OHP dive team recovers stolen truck from Oklahoma lake
The vehicle that was recovered was a 2008 red Chevy Silverado.
Osage County Man Dies in Collision
On Osage County man is dead following a fatality collision around 3:10 pm on County Road 2130, one half mile west of County Road 2140 and nine miles west of Avant. According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, 48-year-old Bradley D. Prather of Skiatook was traveling eastbound on County Road 2130 in a Ford F350 pickup, and 58-year-old Westley W. Bonniger of Mannford was driving a tractor trailer westbound on the same road. Prather's vehicle went left of center on a curve, striking the semi head on.
Muskogee Man Killed In Crash In Creek County
A Muskogee man is dead after an early-morning crash in Sapulpa, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) Troopers. Troopers say it happened on the Turner Turnpike at around 12:30 a.m. on Friday. According to troopers, 61-year-old John Williams died at the scene. The driver of the other vehicle was not...
Skiatook Man Killed In Head-On Crash In Osage Co.
A Skiatook man is dead after a crash in Osage County on Thursday evening. According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, 48-year-old Bradley Prather was driving east on County Road 2130, about 9 miles from Avant, when he veered left and hit another car head-on. Troopers say Prather was not wearing...
Muskogee man dies in crash involving tractor trailer on Turner Turnpike
CREEK COUNTY, Okla. — A Muskogee man died in a crash overnight on the Turner Turnpike, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers responded to a crash just after midnight on the Turner Turnpike in Sapulpa. Troopers are still working to determine what led to the crash involving a...
Fire destroys south Tulsa playground
TULSA, Okla. — A fire destroyed a south Tulsa playground early Friday morning. The fire was called in at a playground at Helmerich Park near East 71st Street and Riverside Drive around 1:15 a.m. The Tulsa Fire Department said the playground is a complete loss and the cause of...
Head-on crash kills man in Leflore County
LEFLORE COUNTY, Okla. — Authorities said a head-on crash in LeFlore County killed a man and left a woman critically injured on Tuesday. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said (OHP) said around 6:50 p.m., a Chevrolet Silverado driven by 76-year-old Bobbie Fisk, from Keota, turned westbound in an eastbound lane on U.S. Highway 271, just west of Spiro. The Chevrolet hit a Kia K5 head on.
Truck hits house in east Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — A truck went into a house in east Tulsa Friday morning. The truck was seen partially inside a house in a neighborhood near East 41st Street and South Garnett Road. Tulsa police said the driver of the truck told officers he has issues with the brakes,...
Arrest made in Turley double homicide
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man they say is responsible for the murder of two people in Turley. On Jan. 5, a man and woman were found shot to death in a building near a mobile home in Turley. TCSO identified the...
Man Arrested In Connection To Tulsa County Double-Murder
A man has been arrested in connection to a Turley double-murder, according to Tulsa County Sheriff's Office. Roger Jackson Jr, was taken into custody on Friday and is accused of killing Tiffany Culkins (Sheets) and her landlord Harry Leroy McElfresh on Thursday, January 5. The Tulsa County Sheriff's office said both victims were found with gunshot wounds in a shed behind their mobile home. Investigators said family members inside the home didn’t hear the gunshots but came out after dogs started barking and found the two victims shot execution style.
Tulsa police look for 3 subjects accused of filling cart, leaving store with unpaid items
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department Retail Crimes Unit is asking for the public's assistance in identifying three people of interest. Officers say two women allegedly entered a store and filled a cart with merchandise. Shortly after filling the cart, they made a call and a man soon entered the store, police said.
Inmate Dies At City Of Tulsa Municipal Jail
An inmate died early Saturday morning at the City of Tulsa Municipal Jail, according to authorities. Officers said an inmate was spotted moving around her cell during the early-morning hours. An hour after her last movement, jail staff began serving breakfast to the inmates in their cell. When staff asked...
Tulsa County deputies arrest man suspected in copper theft
TULSA COUNTY, Okla. — A man was arrested on Tuesday suspected in a copper theft from a business, according to the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office. The Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to a burglary call at a wrecking company on South 48th West Avenue early Tuesday morning.
Friendly Dog Helps Deputies Make Arrest
Tulsa County Deputies say a friendly dog helped them find a woman who had a warrant out for her arrest. Authorities say they responded to a 9-1-1 hang-up call on Thursday night when they came into contact with Rosetta Almy. They say Almy had a warrant out for her arrest and ran away and hid from deputies. That's when a dog named Lassie joined the search and led authorities to where Almy was hiding.
One dead after single-vehicle accident in Fort Smith
Fort Smith Police are investigating after a single-vehicle accident left one dead early Wednesday morning on Jan. 11.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Thief steals from Jenks dispensary
JENKS, Okla. — Jenks police are searching for a thief after a dispensary was robbed Wednesday morning. Witnesses say the man walked into the “You Suck Vape Shop” around 11:30 a.m., shoved the employee, and stole items. Surveillance footage captured the man get inside a Dodge Ram...
Interaction With Officer Shapes Broken Arrow Teen's Career Path
A positive interaction with a Broken Arrow police officer has done something good for a local teenager. Isabel Zunun, a senior in high school, already knows what she wants to do after graduation. She said part of the credit is owed to Broken Arrow Police Officer, A. Stanton. Isabel said...
Police Arrest Man Accused Of Trying To Break Into Cars At Tulsa Dealership
Police say a man is in custody on Friday morning accused of trying to break into cars at a car dealership in Tulsa. Police say the man was caught by a security guard at the Fowler Ford dealership, near 31st and Sheridan, after he saw the man on security cameras and alerted Tulsa Police.
UPDATE: Body found in Arkansas River in Fort Smith identified
Fort Smith Police and Fire departments were called to 789 Riverfront Drive after a man's body was found in the water.
Owasso PD need help identifying person suspected of threatening multiple people, including a minor
OWASSO, Okla. — Owasso Police are searching for a person they said is suspected of threatening injury of a child, as well as, threatening mass casualties. Police posted the photo of the suspect on Facebook, asking the public for tips. If you have information on the person in the...
