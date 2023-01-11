ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Gibson, OK

kggfradio.com

Osage County Man Dies in Collision

On Osage County man is dead following a fatality collision around 3:10 pm on County Road 2130, one half mile west of County Road 2140 and nine miles west of Avant. According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, 48-year-old Bradley D. Prather of Skiatook was traveling eastbound on County Road 2130 in a Ford F350 pickup, and 58-year-old Westley W. Bonniger of Mannford was driving a tractor trailer westbound on the same road. Prather's vehicle went left of center on a curve, striking the semi head on.
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
News On 6

Muskogee Man Killed In Crash In Creek County

A Muskogee man is dead after an early-morning crash in Sapulpa, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) Troopers. Troopers say it happened on the Turner Turnpike at around 12:30 a.m. on Friday. According to troopers, 61-year-old John Williams died at the scene. The driver of the other vehicle was not...
SAPULPA, OK
KRMG

Fire destroys south Tulsa playground

TULSA, Okla. — A fire destroyed a south Tulsa playground early Friday morning. The fire was called in at a playground at Helmerich Park near East 71st Street and Riverside Drive around 1:15 a.m. The Tulsa Fire Department said the playground is a complete loss and the cause of...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Head-on crash kills man in Leflore County

LEFLORE COUNTY, Okla. — Authorities said a head-on crash in LeFlore County killed a man and left a woman critically injured on Tuesday. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said (OHP) said around 6:50 p.m., a Chevrolet Silverado driven by 76-year-old Bobbie Fisk, from Keota, turned westbound in an eastbound lane on U.S. Highway 271, just west of Spiro. The Chevrolet hit a Kia K5 head on.
LEFLORE COUNTY, MS
KRMG

Truck hits house in east Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — A truck went into a house in east Tulsa Friday morning. The truck was seen partially inside a house in a neighborhood near East 41st Street and South Garnett Road. Tulsa police said the driver of the truck told officers he has issues with the brakes,...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Arrest made in Turley double homicide

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man they say is responsible for the murder of two people in Turley. On Jan. 5, a man and woman were found shot to death in a building near a mobile home in Turley. TCSO identified the...
TULSA COUNTY, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Man Arrested In Connection To Tulsa County Double-Murder

A man has been arrested in connection to a Turley double-murder, according to Tulsa County Sheriff's Office. Roger Jackson Jr, was taken into custody on Friday and is accused of killing Tiffany Culkins (Sheets) and her landlord Harry Leroy McElfresh on Thursday, January 5. The Tulsa County Sheriff's office said both victims were found with gunshot wounds in a shed behind their mobile home. Investigators said family members inside the home didn’t hear the gunshots but came out after dogs started barking and found the two victims shot execution style.
TULSA COUNTY, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Inmate Dies At City Of Tulsa Municipal Jail

An inmate died early Saturday morning at the City of Tulsa Municipal Jail, according to authorities. Officers said an inmate was spotted moving around her cell during the early-morning hours. An hour after her last movement, jail staff began serving breakfast to the inmates in their cell. When staff asked...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Tulsa County deputies arrest man suspected in copper theft

TULSA COUNTY, Okla. — A man was arrested on Tuesday suspected in a copper theft from a business, according to the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office. The Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to a burglary call at a wrecking company on South 48th West Avenue early Tuesday morning.
TULSA COUNTY, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Friendly Dog Helps Deputies Make Arrest

Tulsa County Deputies say a friendly dog helped them find a woman who had a warrant out for her arrest. Authorities say they responded to a 9-1-1 hang-up call on Thursday night when they came into contact with Rosetta Almy. They say Almy had a warrant out for her arrest and ran away and hid from deputies. That's when a dog named Lassie joined the search and led authorities to where Almy was hiding.
TULSA COUNTY, OK
KRMG

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Thief steals from Jenks dispensary

JENKS, Okla. — Jenks police are searching for a thief after a dispensary was robbed Wednesday morning. Witnesses say the man walked into the “You Suck Vape Shop” around 11:30 a.m., shoved the employee, and stole items. Surveillance footage captured the man get inside a Dodge Ram...
JENKS, OK
News On 6

Interaction With Officer Shapes Broken Arrow Teen's Career Path

A positive interaction with a Broken Arrow police officer has done something good for a local teenager. Isabel Zunun, a senior in high school, already knows what she wants to do after graduation. She said part of the credit is owed to Broken Arrow Police Officer, A. Stanton. Isabel said...
BROKEN ARROW, OK

