traffic stop operation
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Officers across several agencies worked together Thursday in Dane County to arrest two suspects and recover a stolen vehicle. Deputies from the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, along with officers from the Cities of Madison, Fitchburg, Monona, Sun Prairie, Middleton, Stoughton, Villages of McFarland, Deforest, Maple Bluff, and UW-Madison Police Departments, FBI Safe Streets and the Wisconsin State Patrol all took part in a four-hour joint proactive traffic operation Thursday, officials said.
One person dies in crash after fleeing from police, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says
FORT ATKINSON, Wis. — One person is dead following a crash near Fort Atkinson late Friday night. A Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office deputy stopped to check on a car parked near the intersection of County Road Q and County Road B in the Town of Aztalan shortly before 10 p.m. Friday, according to a press release. After the deputy contacted...
Coroner ID’s Pinnon’s shooting victim as 63-year-old Peggy Anderson
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Coroner has identified 63-year-old Peggy Anderson as the Pinnon Meats employee shot and killed during an armed robbery on Wednesday. Police said Anderson was killed in the back stairway leading to an upstairs apartment around 3:30 p.m. Police responded to the grocery store, at 2324 N. Court, for […]
Man with Several Warrants Leads Police on Chase Through Dubuque
A scary situation unfolded in Dubuque on Thursday, January 12th when a man led authorities on a chase in and around the area during the afternoon hours. 34-year-old Everett E. Winfrey of Dubuque was arrested on charges of eluding, operating while intoxicated, and several traffic violations, according to KWWL. Winfrey had warrants for probation violation, controlled substance violation, and escape as well, according to a press release from the Dubuque County Sheriff's Department.
x1071.com
Two People Arrested Following Fight in Ridgeway
Iowa County authorities received a report of a fight on Keane Street in Ridgeway Wednesday night around 10:30pm. Iowa County Deputies responded to the scene. As a result, 40 year old Carmen Aide of Mount Horeb was arrested on charges of Criminal Trespass to a Dwelling, Battery, and Disorderly Conduct. Aide was booked into the Iowa County Jail and later was released after posting bail. 35 year old Kami Adolt of Benton was also arrested on an outstanding warrant and taken to the Lafayette County Jail.
3 arrested, stolen vehicle recovered as part of vehicle theft crackdown, Dane County Sheriff’s Office says
MADISON, Wis. — Law enforcement officers arrested three people and recovered a stolen vehicle Thursday as part of an effort to crack down on vehicle thefts in the Madison area, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office said. In a news release, the sheriff’s office said officers from more than a dozen agencies took part in a “joint proactive traffic operation” over...
x1071.com
Man Arrested on 2nd THC Possession Charge
On Tuesday just after midnight, an Iowa County Sheriff’s Deputy conducted a traffic stop on US Highway 18/151 near Exit 47. The deputy detected an odor in the vehicle and a search of the vehicle was conducted. As a result, the driver, 41 year old Charles Crocker Jr. of Wonewoc was arrested and taken to the Iowa County Jail where he was booked for Possession of THC, his second offense and cited for speeding.
Woman arrested for Freeport hit-and-run that killed Kody Newman
FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Freeport Police have arrested Dominique Furcron, 29, the suspect in a fatal Freeport hit-and-run crash that killed 22-year-old Kody Newman in December. Officers responded to the area of Business 20 West and W. Lily Creek Road around 2:49 p.m. on December 30th for reports of a car vs. pedestrian traffic crash, […]
Teen accused of crashing stolen vehicle on Beltline pleads guilty
MADISON, Wis. — A Madison teen accused of crashing a stolen vehicle on the Beltline last spring pleaded guilty Wednesday. Avion Howard, 19, pleaded guilty to driving or operating a vehicle without consent and one misdemeanor count of resisting an officer. Online court records show the court withheld adjudication on the first count and sentenced Howard to two years of...
WIFR
Freeport woman faces felony homicide charge after fatal crash on Rt. 20
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - A Freeport woman faces multiple felony charges connected to a crash that killed a pedestrian. Dominique Furcron, 29, is charged with reckless homicide and failure to report an accident involving death. Furcron was taken into custody on January 11 in the 500 block of N. Brick...
Convenience store door smashed overnight, cigars and vape cartridges stolen
An east side convenience store had its front door shattered as someone stole cigars and vaping cartridges overnight, Madison police said Thursday morning.
nbc15.com
JPD: Janesville man faces 10th OWI after girlfriend calls police
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) – A Janesville man faces his tenth OWI after his girlfriend alerted police that he was intoxicated and driving off. According to the Janesville Police Department, she called police around 9 a.m. on Tuesday and officers responded to the 1400 block of Hamilton Ave. to meet her. She explained that he was intoxicated and driving a gray Toyota Camry.
Woman killed in shooting at Pinnon’s Foods
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A woman is dead after a shooting at a Rockford meat market. Police were called to Pinnon’s on North Court Street and Fulton Avenue around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. Police responded to the grocery store for a report of an armed robbery. When officers arrived, they found a 63-year-old woman lying at […]
