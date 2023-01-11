ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, WI

nbc15.com

Suspect in arrest where MPD officer was shot to plead in 11 cases

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – A Fitchburg man involved in an October 2021 arrest during which a Madison Police Dept. officer inadvertently shot a fellow officer will learn his fate at the end of the month in the nearly one dozen cases against him. Katoine Richardson will return to a...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

MPD arrest burglary suspect at east side gas station

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison police arrested a man early Friday morning after he allegedly stole from an east side gas station. Madison Police Department officers were responding around 3:50 a.m. to the Mobile Gas Station along the 3800 block of E. Washington Ave when they ran into the suspect at the store.
MADISON, WI
stoughtonnews.com

Two arrests made during multi-department operation

Two men were arrested on a variety of charges on Thursday, Jan. 12 during a joint law enforcement operation involving multiple departments, including the Stoughton Police Department. According to a Thursday, Jan. 12 news release from the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, over the past several years, county law enforcement agencies...
STOUGHTON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Man steals vehicle with woman sleeping inside, leads law enforcement on chase, Columbia County Sheriff’s Office says

POYNETTE, Wis. — A 51-year-old New York man was arrested after stealing a vehicle with a woman sleeping inside and leading law enforcement officers on a chase in Columbia County early Saturday morning, the county’s sheriff’s office said. In a Facebook post, the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office said dispatchers began getting calls around 3:25 a.m. Saturday from the woman, who...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Officials find stolen vehicle, arrest 2 in Dane Co. traffic stop operation

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Officers across several agencies worked together Thursday in Dane County to arrest two suspects and recover a stolen vehicle. Deputies from the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, along with officers from the Cities of Madison, Fitchburg, Monona, Sun Prairie, Middleton, Stoughton, Villages of McFarland, Deforest, Maple Bluff, and UW-Madison Police Departments, FBI Safe Streets and the Wisconsin State Patrol all took part in a four-hour joint proactive traffic operation Thursday, officials said.
DANE COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

One person dies in crash after fleeing from police, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says

FORT ATKINSON, Wis. — One person is dead following a crash near Fort Atkinson late Friday night. A Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office deputy stopped to check on a car parked near the intersection of County Road Q and County Road B in the Town of Aztalan shortly before 10 p.m. Friday, according to a press release. After the deputy contacted...
FORT ATKINSON, WI
103.3 WJOD

Man with Several Warrants Leads Police on Chase Through Dubuque

A scary situation unfolded in Dubuque on Thursday, January 12th when a man led authorities on a chase in and around the area during the afternoon hours. 34-year-old Everett E. Winfrey of Dubuque was arrested on charges of eluding, operating while intoxicated, and several traffic violations, according to KWWL. Winfrey had warrants for probation violation, controlled substance violation, and escape as well, according to a press release from the Dubuque County Sheriff's Department.
DUBUQUE, IA
x1071.com

Two People Arrested Following Fight in Ridgeway

Iowa County authorities received a report of a fight on Keane Street in Ridgeway Wednesday night around 10:30pm. Iowa County Deputies responded to the scene. As a result, 40 year old Carmen Aide of Mount Horeb was arrested on charges of Criminal Trespass to a Dwelling, Battery, and Disorderly Conduct. Aide was booked into the Iowa County Jail and later was released after posting bail. 35 year old Kami Adolt of Benton was also arrested on an outstanding warrant and taken to the Lafayette County Jail.
RIDGEWAY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

3 arrested, stolen vehicle recovered as part of vehicle theft crackdown, Dane County Sheriff’s Office says

MADISON, Wis. — Law enforcement officers arrested three people and recovered a stolen vehicle Thursday as part of an effort to crack down on vehicle thefts in the Madison area, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office said. In a news release, the sheriff’s office said officers from more than a dozen agencies took part in a “joint proactive traffic operation” over...
DANE COUNTY, WI
x1071.com

Man Arrested on 2nd THC Possession Charge

On Tuesday just after midnight, an Iowa County Sheriff’s Deputy conducted a traffic stop on US Highway 18/151 near Exit 47. The deputy detected an odor in the vehicle and a search of the vehicle was conducted. As a result, the driver, 41 year old Charles Crocker Jr. of Wonewoc was arrested and taken to the Iowa County Jail where he was booked for Possession of THC, his second offense and cited for speeding.
IOWA COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

JPD: Janesville man faces 10th OWI after girlfriend calls police

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) – A Janesville man faces his tenth OWI after his girlfriend alerted police that he was intoxicated and driving off. According to the Janesville Police Department, she called police around 9 a.m. on Tuesday and officers responded to the 1400 block of Hamilton Ave. to meet her. She explained that he was intoxicated and driving a gray Toyota Camry.
JANESVILLE, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Woman killed in shooting at Pinnon’s Foods

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A woman is dead after a shooting at a Rockford meat market. Police were called to Pinnon’s on North Court Street and Fulton Avenue around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. Police responded to the grocery store for a report of an armed robbery. When officers arrived, they found a 63-year-old woman lying at […]
ROCKFORD, IL

