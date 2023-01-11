Read full article on original website
Nebraska's farmland price now averages $12,000 per acre for high-quality land
OMAHA -- Strong commodity markets continue to increase the value of Nebraska farmland. In Nebraska, according to a recent report from Farmers National Co., the average sale price for an acre of high-quality irrigated land has reached $12,000. That’s a $2,000 increase from a year ago and a $3,500 increase from two years ago.
Sports betting in Nebraska inches closer as state reports $2.8M in tax revenue from slots in 2022
As revenue from slot machine players continues to roll in, Nebraskans are a small step closer to placing the first legal sports wagers in the state. Tom Sage, executive director of the state’s Racing and Gaming Commission, said the framework of rules for sports betting approved by commissioners in October has cleared review by the Attorney General’s office.
Capitol Recap: Pritzker sworn in as major proposals advance in lame duck session
SPRINGFIELD — Gov. J.B. Pritzker was sworn in to his second term Monday, with the state’s other constitutional officers, promising a bold and ambitious agenda for the next four years. The ceremony was held at the Bank of Springfield Center, the same venue that for several months served...
Proposed state tax change may help some Indiana business save on federal taxes
Hoosier lawmakers are eyeing a change to Indiana's tax statutes to enable certain businesses to pay less to the federal government. Under federal law, businesses are entitled to deduct state tax payments from their federal tax liability — a deduction that's unlimited for businesses that pay income tax as corporations, which typically are large companies.
Oklahoma Republicans target transgender health care
OKLAHOMA CITY — Several Republican lawmakers are seeking to limit gender-affirming care for transgender Oklahomans through a slate of bills LGBTQ advocates say are extreme. Ahead of the legislative session that starts Feb. 6, GOP lawmakers have pre-filed at least four bills that would ban gender-affirming care for many transgender Oklahomans.
GOP wants voters to weigh in on whether welfare recipients should look for work
The Legislature’s top Republicans are proposing asking voters in April whether some adults should have to actively seek work to continue receiving taxpayer-funded benefits. “Shall able-bodied child-less adults be required to look for work in order to receive taxpayer-funded welfare benefits?” the referendum would read, according to the joint resolution introduced Friday by Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester.
Percy Hunter Stone inducted into National 4-H Hall of Fame
EATONTON — Percy Hunter Stone, Georgia’s first black 4-H state leader in the era of segregation, was inducted into the National 4-H Hall of Fame on Oct. 7 in Washington, D.C. Stone led the organization formerly known as the Negro 4-H Club. He was recognized for his unwavering dedication to creating equal opportunities for all 4-Hers.
Former state Sen. Jon Erpenbach to chair Wisconsin Parole Commission
Democratic Gov. Tony Evers will appoint former state Sen. Jon Erpenbach to chair the Wisconsin Parole Commission, Evers’ spokesperson said Friday. Erpenbach didn’t seek reelection last year after serving six Senate terms, including as Senate Democratic leader from 2003 to 2005. He also sat on the state’s budget-writing committee.
Dress code for women legislators debated in Missouri House
JEFFERSON CITY — Democrats on Wednesday slammed a Republican-backed change to the Missouri House dress code for women legislators. Rep. Ann Kelley, R-Lamar, proposed explicitly requiring women legislators to wear jackets on the House floor, saying “it is essential to always maintain a formal and professional atmosphere.”. Lawmakers...
Georgia Archives to present African American genealogy event
ATLANTA — The Georgia Archives and the Afro-American Historical and Genealogical Society’s Metro Atlanta Chapter will present the African American History and Genealogy Event Feb. 2-4. The three-day event will focus on the topic of African Americans in Georgia, with a focus on education, history and genealogy. On...
Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro seeking to appoint both Democrats and Republicans to his Cabinet, as political atmosphere remains tense in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. - Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro is painting a major part of his Cabinet red in a purple state. The Democrat nominated Republican Al Schmidt, who helped oversee Philadelphia's 2020 election, to be his secretary of state. He tapped former Republican Sen. Pat Browne to be revenue secretary and one-time...
Get your goat in wide varieties at Pa. Farm Show
HARRISBURG — Goats seem to have taken the 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show by storm. There’s a dairy goat show, a meat goat show, goat yoga and even a place where people can pay $5 to snuggle with a baby goat. Despite the fact that goat milk is the world’s most consumed milk and goat meat the world’s most eaten meat, neither have gone mainstream in this nation or state.
Cold protection options for growing winter fruit and vegetables
ATHENS — Whether you’re a home gardener or a production farmer, Georgia’s mild climate allows for a variety of fruits and vegetables to be grown throughout the entire year. However, with erratic weather events and broad temperature swings during the winter and early spring months, having a few cold protection resources on hand can help weather unpredictability.
Political scene: Candidates announce bids for May primary
Tony Thomas, 33, announced his candidacy for Wilkes-Barre City Controller. He’s a graduate of James M. Coughlin High School and Wilkes University. He resides in the Brookside section of Wilkes-Barre and is employed by Berkshire Hathaway Guard as a worker’s compensation adjuster. He also serves on the Wilkes-Barre Planning Commission and formerly on the Shade Tree Commission.
Centreville woman dies on I-70 in St. Charles County after truck strikes guardrail
ST. CHARLES COUNTY — A 34-year-old Metro East woman died Friday after her pickup truck struck a guardrail on westbound Interstate 70 west of Bryan Road. Anisha L. Kyles of Centreville was driving a Dodge Ram 1500 around 6:30 a.m. near the highway's 215-mile marker when she hit the back of a Jeep Wrangler, causing her truck to veer off the road, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol.
MLK event with civil rights activist on Sunday at King's Sheehy Center
Offie C. Wortham, a civil rights activist, will speak at 3 p.m. Sunday at the King’s College Sheehy Center in Wilkes-Barre to commemorate the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. The NAACP Wilkes-Barre branch, The Peace & Justice Center and the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Wyoming Valley are hosting the event. Admission is free and the event is open to the public.
What's closed in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day
Wilkes-Barre City Hall is closed Monday in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Curbside pickup remains as scheduled. n All U.S. Post Offices are closed and mail carriers will not deliver or pick up mail. n State offices. n County offices. n Municipal offices. n Vast majority of banks.
Another round of severe storms possible Thursday
As cleanup from last week’s storms continue, another day of stormy weather could be possible Thursday. According to the National Weather Service (NWS), a dynamic system is expected to move through the Mississippi/Alabama region early Thursday morning. This system could bring gusty winds outside of thunderstorm activity, including sustained winds up to 25 mph.
